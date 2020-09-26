Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS-CELTICS/HEAT

Celtics stay alive with strong second-half effort

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Celtics have extended their season with an outstanding third quarter in Game 5 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics trailed by seven before outscoring the Heat 41-25 in the third period of a 121-108 win against Miami. Boston went on a 13-0 run over a stretch of only 3:06 to turn a nine-point deficit into a 64-60 lead.

Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his 31 points in the third quarter and finished with 10 rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 28 points and Daniel Theis had 15 with 13 rebounds for Boston, which missed 11 of its first 12 shots to fall behind, 17-5.

Miami is shooting 24.8% on 3-pointers in its last 13 quarters after going 7-for-36 on Friday.

Goran Dragic (DRAH’-gihch) scored 23 points before fouling out with 4:27 left for the Heat.

Game 6 is Sunday.

NHL-STANLEY CUP FINAL

Bolts beat Stars in OT for 3-1 edge

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning showed the importance of power-play goals as they took a three-games-to-one lead in the Stanley Cup final.

Kevin Shattenkirk’s power-play goal 6:34 into overtime sent the Lightning to their third straight win, 5-4 over the Stars.

Brayden Point scored twice for Tampa Bay, which spotted Dallas a 2-0 lead before netting three goals on power plays. Yanni Gourde (YAH’-nee gohrd) had a power-play goal and Alex Killorn gave the Lightning their first lead about seven minutes into the third period.

Joe Pavelski forced OT midway through the third with his second goal of the game, which also tied him with Joe Mullen for most career playoff goals by a US-born player.

The Lightning can wrap up the series on Saturday.

NHL-SENATORS-RYAN

Ryan bought out by Sens

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Bobby Ryan has been placed on waivers by the Ottawa Senators for the purpose of a buyout.

Ryan won the Masterton Trophy earlier this month after publicly sharing his battle with alcohol issues. The 33-year-old forward had five goals and eight points in 24 games for Ottawa this season.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Brewers blank Cards in twinbill opener

UNDATED (AP) — The National League Central race seems a bit more settled, but the AL Central picture is even more muddled than it was on Friday. The Chicago Cubs cut their magic number to one for wrapping up the NL Central, but the Minnesota Twins now find themselves just one game ahead of Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox with two to play.

The Cubs clobbered the White Sox, 10-0 behind Yu Darvish, who pitched seven strong innings for his NL-leading eighth win. Willson Contreras homered twice for the Cubbies, who also received round-trippers from Victor Caratini, Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez.

The Cardinals split a pair with the Brewers to stay in second place in the NL Central. Brent Suter combined with Devin Williams and Josh Hader on a five-hitter in the Brewers’ 3-0 shutout of the Cardinals in the opener. Eric Sogard singled home the first run and Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) added a solo home run.

The Cardinals clobbered Milwaukee, 9-1 in the nightcap as Daniel Ponce de Leon no-hit Milwaukee until Orlando Arcia (AHR’-see-ah) hit a leadoff homer in the sixth inning. Ponce de Leon gave up just the one hit over his six innings of work and Tommy Edman smacked a two-run homer.

Minnesota’s 7-2 loss to Cincinnati allowed the Reds to clinch their first NL playoff berth since 2013. Mike Moustakas (moos-TAH’-kahs) homered twice and Freddy Galvis (GAL’-vees) hit a solo shot to help the Reds move two games above .500 for the first time since May 13, 2017

The Indians picked up their third walk-off win in four days as César Hernández ripped an RBI double into the right-field corner with two out in the ninth inning to complete a 4-3 triumph over Pittsburgh. Delino DeShields supplied a game-tying, RBI single in a three-run ninth before Hernández pushed the Indians within one game of the AL Central-leading Twins.

Elsewhere on the major league schedule:

— The Marlins beat the Yankees, 4-3 in 10 innings to clinch an improbable NL playoff berth in their coronavirus-decimated season. Jesús Aguilar hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th and Brandon Kintzler closed out the win by getting AL batting leader DJ LeMahieu (leh-MAY’-hyoo) to ground into a game-ending double play.

— The Braves clinched the No. 2 seed in the NL by beating the Red Sox, 8-7 on Freddie Freeman’s two-run homer leading off the 11th inning. Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the longest homer in the majors this season, a 495-foot rip to the top of the left-field seats leading off the bottom of the first.

— The Rays damaged the Phillies’ postseason chances as Joey Wendle stroked a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning to lead the AL East champions to a 6-4 victory against Philadelphia. Bryce Harper had a triple and drove in two runs for the Phils, who blew a 4-1 lead and lost for the fifth time in six games.

— Randal Grichuk (GRIH’-chuhk) and Travis Shaw homered for the Blue Jays in a 10-5 win over the Orioles. Toronto hurler Nate Pearson returned from an elbow injury that kept him out since Aug. 18, tossing 1 1/3 scoreless innings as he prepares to come out of the bullpen for the postseason.

— Joey Gallo drove home the winning run on a fielder’s-choice grounder in the 10th inning for a 5-4 Rangers win over Houston. The Astros were a strike away from victory until Ronald Guzman (GOOZ’-mahn) hit a tying homer in the bottom of the ninth off Ryan Pressly.

— The Astros backed into a playoff berth with the Angels’ 9-5 loss to the Dodgers. Justin Turner homered twice and the Dodgers also received longballs from AJ Pollock, Will Smith and Edwin Ríos.

