Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Phils stumble in chase for playoff spot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies came into today’s action in the eighth and final playoff spot in the National League, percentage points ahead of Milwaukee and San Francisco. But they didn’t help themselves this afternoon, dropping the opening game of a doubleheader against against the Nationals in Washington.

Austin Voth threw his first career complete game and earned his first victory in 10 starts this season, as the Nationals staved off playoff elimination with the 5-1 victory. The defending World Series champions have only a distant chance of reaching the postseason.

In other key games on today’s schedule:

— Tampa Bay can clinch its first AL East crown since 2010 with a win against the Mets in New York or a Yankees loss to Toronto. Blake Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, gets the ball as the Rays look to become the second team to lock up a division title during this pandemic-altered season, after Oakland won the AL West on Monday night.

— The Cleveland Indians need only a victory tonight over the first-place Chicago White Sox or a Seattle loss to Houston to secure a spot in the expanded playoff field — which would mark their fourth postseason appearance in five years. Eight teams from each league make it this year.

— Cincinnati right-hander Sonny Gray is expected to come off the injured list and start the second game of the Reds’ critical series against Milwaukee. Gray hasn’t appeared in a game since Sept. 10 because of a strained back. He returns to a team that has won eight of nine to climb into playoff contention. Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson makes his second start since he was scratched because of hip tightness.

— José Quintana is back in time to help the Chicago Cubs’ playoff push, scheduled to pitch against Pittsburgh in his first big league start since last Sept. 26. Quintana has been limited to a pair of relief appearances due to issues with his left thumb and a lat problem.

— Gerrit Cole makes his final regular-season start in his first season with the New York Yankees, taking the mound against Toronto’s Tanner Roark in Buffalo, New York.

— The Minnesota Twins have reinstated right-hander Homer Bailey from the 45-day injured list so he can start their series opener against Detroit. Bailey made just one start with his new team before getting hurt. He picked up the victory by logging five innings in Minnesota’s home opener against St. Louis. The 34-year-old then missed the next 51 games with right biceps tendinitis.

NBA-PLAYOFFS

Lakers up 2-0

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers carry a two-games-to-none advantage into tonight’s Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference finals.

The Lakers’ Anthony Davis has been the dominant player so far in this series. Davis followed his 37 points in Game 1 with 31 more on Sunday, including the Lakers’ last 10. His 3-pointer swished through the net as time expired to give the Lakers a 105-103 victory.

The Lakers and Nuggets have played 30 post-season games in their history. The Lakers lead 23-7 and have won all six series.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

Silver to CNN: A later NBA season may disrupt Olympic plans

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday that his “best guess” is that next season will not start until at least January. And he acknowledged that the later-than-usual schedule could mean top U.S. men’s players miss next summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Silver, a guest in a series of panel discussions on CNN, did not indicate that any decisions are finalized.

The league was originally hoping for a Dec. 1 start to next season, then shifted its focus to the chance of a late December start, and now the target has apparently moved again.

NFL-BRONCOS-BORTLES

AP Source: Broncos bringing in free agent QB Blake Bortles

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are in the process of adding free agent Blake Bortles to serve as their backup quarterback.

Bortles is a seventh-year veteran who spent five years as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ starter and backed up Jared Goff with the Rams last season.

The Broncos have lost starting quarterback Drew Lock to a shoulder injury. He’s expected to miss three to five games. Jeff Driskel replaced him and gets the starting nod this weekend against Tampa Bay with practice squad QB Brett Rypien expected to serve as his backup.

In other NFL developments:

— The New York Giants placed running back Saquon Barkley on injured reserve Tuesday, a day after confirming the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year tore his right ACL. The Giants made the move Tuesday and replaced Barkley’s roster spot by signing cornerback Ryan Lewis off the practice squad.

— The NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and MLS Atlanta United will have some fans at home games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, beginning with the Falcons’ home game against the Carolina Panthers next month. Team and stadium officials announced the decision to allow a limited number of fans, based on the recent decline in COVID-19 cases in Georgia, among other factors. The teams say they reserve the right to go back to playing without fans should conditions in the pandemic change. T

NHL-SHARKS-BOUGHNER

Sharks retain Bob Boughner as coach, removing interim tag

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have retained Bob Boughner as their coach. They’ve removed the interim tag to make him the ninth full-time head coach in franchise history.

Boughner rejoined the Sharks’ coaching staff as an assistant to Peter DeBoer in the summer of 2019, and he took over as interim coach after DeBoer and the rest of his assistants were fired last Dec. 11.

Boughner went 14-20-3 behind the bench as the Sharks missed the playoffs for only the second time since 2003, but general manager Doug Wilson saw enough progress to stick with Boughner.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Notre Dame-Wake Forest postponed after Irish positive tests

UNDATED (AP) — Notre Dame’s game at Wake Forest on Saturday has been postponed after positive COVID-19 tests landed 13 Fighting Irish players in isolation and another 10 in quarantine.

Notre Dame says the process of rescheduling the game is underway. Both teams are off Oct. 3.

Notre Dame said 94 football players were tested for COVID-19 on Monday and of those seven were positive. Those players were in isolation along with others who tested positive last week.

Elsewhere in college football:

– Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman has decided to opt back in to the 2020 football season in light of the Big Ten’s resumption of fall competition. That’s contingent on the star junior gaining eligibility clearance. Bateman signed with an agency this summer in anticipation of declaring for the next NFL draft so his playing status has not yet been established. Minnesota is scheduled to open the season against Michigan on Oct. 24. Bateman had 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games for the Gophers last year.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN-ANDREESCU

Andreescu will sit out the rest of 2020

PARIS (AP) — Bianca Andreescu, last year’s U.S. Open champion, will sit out the French Open and the rest of 2020.

The 20-year-old Canadian announced her decision to remain sidelined this season via a post on social media. She says she wants to focus on her health and training.

Andreescu became the first tennis player from Canada to win a Grand Slam singles title in New York in 2019 and reached a career-high ranking of No. 4. But she hasn’t competed since last October because of an injured knee, including missing the chance to try to defend her title at the U.S. Open.

HORSE RACING-PREAKNESS-TIZ THE LAW

Belmont winner to skip Preakness

UNDATED (AP) — Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law won’t run in next month’s Preakness, spoiling what would have been a highly anticipated rematch with Kentucky Derby winner Authentic.

The Preakness on Oct. 3 at Pimlico concludes this year’s reconfigured Triple Crown series, which was run out of order because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jack Knowlton, managing partner of the Sackatoga Stable, which owns Tiz the Law, tweeted that it’s “disappointing Tiz the Law will not be able to run in the Preakness.” Knowlton says the colt will be pointed toward the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland in November.

KOBE BRYANT-CRASH PHOTOS

Vanessa Bryant sues LA sheriff over helicopter crash photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant, has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff claiming deputies shared unauthorized photos of the crash that killed her husband, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

After the Jan. 26 crash, reports surfaced that graphic photos of the victims were being shared. Sheriff Alex Villanueva told news media that eight deputies took or shared graphic photos of the scene and he ordered the images deleted. The sheriff’s department did not immediately have a comment Tuesday.

The suit seeks damages for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.