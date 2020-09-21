Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS-LAKERs/NUGGETS

Davis lifts Lakers to 2-0 series lead

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Davis had the last word in Game 2 of the NBA’s Western Conference finals.

Davis made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets and a series 2-0 lead. He scored 22 of his 31 points in the second half, including the Lakers’ last 10 of the game.

The Nuggets had trailed by as much as 16, but Nikola Jokic (nih-KOH’-lah YOH’-kihch) scored 11 straight Denver points down the stretch, including a basket that made it 103-102 with 20 seconds to play.

LeBron James had 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, while Jokic finished with 30 points and nine assists. Jamal Murray scored 25 points for the Nuggets, who are back in action on Tuesday.

PGA-US OPEN

DeChambeau, Wolff match eagles on 9th at US Open

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau has won the U.S. Open — the first major championship for golf’s long-hitting mad scientist.

He shot 67 on Sunday to finish at 6 under. Third-round leader Matthew Wolff shot 75 to finish second, six strokes back.

DeChambeau is the third person in history to win an NCAA title, a U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Open. The others are Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

DeChambeau was the only player under par in the final round, laughing off Winged Foot’s narrow fairways and thick rough with his booming drives that averaged 325 yards.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Furyk joins elite company

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jim Furyk joined Arnold Palmer and Bruce Fleisher as the only players to win their first two PGA Tour Champions starts. Furyk beat Jerry Kelly with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff in the Pure Insurance Championship.

Furyk closed with a 5-under 67 to match Kelly at minus-12.

LPGA-PORTLAND CLASSIC

Hall wins

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Georgia Hall has captured the Cambia Portland Classic for her first LPGA Tour victory in the United States. She beat Ashleigh Buhai with a par on the second hole of a playoff after carding a 4-under 68 on Sunday.

NFL-SCHEDULE

49ers get costly win over Jets

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers picked up their first win of the season, but it came at a very heavy price.

Raheem Mostert (MOHS’-turt) ran for an 80-yard touchdown on San Francisco’s first play from scrimmage in a 31-13 victory over the Jets. But Mostert couldn’t finish the game, nor could quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (gah-RAH’-pah-loh) and defensive linemen Nick Bosa (BOH’-sah) and Solomon Thomas.

Garoppolo went out with a high ankle sprain and Mostert to an injured knee. Garoppolo threw two TD passes before he and Mostert sat out the second half.

The fear is it could be a season-ending ACL injury for Bosa, who’ll have tests Monday. So will Thomas, although 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said there’s a better chance for him it’s not as serious an ACL injury.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Cam Newton was stopped at the 1-yard line by L.J. Collier on the final play to secure the Seahawks’ 35-50 triumph over the Patriots. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson threw for five touchdowns while completing 21 of 28 passes for 288 yards.

— Harrison Butker hit a field goal on the last play of regulation before nailing a 58-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Chargers. Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) Jr. shook off a slow start to finish 27 of 47 for 302 yards and two touchdowns.

— Greg Zuerlein (ZUR’-lyn) kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired, and the Cowboys overcame four fumbles and a 20-point deficit in the first quarter to beat the Falcons, 40-39 in coach Mike McCarthy’s home debut. Dak Prescott became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for more than 400 yards and rush for three touchdowns in the same game.

— The Ravens picked up their 14th consecutive regular-season win as Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass and Mark Ingram ran for a TD in a 33-16 decision over the Texans. Jackson threw for 204 yards and had 54 yards rushing on a day when Baltimore outrushed Houston, 230-51.

— Tom Brady got his first win with the Buccaneers, throwing for 217 yards, one touchdown and an interception in a 31-17 victory over the Panthers. Leonard Fournette rushed for 103 yards and two TDs, including a game-clinching, 54-yard scoring burst in the fourth quarter.

