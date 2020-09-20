Sports

PGA-US OPEN

An ugly start to the final round for McIlroy and English

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — It was an ugly start to the final round of the U.S. Open for Rory McIlroy and Harris English.

McIlroy needed four putts from just off the front of the first green en route to a double bogey. English hit an errant tee shot and couldn’t find his ball within the three-minute limit, even with the help of marshals surrounding the fairway. He had to go back to the tee box and re-tee, and from there, he also made double.

Matthew Wolff began the day at 5-under par, with a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau. The 21-year-old Wolff is trying to become the youngest U.S. Open winner since Bobby Jones in 1923. DeChambeau is hoping to add the U.S. Open title to his U.S. Amateur title in 2015. The only other player to begin the day under par was 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen. He’s at 1 under.

NFL-NEWS

49ers take some injuries

UNDATED (AP) — San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has been carted off the field with what appeared to be a left leg injury in the first quarter against the New York Jets.

The reigning AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year had his left leg bent behind him at the end of a 4-yard run by Frank Gore. Bosa stayed on one knee for several moments before lying on his back and being checked by trainers. He was helped onto the cart and driven to the locker room.

Two plays later, 49ers defensive tackle Solomon Thomas needed to be carted off with what appeared to be a left leg or knee injury after an 8-yard reception by Chris Hogan.

Bosa and Thomas were ruled out for the rest of the game.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— New York Giants running back Saquon (SAY’-kwahn) Barkley is out against Chicago after he hurt his right knee early in the second quarter. The Giants said Barkley was getting X-rays and would undergo further evaluation on Monday. Barkley went down hard on the Bears sideline after trying to fend off safety Eddie Jackson on a 6-yard carry. The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year dragged his right leg behind him as he was helped back across the field to the Giants sideline. After a short conversation with trainers, Barkley got on a cart and was driven into the tunnel.

— Denver Broncos backup quarterback Jeff Driskel replaced starter Drew Lock after he injured his right shoulder on a hit from Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree. Lock was scrambling when he was tripped up by Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. Dupree then hit Lock while the quarterback stumbled, forcing Lock to fumble and sending Lock’s throwing shoulder into the Heinz Field turf.

— One week after the Indianapolis Colts lost running back Marlon Mack with a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon, second-year receiver Parris Campbell was carted off the field after appearing to injure his left knee. Campbell was injured on the Colts second play. Vikings safety Harrison Smith made the hit and Campbell immediately reached for his knee. He missed most of his rookie season with injuries and went into the concussion protocol after an August traffic accident.

— The Chicago Bears have agreed to a three-year contract extension with running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen. The deal announced Sunday guarantees about $9.5 million and could be worth $18.25 million, agent Drew Rosenhaus said. Drafted by the Bears out of North Carolina A&T in the fourth round in 2017, the speedy and versatile Cohen has been an important contributor on offense and special teams.

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

AP Top 25: No. 12 Miami rises; Marshall jumps into rankings

UNDATED (AP) — A week before Big Ten teams become eligible again for The Associated Press college football poll, No. 25 Marshall is ranked for the first time since 2014 and Miami jumped to No. 12 after a conference road victory.

Clemson remained a nearly unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 after another light week in college football. The Tigers received 59 of 61 first-place votes from a panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

The rest of the top 10 was basically unchanged. No. 2 Alabama received one first-place vote. Oklahoma was No. 3, followed by Georgia, Florida and LSU at No. 6. The defending champion Tigers also received a first-place vote.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA Western Conference finals resume Sunday with the Los Angeles Lakers up 1-0 on the Denver Nuggets. It’s the first time in this postseason the Lakers will take the lead into Game 2, having dropped their opening games against both Portland and Houston. They didn’t lose again in either series.

The Lakers have the second-best record in the postseason at 9-2, trailing only Miami. It’s a big turnaround for the Lakers, who struggled at times during the seeding games in the bubble. But as LeBron James’ teams tend to do in the postseason, they are hitting their stride when the games matter most.

Denver is also used to playing from behind. The Nuggets reached the finals for the first time since 2009 by becoming the first team in NBA history to erase two 3-1 deficits in one postseason. They trailed by 15 points in Game 5 against Utah in their first game facing elimination, then were down 16, 19 and 12 in the final three games against the Clippers.

TENNIS-ITALIAN OPEN

Djokovic gets obscenity warning during semifinal win

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) received an obscenity warning during a 7-5, 6-3 win over Casper Ruud in the Italian Open semifinals Sunday. It came a day after he was warned by the chair umpire for breaking his racket, and two weeks after he was defaulted from the U.S. Open.

The obscenity warning came in the third game of the second set, by which time Djokovic had a running dialogue with the chair umpire over a series of contested calls. As opposed to his previous two outbursts, this time there were fans in the stands who could clearly hear how Djokovic dealt with his frustration. With 1,000 spectators allowed in to the Foro Italico for the first time this week, a large proportion of those in attendance were children.

Djokovic improved to 30-1 this year. His only loss came when he was thrown out of the U.S. Open for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball during his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreño Busta.

He will face either eighth-seeded Diego Schwartzman or 12th-seeded Denis Shapovalov for the title.

On the women’s side, Simona Halep is into her third Rome final after beating Garbiñe Muguruza (GAHR’-been moo-gah-ROO’-thuh) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to improve her record in tennis’ restart to 9-0. Halep will face either Karolína Plíšková (PLIHSH’-koh-vah) in Monday’s championship match.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

Slovenian rookie wins Tour de France

PARIS (AP) — A Tour de France rookie has become the youngest winner of cycling’s showpiece race since World War II, and the first from Slovenia. Tadej Pogacar made a victory ride into Paris Sunday on the eve of his 22nd birthday, a day after snatching the lead from a fellow Slovenian in a high-drama time trial.

Until Saturday, Primoz Roglic had worn the leader’s yellow jersey for 11 days. Their 1-2 finish is the first for one country since British riders Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome also took the top spots at the 2012 Tour. Australian Richie Porte rounded out this year’s podium, at age 35, after a brilliant time trial that hoisted him from fourth to third overall.