Sports

PGA-US OPEN

All signs point to a hard day ahead at Winged Foot

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — The leaders at the U.S. Open are still a couple hours away from teeing off and they already have a pretty good idea of what to expect at Winged Foot if they’re watching on TV.

Temperatures were in the upper 40s when the third round began and are only expected to nudge past 60 degrees. The wind isn’t strong, but it’s enough. The scores? Typical for a U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

Alex Noren is the only player through nine holes who is under par. Troy Merritt was wrapping up his third round with one birdie on his card and plenty of bogeys or worse.

Patrick Cantlay isn’t faring much better. And if a tough course wasn’t enough, he might have received the worst break of the week. Cantlay was playing a lofted pitch to the 15th when it struck the pin, rolled down the slope and kept going. He had to walk backward 20 yards to play his next shot. He did well to make bogey.

Patrick Reed starts the day in the lead at 4 under, one shot ahead of Bryson DeChambeau. They were among six players still under par. That number is likely to shrink.

NHL-STANLEY CUP FINAL

Stars and Lightning meet in Game 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning face off Saturday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Stars are in the final for the first time since 2000. The Lightning eliminated the Islanders in six games in the Eastern Conference final to join them. They last got to this point in 2015.

It’s a matchup of teams that turn defense into offense. The Stars and Lightning both have defensemen who can provide plenty of points. Defenseman Miro Heiskanen is the Stars’ leading scorer this postseason with five goals and 17 assists. Dallas defensemen have combined for 13 goals and 40 assists, the most points during a postseason in franchise history.

Victor Hedman has six goals in Tampa Bay’s last eight games. His nine goals are the most by a Lightning defenseman in the postseason, and three shy of the NHL record.

Tampa Bay has several key players dealing with injuries, including captain Steven Stamkos, who has been ruled out for Game 1.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Miami takes 2-0 lead into Game 3 vs Celtics

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Miami takes a 2-0 lead into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against Boston.

Dropping the first two games of the series isn’t the ideal scenario for the Celtics. But they’ve had chances to win both games and can get right back into the series when the clubs meet Saturday night.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BIG TEN SCHEDULE

Michigan-Ohio State finale highlights Big Ten schedule

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten has released the schedule for its eight-week football season that will start the weekend of Oct. 24.

Week 1 features Nebraska at Ohio State, two teams that were at the forefront of the grassroots push to play fall ball in the Big Ten. Michigan will play at Minnesota in the Little Brown Jug rivalry to open the season. In Week 2, Ohio State will play at Penn State on Halloween. The regular season concludes as usual with the Buckeyes and Wolverines facing off on Dec. 12. Michigan and Ohio State have played 103 times, but never later than November.

The Big Ten championship game will be played Dec. 19 in Indianapolis, matching the east and West Division champions. The conference has said it will give all its teams the opportunity to play on Dec. 19. The tentative plan is to match teams with similar finishes in the respective division standings.

Last month the Big Ten decided against playing football in the fall because of concerns about COVID-19. It reversed that decision this week.

T25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 17 Miami at No. 18 Louisville highlights Saturday schedule

UNDATED (AP) — The college football schedule is still looking light, with the Southeastern Conference a week away from starting and the Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference still just warming up. For the teams that are playing, it’s a chance to jump onto the main stage when otherwise they might have been relegated to side shows.

Week 3 features, a matchup of talented ACC quarterbacks and the American Athletic Conference getting a chance to grab some of that shine that went to the Sun Belts last week. Four AAC teams play Power Five opponents Saturday.

In the day’s only game matching ranked teams, No. 17 Miami visits No. 18 Louisville in prime time. The Hurricanes unleashed a powerful running game in the debut of Houston grad transfer D’Eriq King last week, going for 337 yards on the ground in a win over UAB. Louisville’s Micale Cunningham flashed star potential after taking over last season for the Cardinals and then threw for 343 yards and three scores in an opening win over Western Kentucky. Both teams have ACC title game aspirations.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Rays head for playoffs without Meadows

UNDATED (AP) — The playoff-bound Rays will be missing outfielder Austin Meadows into the postseason because of a strained oblique. He’s been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain suffered while taking a swing this week for the AL East leaders during a game in Baltimore. Meadows is batting just .205 with four homers and 13 RBIs. Last year, he hit .291 with 33 home runs and 89 RBIs.

The Rays send right-hander Charlie Morton to the mound Saturday night in the fourth game of the series. Morton allowed a combined six runs and 10 hits over 9 1/3 innings in his last two starts. Jorge López starts for Baltimore. The right-hander is coming off his best outing of the season, allowing just one run in seven innings against Atlanta.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Cubs journeyman Alec Mills is set to pitch for the first time since his unexpected no-hitter a week ago against Milwaukee. The 28-year-old will face the Twins in just the 16th start of his big league career. Johnny Vander Meer in 1938 is the only pitcher to throw consecutive no-hitters. Mills will face Minnesota right-hander Michael Pineda.

— Cardinals left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim starts at Milwaukee, trying to keep up his remarkable run. The 32-year-old Kim, who starred in South Korea before coming to the major leagues this season, is 2-0 with an 0.63 ERA in six games. He hasn’t permitted an earned run in his last four starts, spanning 24 innings. Kim pitched a season-high seven innings against the Brewers in his previous start, allowing three hits.

— Braves rookie right-hander Ian Anderson faces the Mets in his fifth major league start. The 22-year-old Anderson, drafted third overall in 2016, went to high school in Clifton Park, about 170 miles north of Citi Field. But he was a Boston Red Sox fan, like his dad. Anderson said he has two brothers living in New York City, though with no fans permitted at the ballpark because of the coronavirus, his family and friends won’t get the chance to see him pitch in person.

NASCAR-BRISTOL

Ryan Blaney hopes to avoid playoff elimination at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Blaney is determined to avoid elimination from the NASCAR playoffs — a daunting task that just might require an outright win Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, where four drivers will be knocked from title contention.

Blaney has plummeted to last in the 16-driver field. William Byron, Cole Custer, Matt DiBenedetto and Blaney are the four drivers below the cutline headed into the knockout race. It marks a collapse for Blaney, who spent 13 weeks ranked fourth or higher in the Cup standings and was seventh at the start of the playoffs.

Officials have sold all 30,000 tickets available to spectators.

TENNIS-ITALIAN OPEN

Djokovic loses his cool again during win at Italian Open

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) lost his cool again less than two weeks after getting defaulted from the U.S. Open. This time it came midway through a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over German qualifier Dominik Koepfer in the Italian Open quarterfinals.

Djokovic slammed his racket to the red clay in anger after getting broken at love to even the second set at 3-3. Djokovic had to get a new racket and received a warning from the chair umpire. The 97th-ranked Koepfer, who screamed at himself in frustration throughout the match, was also warned fr misbehavior early in the third set.

Djokovic’s semifinal opponent will be Casper Ruud, who eliminated local favorite Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 in a match that lasted 2 hours, 57 minutes.

Top-seeded Simona Halep became the first semifinalist at the Italian Open after Kazakh opponent Yulia Putintseva retired midway through their quarterfinal match due to a lower back injury. Halep was ahead 6-2, 2-0 when Putintseva decided she was in too much pain to continue. Putintseva had already taken an off-court medical timeout between sets.