— The A’s pulled out a 3-1 win over the Mariners on Mark Canha’s (KAN’-ahz) two-run blast in the bottom of the 10th. Seattle scored in the 10th on a passed ball, but Ramon Laureano doubled home the tying run and scored on the homer.

— Wilmer Flores crushed a go-ahead homer in the fourth and Mike Yastrzemski (ya-STREHM’-skee) splashed a two-run shot into McCovey Cove, both coming in the fourth inning of the Giants’ 5-4 win against the Padres in the opener of a twinbill.

— Trent Grisham hit a game-ending, three-run homer with one out in the seventh to lift the Padres to a 6-5 victory and a doubleheader split with the Giants. Dinelson Lamet had to leave early due to biceps tendinitis, a potential blow for a San Diego staff that could be without Mike Clevinger for the Wild Card Series.

— Zac Gallen had a career-high 10 strikeouts over six scoreless innings of the Diamondbacks’ 4-0 blanking of the Rockies. Christian Walker belted a two-run homer to support Gallen, who finishes with a 2.75 ERA in his rookie season.

— Josh VanMeter crushed a three-run homer and the Diamondbacks completed a sweep of their doubleheader by whipping the Rockies, 11-5. David Peralta and Tim Locastro both had three hits in Arizona’s fourth win in a row.

— Adalberto Mondesi had three hits and an RBI in the Royals’ third straight win, 3-2 versus the Tigers. Brad Keller gave up four singles and struck out five over six shutout innings to move to 5-3.

— The battle for the NL East cellar is on hold after the Mets and Nationals were rained out in Washington. The game will be made up as part of a Saturday doubleheader before the teams close the season on Sunday.

MLB-NEWS

Brewers put Burnes on IL

UNDATED (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes has been placed on the injured list with a strained left oblique. Manager Craig Counsell says Burnes would be unavailable for the first round and would be doubtful for the second round if the Brewers make the playoffs.

Burnes is 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings.

In other MLB news:

— San Diego pitcher Mike Clevinger received a cortisone shot for his ailing right elbow Friday and the Padres are hopeful he’ll be OK for the playoffs. Clevinger left his start against the Angels on Wednesday after just one inning.

— A person with knowledge of the situation says manager Dave Martinez and the Nationals have agreed to work out a contract extension that will keep him in charge of the club beyond next season. Martinez led the Nationals to the franchise’s first World Series championship in 2019, his second season as the team’s skipper. But the Nats are one loss away from clinching sole possession of the NL East cellar this year.

— White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez has a sprained right foot, likely sidelining the slugger for a pivotal season-ending series against the crosstown Cubs. The White Sox had dropped a season-high five in a row heading into the weekend set, falling out of first place in the AL Central.

— The Reds say team broadcaster Thom Brennaman has resigned following his use of an anti-gay slur on air last month. Brennaman used the slur moments after the feed from the Fox Sports Ohio telecast returned from a commercial break during the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City on Aug. 19.

— Dodgers star Mookie Betts has supplanted Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for baseball’s top-selling jersey in his first year on the West Coast. Judge’s pinstriped No. 99 had been the most popular uniform in the majors for three straight years.

NFL-NEWS

Mullens to replace injured Garoppolo as 49ers starting QB

UNDATED (AP) — Nick Mullens will be the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback Sunday against the New York Giants.

Mullens replaces Jimmy Garoppolo (gah-RAH’-puh-loh), who suffered a high ankle sprain last weekend while playing on the same Meadowlands turf the Niners will contend with on Sunday. The Niners will play their second straight game without George Kittle because of a knee sprain.

In addition, San Francisco will play without injured running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and edge rusher Dee Ford. Defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas were placed on injured reserve this week with season-ending knee injuries.

In other NFL news:

— The Falcons’ secondary will be without safety Ricardo Allen and cornerback Kendall Sheffield in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Allen has an elbow injury and Sheffield has a foot injury. Wide receiver Julio Jones still has a chance to play after missing practice this week with a hamstring injury.

— Jets wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman have been ruled out for the team’s game at Indianapolis on Sunday because of injuries. It will be the second straight game Crowder will miss with a hamstring injury, while Perriman was a long shot to be active after injuring his left ankle last Sunday against San Francisco.

— The Browns could be without both of their projected starting cornerbacks on Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Denzel Ward is listed as questionable with a groin injury, and Greedy Williams will miss his third straight game with a shoulder injury sustained in training camp.

— The Bills will be without rookie running back Zack Moss for Sunday’s game against the Rams because of a toe injury. Linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano are questionable.

— The Raiders will be without speedy rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III because of injuries to his knee and hamstring. Ruggs has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Starting right tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski also are out this week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

The MAC is back

UNDATED (AP) — The Mid-American Conference had been the first major college football league to postpone its season. It’s now become the final one to jump back in.

University presidents in the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West have all decided to play this fall after all instead of spring.

MAC games will start Nov. 4 and the championship game will be played Dec. 18 or 19.

In other college sports news:

— Georgia State has postponed Saturday’s college football game at Charlotte because of the coronavirus. The school says it decided not to play out of an abundance of caution because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. It’s not known if the game will be rescheduled.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRENCH OPEN

Virus again slashes French Open crowd sizes

PARIS (AP) — Just days before the start of the French Open, organizers have reduced the number of spectators allowed to 1,000 per day because of the worsening coronavirus epidemic in Paris.

Organizers have repeatedly had to scale back their ambitions as virus cases have climbed. Three weeks ago they were planning to have 11,500 spectators per day. That was scaled back to 5,000 per day.