— Ben Roethlisberger (RAWTH’-lis-bur-gur) threw for 311 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the Steelers’ 26-21 verdict over the Broncos. Denver backup QB Jeff Driskel completed 18 of 34 for 256 yards with two touchdowns and a pick while absorbing a serious pounding at the hands of Pittsburgh’s defense.

— Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee in leading the Rams to a 37-19 win at Philadelphia. Goff completed his first 13 passes, including a pair of TDs to Higbee that helped Los Angeles build a 21-3 minutes into the second quarter.

— Kyler Murray threw for 286 yards, passed for a TD and ran for two others as the Cardinals doubled up Washington, 30-15. DeAndre Hopkins caught eight passes for 68 yards and a touchdown for the 2-0 Cardinals.

— Josh Allen threw for career highs of 417 yards and four touchdowns in the Bills’ 31-28 decision over the Dolphins. Buffalo racked up 524 total yards, with Allen becoming the team’s first quarterback to have back-to-back 300-yard games since Drew Bledsoe in 2002.

— Mitchell Trubisky threw two touchdown passes and the Bears hung on to beat the Giants 17-13. The Giants lost star running back Saquon Barkley to a possible season-ending right knee injury on the opening play of the second quarter.

— Jonathan Taylor ran for 101 yards and scored a touchdown in his first NFL start, leading the Colts past the Vikings, 28-11. Kirk Cousins was just 11 of 26 with 113 yards and three interceptions for Minnesota, which fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2013.

— Stephen Gostkowski hit a game-winning field goal for the second straight week, this one a 49-yard kick goal with 1:36 left in the Titans’ 33-30 win over the Jaguars. Jeffery Simmons batted a pass by Gardner Minshew, and Harold Landry III grabbed the ball out of the air with 47 seconds left to seal the victory.

— Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 75-yard breakaway, as the Packers rallied from an early 11-point deficit to beat the Detroit Lions 42-21. Jones also had a team-high 68 yards receiving on four catches as the Packers won their home opener for an eighth consecutive year.

NFL-NEWS

Driskel forced into action

UNDATED (AP) — Broncos backup quarterback Jeff Driskel replaced Drew Lock after the starter injured his right shoulder on a hit from Pittsburgh linebacker Bud Dupree. Lock was scrambling when he was tripped up by Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— One week after the Colts lost running back Marlon Mack with a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon, second-year receiver Parris Campbell was carted off the field after appearing to injure his left knee. Campbell was injured on the Colts second play.

— The Bears have agreed to a three-year contract extension with running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen. His agent says the deal guarantees about $9.5 million and could be worth $18.25 million.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Red Sox end to streaks

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Yankees’ 10-game winning streak is over. So is their 12-game winning run against the Boston Red Sox.

Tanner Houck took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of his second major league start to help the Bosox rip the Yankees, 10-2. Michael Chavis homered twice over the Green Monster and drove in five runs to back Houck. Jackie Bradley Jr. went 4 for 5, and J.D. Martinez and Bobby Dalbec each had a solo homer to help Boston avoid a 10-game sweep of the season series.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— John Means struck out a career-high 12 in a pitching duel with Ryan Yarbrough to lead the Orioles past the AL East-leading Rays, 2-1. Means allowed three hits and a run in 5 2/3 innings as Baltimore prevented Tampa Bay from padding its 3 1/2-game lead over the second-place Yankees.

— Antonio Senzatela allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings to help the Rockies contain the NL West-leading Dodgers, 6-3. Josh Fuentes powered the Colorado offense with three RBIs, including a two-run single that opened the scoring in the fourth inning.

— Wil Myers smacked a three-run homer and the Padres put together a three-run 11th to outlast the Mariners, 7-4. Manny Machado doubled home the tiebreaking run to help San Diego clinch its first playoff berth in 14 years.

— Jose Berríos (beh-REE’-ohs) and three relievers combined to limit the Cubs to four hits in the Twins’ 4-0 shutout win. Max Kepler chased losing pitcher Yu Darvish with a two-run home run in the seventh.

