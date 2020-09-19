Sports

NHL-STANLEY CUP FINAL

Stars open with win over Bolts

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Dallas Stars have opened the Stanley Cup final with a 4-1 victory over the Lightning, thanks to their goaltender.

Anton Khudobin (hoo-DOH’-bihn) made 22 of his 35 saves in the third period to protect the lead. Khudobin blanked the Lightning after Yanni Gourde (YAH’-nee gohrd) tied the game 12:32 into the contest.

The Stars took just four shots over the final 28 minutes, yet scored on three as Jamie Oleskiak (oh-LEK’-see-ak) untied the game with 7 ½ minutes left in the second period. Joel Kiviranta (yool kih-vih-RAHN’-tah) made it 3-1 with 28 seconds remaining in the second.

Jason Dickinson’s empty-netter iced the victory for the Stars, who take on Tampa Bay Monday night.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Clemson’s Lawrence makes quick work of Citadel

UNDATED (AP) — There was no man-bites-dog scenario as top-ranked Clemson hosted The Citadel Saturday afternoon.

Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns in just nine passing attempts before the Tigers completed a 49-0 trouncing of The Citadel. Lawrence also rushed for his third TD already this season, leading the way as the Tigers improved to 35-0 against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision.

Lawrence was 8 for 9 for 168 yards, including scoring passes of 54 and 17 yards to Frank Ladson Jr. and 44 yards to Amari Rodgers.

The Heisman Trophy favorite was largely done when Clemson went up 28-0 in the first quarter.

In other top-25 action:

— Ian Book ran for three first-half touchdowns as No. 7 Notre Dame earned its 20th straight home win, 52-0 against South Florida. The Fighting Irish led 35-0 at halftime and posted a 52-point shutout for the second consecutive year.

— Chuba Hubbard was limited to 35 yards in the first half but scored on a 3-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to lift No. 11 Oklahoma State to a 16-7 victory over Tulsa. Freshman Alex Hale made two of his three field goals in the final quarter.

— Gerrid Doaks scored four touchdowns, including a career-high three rushing TDs in 13th-ranked Cincinnati’s 55-20 pounding of Austin Peay (pee). Desmond Ridder passed for 196 yards and two TDs for the Bearcats in a game that originally was scheduled for Sept. 3.

— Dillon Gabriel threw for a career-best 417 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 14 Central Florida to a 49-21 rout of Georgia Tech. Tre Nixon and Marlon Williams each hauled in a pair of TD passes for the Knights.

— Elijah Mitchell rushed for 164 yards, including the winning touchdown in overtime to complete No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette’s comeback in a 34-31 triumph over Georgia State. The Ragin’ Cajuns couldn’t seal the victory until Mitchell scampered 12 yards around right end for the final score.

— Marshall pulled off a mild surprise as Brenden Knox rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown in a 17-7 triumph over No. 23 Appalachian State. Quarterback Grant Wells came up with back-to-back big plays to help the Thundering Herd beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2003 at No. 6 Kansas State.

— Kenny Pickett threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as No. 25 Pittsburgh’ stifled Syracuse, 21-10. Pitt limited the Orange to 171 total yards, 69 of them coming on backup quarterback Rex Culpepper’s second-quarter touchdown strike to a streaking Taj Harris.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Big Ten releases its football schedule

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten has released the schedule for its eight-week football season that will start the weekend of Oct. 24.

The Big Ten championship game will be played Dec. 19 in Indianapolis, matching the two division champions. The tentative plan is to match teams with similar finishes in the respective division standings.

Last month the Big Ten decided against playing football in the fall because of concerns about COVID-19. It reversed that decision this week.

In other college football news:

— Florida State coach Mike Norvell has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach the Seminoles in-person this week as they prepare for Miami. Norvell released a statement Saturday saying he tested positive a day earlier but is feeling fine. Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen is taking over Norvell’s duties, but the first-year head coach said he still intends to remain involved.

GOLF-US OPEN

Wolff attacks Winged Foot, leads by 2

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — A 21-year-old will carry the lead into the final day of the U.S. Open.

Matthew Wolff surged to the top of the leaderboard with a 5-under 65, tying the lowest Open round ever at Winged Foot. He had six birdies and just one bogey to get to 5 under in his first U.S. Open.

Bryson DeChambeau is alone in second, two shots back. He bogeyed his final hole and settled for a 3-under 67 after coming into the round at even par.

