Sports

PGA-US OPEN

Wolff warms up while amateur Pak finishes up

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — While the leaders are warming up at Winged Foot, the U.S. Open’s lone remaining amateur is done with his round.

John Pak, a senior at Florida State who grew up not far from Winged Foot, shot 4-over 74 to finish the tournament at 18-over 298.

Matthew Wolff has an afternoon tee time and will start at 5-under par, with a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau on a brisk, breezy day at Winged Foot.

The 21-year-old Wolff is trying to become the youngest U.S. Open winner since Bobby Jones in 1923. DeChambeau is hoping to add the U.S. Open title to his U.S. Amateur title in 2015. The only other player to begin the day under par was 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen. He’s at 1 under.

Also in the mix are Xander Schauffele (ZAN’-dur SHAWF’-lee), Harris English and Hideki Matsuyama, who all begin the day at even par.

The lowest score of the early starters belongs to Shane Lowry, who shot 2 over.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA Western Conference finals resume Sunday with the Los Angeles Lakers up 1-0 on the Denver Nuggets. It’s the first time in this postseason the Lakers will take the lead into Game 2, having dropped their opening games against both Portland and Houston. They didn’t lose again in either series.

The Lakers have the second-best record in the postseason at 9-2, trailing only Miami. It’s a big turnaround for the Lakers, who struggled at times during the seeding games in the bubble. But as LeBron James’ teams tend to do in the postseason, they are hitting their stride when the games matter most.

Denver is also used to playing from behind. The Nuggets reached the finals for the first time since 2009 by becoming the first team in NBA history to erase two 3-1 deficits in one postseason. They trailed by 15 points in Game 5 against Utah in their first game facing elimination, then were down 16, 19 and 12 in the final three games against the Clippers.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Brady has home debut with Bucs against Panthers

UNDATED (AP) — Tom Brady is making his home debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers. The six-time Super Bowl champion and his new team hope Sunday is more enjoyable than Week 1.

Brady struggled in an 11-point loss to New Orleans in his first NFL game not in a New England Patriots uniform.

The Panthers are also hoping to bounce back from a season-opening loss in Matt Rhule’s first game as their coach. Rhule faced a lot of questions about not giving Christian McCaffrey the ball on fourth-and-1 after the All-Pro running back scored two touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Week 2 began Thursday night with Cleveland’s 35-30 home victory over Cincinnati. Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two scores and 124 yards and the Browns gave coach Kevin Stefanski his first NFL victory on the NFL’s 100th birthday.

On Monday night, the Raiders open their $2 billion palace in the Las Vegas desert when they host the Saints.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Yankees can clinch 4th straight postseason birth

UNDATED (AP) — The Yankees can clinch their fourth consecutive postseason berth and set a new mark for supremacy in their rivalry with Boston in the finale of a series at Fenway Park.

New York has won 10 straight games since ending a 5-15 slump, improving to 31-21 and ensuring their 28th consecutive winning season, second in big league history behind their 39 in a row from 1926-64. They’ll lock up a playoff spot if they beat the Red Sox or if Seattle loses to San Diego.

The Bronx Bombers have also beaten Boston in 12 straight meetings, matching their best run ever in the rivalry. The Yankees also won 12 straight spanning the 1952-32 seasons while Red Sox star Ted Williams was off fighting in the Korean War.

Yankees right-hander Deivi García will make his fifth start of the season, facing right-hander Tanner Houck.

Elsewhere in the majors Sunday:

— Madison Bumgarner makes another attempt at his first win since signing an $85 million, five-year contract in the offseason as a free agent with the Diamondbacks. The left-hander is set to start at Houston. The 2014 World Series MVP is 0-4 with an 8.53 ERA in seven starts for Arizona. Astros right-hander Jose Urquidy (ur-KWEE’-dee) will make his fourth start of the season after allowing one run in seven innings in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

TENNIS-ITALIAN OPEN

Djokovic gets obscenity warning during semifinal win

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) received an obscenity warning during a 7-5, 6-3 win over Casper Ruud in the Italian Open semifinals Sunday. It came a day after he was warned by the chair umpire for breaking his racket, and two weeks after he was defaulted from the U.S. Open.

The obscenity warning came in the third game of the second set, by which time Djokovic had a running dialogue with the chair umpire over a series of contested calls. As opposed to his previous two outbursts, this time there were fans in the stands who could clearly hear how Djokovic dealt with his frustration. With 1,000 spectators allowed in to the Foro Italico for the first time this week, a large proportion of those in attendance were children.

Djokovic improved to 30-1 this year. His only loss came when he was thrown out of the U.S. Open for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball during his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreño Busta.

He will face either eighth-seeded Diego Schwartzman or 12th-seeded Denis Shapovalov for the title.

On the women’s side, Simona Halep is into her third Rome final after beating Garbiñe Muguruza (GAHR’-been moo-gah-ROO’-thuh) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to improve her record in tennis’ restart to 9-0. Halep will face either Karolína Plíšková or Markéta Vondroušová in Monday’s championship match.