— Yadier (YAH’-dee-ehr) Molina clubbed a two-run homer and Jack Flaherty struck out 11 as Cardinals nipped the Pirates, 2-1 to inch closer to a playoff berth. Flaherty allowed only one run and two hits in six innings after being tagged for nine runs against Milwaukee on Tuesday.

— The Reds were 7-3 winners over the White Sox as Mike Moustakas (moos-TAH’-kahs) supplied a two-run single while Cincinnati scored five times in the fourth inning on just one hit. Aristides (ar-ihs-TEE’-dehs) Aquino hit a two-run homer as the surging Reds stayed in contention for a playoff spot, beating the AL Central leaders for their seventh win in eight games.

— Brandon Crawford launched a grand slam and the Giants also got two-run homers from Chadwick Tromp and Darin Ruf in a 14-2 dismantling of the Athletics. Tyler Anderson worked into the sixth inning to help San Francisco prevent Oakland from wrapping up their first AL West crown in seven years.

— George Springer homered twice, including an inside-the-park shot in the Astros’ 3-2 win against the Diamondbacks. Carlos Correa drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to push Houston back over .500.

— Kyle Wright allowed only one hit in the best start of his big league career, pitching into the seventh inning to lead the Braves past the Mets 7-0. Ronald Acuña (ah-KOON’-yah) Jr. had four RBIs, including a home run that broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning.

— Brandon Kintzler escaped a bases-loaded jam to end it and the Marlins kept up their playoff push by defeating the Nationals, 2-1 to open a doubleheader. A two-out error by first baseman Eric Thames in the sixth inning gave Miami the go-ahead run.

— The Nats took the second game as Trea Turner, Michael A. Taylor, Asdrubal (as-DROO’-buhl) Cabrera and Victor Robles homered in a 15-0 laugher at Miami. Juan Soto had three hits and scored four times. The split leaves the Marlins one game ahead of Philadelphia for second place in the NL East.

— The Blue Jays ended a six-game skid as Teoscar (tay-AHS’-kur) Hernandez smacked a two-run homer and Taijuan (TY’-wahn) Walker tossed six sharp innings in a 6-3 win over Philadelphia. Phillies slugger Bryce Harper exited with lower back stiffness after he struck out with the bases loaded in the seventh inning.

— Daniel Vogelbach belted a pair of homers and drove in all five Milwaukee runs as the Brewers completed a three-game sweep of the Royals, 5-3. The playoff-charging Brewers improved to 26-26 with their fourth consecutive win.

— Jose Ramirez homered twice and Carlos Carrasco allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings to lead the Indians’ 7-4 win at Detroit. Cleveland took three of four in this series after entering on an eight-game losing streak, allowing the Indians to creep closer to a postseason berth.

— Kyle Cody earned his first major league win and the Rangers belted a season-high five home runs in a 7-2 trouncing of the Angels. Joey Gallo, Anderson Tejada, Sam Huff, Rougned Odor and Derek Dietrich provided the Texas longballs.

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

Marshall jumps into rankings

UNDATED (AP) — A week before Big Ten teams become eligible again for The Associated Press college football poll, No. 25 Marshall is ranked for the first time since 2014 and Miami jumped to No. 12 after a conference road victory.

Clemson remained a nearly unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 after another light week in college football.

The rest of the top 10 was basically unchanged. No. 2 Alabama received one first-place vote. Oklahoma was No. 3, followed by Georgia, Florida and LSU at No. 6. The defending champion Tigers also received a first-place vote.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

Slovenian rookie wins Tour de France

PARIS (AP) — A Tour de France rookie has become the youngest winner of cycling’s showpiece race since World War II, and the first from Slovenia. Tadej Pogacar made a victory ride into Paris Sunday on the eve of his 22nd birthday, a day after snatching the lead from a fellow Slovenian in a high-drama time trial.