Former British Open champ Louis Ousthiesen is the only other player under par at minus-1. Xander Schauffele (SHOW’-flee), Harris English and Hideki Matsuyama (hih-DEH’-kee mat-soo-YAH-mah) are at even par.

NBA-CELTICS-HAYWARD

Hayward activated

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Celtics have listed forward Gorden Hayward as active for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals tonight against the Miami Heat.

Hayward has been out 4 1/2 weeks with a Grade III ankle sprain There’s every indication that his right ankle is now well enough to allow him to play. Hayward played 34 minutes in Game 1 of Boston’s first-round series against Philadelphia when he hurt the right ankle.

Hayward had a strong season for the Celtics, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists on exactly 50% shooting.

MLB-SCHEDULE

A’s get second straight 6-0 win over Giants

UNDATED (AP) — The Oakland Athletics’ series against their Bay Area rivals has looked like a tennis match so far.

The A’s picked up their second consecutive 6-0 victory over the Giants as recently-acquired Jake Lamb belted a two-run homer while Oakland scored five times in the seventh to break it open.

Lefty starter Jesús Luzardo won for the first time in his last five starts, giving up five hits and no walks while striking out seven over six innings.

Kevin Gausman limited the Athletics to one run over six innings before the Giants’ bullpen experienced a meltdown.

The A’s reduced their magic number to one for clinching their first AL West title in seven years.

The Astros prevented Oakland from clinching by earning a 3-2 win versus the Diamondbacks. Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) drove in two and Kyle Tucker had a tiebreaking single to help Houston reach .500.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Tim Anderson hit two of the White Sox’s five solo homers in a 5-0 shutout of the Reds. Anderson, Yasmani Grandal (yahs-MAH’-nee grahn-DAHL’) and Jose Abreu (ah-BRAY’) belted home runs during a seven-pitch sequence against Robert Stephenson.

— Eric Haase and Daz Cameron hit RBI singles during a four-run eighth that pushed the Tigers past the Indians, 5-1. The loss snapped a streak of 12 straight victories for Cleveland at Detroit’s Comerica Park.

— The Marlins were 7-3 winners over the Nationals as Miguel Rojas and Garrett Cooper each had a double and a homer. Starling Marte and Brian Anderson each singled twice for the Marlins, who had 14 hits against Washington starter Patrick Corbin and stayed ahead of third-place Philadelphia in the NL East.

— Vince Velasquez was reached for just one run and two hits over six innings as the Phillies downed the Blue Jays, 3-1. Andrew Knapp and Adam Haseley each had two hits and an RBI for the Phils, who took the lead on Andrew McCutchen’s RBI single in the fifth inning.

— The Cardinals trailed 4-0 before Tyler O’Neill doubled home a pair to ignite a five-run seventh in a 5-4 comeback over the Pirates. O’Neill scored the tying run on Kolten Wong’s single and Tommy Edman singled home the winning run.

— Ryan Braun crushed a three-run homer and Corbin Burnes combined with two relievers on a four-hitter in the Brewers’ 5-0 shutout of the Royals. Burnes gave up the four hits while striking out nine over six innings.

MLB-NEWS

Tommy John for Verlander…Gardenhire retires

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Astros have lost their top manager, while the Detroit Tigers have lost their manager.

Astros ace Justin Verlander will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the season. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner said he felt something in his elbow during a recent simulated game. It was determined that surgery would be the best option.

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire announced his immediate retirement prior to Detroit’s game against the Indians. Gardenhire turns 63 next month. He says he hasn’t been feeling well and needs to take care of himself. Bench coach Lloyd McClendon will serve as manager the rest of the season.

NHL-NEWS

Bettman eyes December or January start for NHL

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Commissioner Gary Bettman says he wouldn’t be surprised if the next NHL season begins after the tentatively planned Dec. 1 start date.

Bettman said Saturday in his annual pre-Stanley Cup Final news conference there is still too much uncertainty to know what that season will look like. He refused to speculate on the possibility of an all-Canadian division given the closure of the U.S.-Canada border.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

21-year-old Slovenian set to win Sunday

LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France (AP) — A 21-year-old from Slovenia is all but guaranteed to become the youngest post-World War II winner of the Tour de France.

Tadek Pogacar will roll into Paris Sunday in what is traditionally a ceremonial last stage with a lead of 59 seconds over fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic.

Not since British riders Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome finished 1-2 at the 2012 Tour has one nation taken the top two spots.