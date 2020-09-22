Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Phils stumble in chase for playoff spot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies came into today’s action in the eighth and final playoff spot in the National League, percentage points ahead of Milwaukee and San Francisco. But they didn’t help themselves this afternoon, dropping the opening game of a doubleheader against against the Nationals in Washington.

Austin Voth threw his first career complete game and earned his first victory in 10 starts this season, as the Nationals staved off playoff elimination with the 5-1 victory. The defending World Series champions have only a distant chance of reaching the postseason.

MLB NEWS

Angels SS Andrelton Simmons opts out of final 5 games

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shortstop Andrelton Simmons has opted out of the remainder of the Los Angeles Angels’ season.

The Angels announced the four-time Gold Glove-winning shortstop’s decision before they faced the San Diego Padres. Los Angeles is still technically in the playoff race with five games left in the regular season, and Simmons clearly caught the Angels by surprise, although the club said it respected his decision.

The 31-year-old Simmons can be a free agent this winter. He is finishing his fifth year with the Angels.

In the other baseball news: — Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore’s season is over after he was placed on the seven-day concussion list Tuesday. Moore was hit in the head for the second time in a week, taking a 92 mph fastball from Houston Astros reliever Brandon Bielak off the helmet in a 6-1 win over Houston on Monday night. Moore remained in the game, but began to feel effects afterwards. Moore was also hit in the helmet by a 99 mph fastball from San Francisco Giants reliever Sam Coonrod last week.

— The St. Louis Cardinals have shut down Dakota Hudson for the season, transferring him to the 45-day injured list. Hudson left his start last Thursday against Pittsburgh after two innings with elbow tightness, and Cardinals president John Mozeliak (moh-ZAY’-lahk) said an MRI exam revealed a “flexor tendon issue.” Hudson went 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA in eight starts.

NBA NEWS

Chicago Bulls hire Billy Donovan as coach, replaces Boylen

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have hired Billy Donovan as their coach.

The 55-year-old Donovan spent the last five seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He replaces Jim Boylen, who was fired after the Bulls finished 22-43 and were one of the eight teams that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World.

Donovan went 243-157 as coach of the Thunder and reached the playoffs each season. Now he joins a rebuilding franchise with new leadership in the front office.

In other NBA news:

— NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday that his “best guess” is that next season will not start until at least January. And he acknowledged that the later-than-usual schedule could mean top U.S. men’s players miss next summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Silver, a guest in a series of panel discussions on CNN, did not indicate that any decisions are finalized.

NFL-NEWS

AP source: Gruden, Payton fined for not wearing masks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two more NFL head coaches and their teams have been fined for not wearing masks on the sideline.

A person with knowledge of the punishment says Jon Gruden of the Raiders and Sean Payton of the Saints were each fined $100,000 for not wearing masks on the sideline. The teams were fined $250,000.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league wasn’t announcing specific fines.

The league already handed out similar punishments to Denver’s Vic Fangio, San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan and Seattle’s Pete Carroll.

In other NFL developments:

— A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are in the process of adding free agent Blake Bortles to serve as their backup quarterback. Bortles is a seventh-year veteran who spent five years as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ starter and backed up Jared Goff with the Rams last season. The Broncos have lost starting quarterback Drew Lock to a shoulder injury. He’s expected to miss three to five games. Jeff Driskel replaced him and gets the starting nod this weekend against Tampa Bay with practice squad QB Brett Rypien expected to serve as his backup.

— The New York Giants placed running back Saquon Barkley on injured reserve Tuesday, a day after confirming the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year tore his right ACL. The Giants made the move Tuesday and replaced Barkley’s roster spot by signing cornerback Ryan Lewis off the practice squad.

— The NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and MLS Atlanta United will have some fans at home games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, beginning with the Falcons’ home game against the Carolina Panthers next month. Team and stadium officials announced the decision to allow a limited number of fans, based on the recent decline in COVID-19 cases in Georgia, among other factors. The teams say they reserve the right to go back to playing without fans should conditions in the pandemic change. T

NHL-SHARKS-BOUGHNER

Sharks retain Bob Boughner as coach, removing interim tag

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have retained Bob Boughner as their coach. They’ve removed the interim tag to make him the ninth full-time head coach in franchise history.

Boughner rejoined the Sharks’ coaching staff as an assistant to Peter DeBoer in the summer of 2019, and he took over as interim coach after DeBoer and the rest of his assistants were fired last Dec. 11.

Boughner went 14-20-3 behind the bench as the Sharks missed the playoffs for only the second time since 2003, but general manager Doug Wilson saw enough progress to stick with Boughner.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Notre Dame-Wake Forest postponed after Irish positive tests

UNDATED (AP) — Notre Dame’s game at Wake Forest on Saturday has been postponed after positive COVID-19 tests landed 13 Fighting Irish players in isolation and another 10 in quarantine.

Notre Dame says the process of rescheduling the game is underway. Both teams are off Oct. 3.

Notre Dame said 94 football players were tested for COVID-19 on Monday and of those seven were positive. Those players were in isolation along with others who tested positive last week.

Elsewhere in college football:

– Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman has decided to opt back in to the 2020 football season in light of the Big Ten’s resumption of fall competition. That’s contingent on the star junior gaining eligibility clearance. Bateman signed with an agency this summer in anticipation of declaring for the next NFL draft so his playing status has not yet been established. Minnesota is scheduled to open the season against Michigan on Oct. 24. Bateman had 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games for the Gophers last year.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN-ANDREESCU

Andreescu will sit out the rest of 2020

PARIS (AP) — Bianca Andreescu, last year’s U.S. Open champion, will sit out the French Open and the rest of 2020.

The 20-year-old Canadian announced her decision to remain sidelined this season via a post on social media. She says she wants to focus on her health and training.

Andreescu became the first tennis player from Canada to win a Grand Slam singles title in New York in 2019 and reached a career-high ranking of No. 4. But she hasn’t competed since last October because of an injured knee, including missing the chance to try to defend her title at the U.S. Open.

HORSE RACING-PREAKNESS-TIZ THE LAW

Belmont winner to skip Preakness

UNDATED (AP) — Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law won’t run in next month’s Preakness, spoiling what would have been a highly anticipated rematch with Kentucky Derby winner Authentic.

The Preakness on Oct. 3 at Pimlico concludes this year’s reconfigured Triple Crown series, which was run out of order because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jack Knowlton, managing partner of the Sackatoga Stable, which owns Tiz the Law, tweeted that it’s “disappointing Tiz the Law will not be able to run in the Preakness.” Knowlton says the colt will be pointed toward the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland in November.

KOBE BRYANT-CRASH PHOTOS

Vanessa Bryant sues LA sheriff over helicopter crash photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant, has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff claiming deputies shared unauthorized photos of the crash that killed her husband, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

After the Jan. 26 crash, reports surfaced that graphic photos of the victims were being shared. Sheriff Alex Villanueva told news media that eight deputies took or shared graphic photos of the scene and he ordered the images deleted. The sheriff’s department did not immediately have a comment Tuesday.

The suit seeks damages for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.