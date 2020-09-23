Sports

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres dropped a game and may have lost one of their top starters for an undetermined period.

Mike Clevinger was suddenly pulled after only one inning of the Padres’ 5-2 setback against the Angels. The team said Clevinger’s departure wasn’t planned but offered no other details.

Clevinger’s start had been pushed back from Saturday night because of tightness in his right biceps. Manager Jayce Tingler said on Tuesday that Clevinger threw a bullpen session the previous day and seemed good to go for Wednesday’s start.

San Diego also was unable to clinch home-field advantage in the wild-card series that begins next week. Second-inning homers by Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee), Justin Upton and Anthony Bemboom led Los Angeles to victory. Five Angels pitchers combined to blank the NL’s second-best team after Manny Machado hit a two-run homer in the first inning.

Gale Sayers, Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers has died.

Sayers made his mark as one of the NFL’s best all-purpose running backs and was later celebrated for his enduring friendship with a Bears teammate with cancer. Nicknamed “The Kansas Comet,” Sayers was considered among the best open-field runners the game has ever seen. Yet it was his rock-steady friendship with Brian Piccolo depicted in the 1971 film “Brian’s Song” that marked him as more than a sports star.

Sayers died Wednesday at the age of 77, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Relatives have said that Sayers had been diagnosed with dementia. In March 2017, his wife, Ardythe, said she partly blamed his football career.

Sayers was a two-time All-American at Kansas and inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as well. He was selected by Chicago with the fourth pick overall in 1965. He tied one NFL record with six touchdowns in a game and set another with 22 touchdowns in his first season: 14 rushing, six receiving, one punt and one kickoff return. Sayers was a unanimous choice for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Sayers followed that by being voted an All-Pro during the first five of his seven NFL seasons from 1965-71. But he was stuck on a handful of middling-to-bad Bears teams and, like Dick Butkus, another Hall of Fame teammate selected in the same 1965 draft, he never played in the postseason.

AP Source: Chargers’ team doctor punctured Taylor’s lung

UNDATED (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed last Sunday’s game because a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung.

That’s according to a person familiar with the case who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of medical restriction issues.

Coach Anthony Lynn said Taylor is still not 100% and that rookie Justin Herbert will get his second NFL start on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Herbert was the Chargers’ surprise starter in last Sunday’s 23-20 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

— Packers wide receiver Davante Adams says he doesn’t know yet whether he’ll be able to play Sunday night at New Orleans after leaving Green Bay’s previous game early with a hamstring injury. Adams was pulled from last Sunday’s 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions in the second half and didn’t practice Wednesday.

— Two-time Pro Bowl halfback Devonta (deh-VAHN’-tay) Freeman has signed with the Giants. He replaces 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon (SAY’-kwahn) Barkley, who was placed on injured reserve with a torn right ACL.

— The Panthers have placed Christian McCaffrey on short-term injured reserve, meaning the All-Pro running back will miss at least three games. McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain in Carolina’s 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, an injury that normally requires a 4 to 6 week recovery period.

— The Raiders have put starting left guard Richie Incognito on injured reserve with an Achilles issue, the latest injury to their offensive line. Incognito left Monday’s 34-24 win over New Orleans in the first quarter with the injury that slowed him in practice the previous week.

— The Jaguars will be without kicker Josh Lambo for at least the next three games. The team placed Lambo on injured reserve Wednesday with a hip injury and called up rookie Brandon Wright from the practice squad to make his NFL debut Thursday against the Dolphins.

Stamkos returns to Bolts

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have their captain back on the ice for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final tonight against the Dallas Stars.

Steven Stamkos is making his 2020 playoff debut, 211 days since he last played in an NHL game. It’s a return that could change the course of a series that’s currently tied.

Stamkos last played Feb. 25, a few days before undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury. He aggravated it during informal workouts over the summer.

New Kings GM commits to coach Walton

UNDATED (AP) — New Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair says he is looking forward to working with coach Luke Walton to revive a franchise that has the longest current playoff drought in the NBA.

Walton is the team’s 10th coach since the Kings last made the playoffs in Rick Adelman’s final season in 2005-06. Sacramento went 31-41 in Walton’s first season at the helm.

Former Bulldog says he experienced racism, manipulation

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Georgia defensive back Otis Reese says he left the school because of racist treatment on campus. He also says coach Kirby Smart manipulated him to continue playing after he expressed his desire to leave the Bulldogs.

Georgia issued a statement denying the allegations.

Reese transferred to Mississippi in January after two seasons at Georgia.

Houston still waiting to play after 3rd virus cancellation

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Cougars are still waiting to play their season opener as more major college football games were wiped out by COVID-19 issues.

Houston is again without a game to play after a third consecutive opponent had to pull out because of COVID-19 tests or contact tracing made players unavailable. This time it was North Texas.

The number of FBS games canceled or postponed since Aug. 26 is now 21.

— The postponed football game between No. 7 Notre Dame and Wake Forest will be moved to Dec. 12, while the Demon Deacons also are moving their nonconference game against Campbell a week earlier to Oct. 2. The ACC’s revamped scheduling model allows for 11 games to be played over 13 weeks through Dec. 5, as well as the possibility of playing Dec. 12.

— Ohio State says it is cutting a handful of jobs, furloughing hundreds of other employees and asking coaches to take pay cuts to deal with a budget shortfall expected to be over $100 million because of the pandemic. Athletic director Gene Smith says none of the 36 sports will be cut and athlete support services will be maintained. H