Sports

NHL-STANLEY CUP FINAL

Quick turnaround for Lightning and Stars

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars return to the ice for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, less than 24 hours after Tampa Bay beat Dallas in overtime of Game 4. This is the first Stanley Cup Final with back-to-back games since 2009 and only the second since the mid-1950s.

Tampa Bay leads the series three games to one and can claim the second Stanley Cup in franchise history with a win Saturday night.

NBA-PLAYOFFS

Lakers try to oust pesky Nuggets

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers can reach the NBA Finals by beating the Denver Nuggets Saturday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

Denver will try to prevent that by rallying from a 3-1 series deficit for the third time this postseason. The Nuggets were down 3-1 against both Utah and the Los Angeles Clippers, fell far behind in Game 5, and then battled back to not only win the game but eventually the series.

The Lakers have ended both their series in five games. With another win, LeBron James would tie NBA career scoring leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for third on the career list with 10 NBA Finals appearances. Only Hall of Famers Bill Russell and Sam Jones have gone to more – 12 for Russell and 11 for Jones.

It would be James’ first with the Lakers after five appearances in Cleveland and four in Miami, and the Lakers’ first trip to the finals since winning the last of their 16 championships in 2010.

Adam Wainwright starts for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Milwaukee Brewers in a game between playoff contenders. Two NL playoff slots are still open with two days left in the regular season.

NFL-FALCONS-TERRELL

Falcons top pick Terrell placed on COVID-19 reserve list

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have placed first-round pick A.J. Terrell on the COVID-19 reserve list.

It’s another blow to the team’s secondary heading into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The winless Falcons had already ruled out cornerback Kendall Sheffield because of a foot injury and safety Ricardo Allen with an elbow problem. Now, they’ll face the unbeaten Bears without the No. 16 overall pick out of Clemson. Atlanta promoted linebacker Edmond Robinson and cornerbacks Delrick Abrams Jr. and Tyler Hall from the practice squad.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

LSU star cornerback Derek Stingley out vs Mississippi State

UNDATED (AP) — LSU says All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has been ruled out of the No. 6 Tigers’ opener Saturday against Mississippi State because of an unspecified illness. Stingley also returns punts and entered this season as one of the top stars in college football.

LSU says Stingley’s illness is not COVID-19, and the sophomore is expected to rejoin football activities after his evaluation by doctors. Stingley started all 15 games for LSU’s 2019 national championship squad as a freshman. His six interceptions last season led the Southeastern Conference and ranked fifth nationally.

In other college football news:

— The start of Saturday’s Georgia Tech-Syracuse football game at the Carrier Dome has been delayed to confirm negative COVID-19 test results. Syracuse University officials said players were being retested. It’s the home opener for the Orange in the refurbished Dome.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MLS

Rapids, FC Cincinnati report positive COVID-19 tests

UNDATED (AP) — Sunday’s Major League Soccer game between Colorado and Sporting Kansas City has been postponed after a Rapids player and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Rapids suspended training while the player and staff members who tested positive were isolated. They were not identified. The team has conducted additional testing and contact tracing.

The match between the Rapids and Sporting in Commerce City, Colorado, is the first game to be postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases since the teams returned to play in their local markets following the MLS is Back tournament in Florida.

The match has not yet been rescheduled.

A player for FC Cincinnati also tested positive and is in isolation. The team said the player, who was not identified, was symptomatic. Cincinnati’s match against NYCFC set for Saturday night at Red Bull Arena was not postponed.

F1-RUSSIAN GP

Hamilton takes another pole in dramatic Russian qualifying

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Lewis Hamilton took a step closer to equaling the Formula One win record on Saturday by clinching the pole position at the Russian Grand Prix, after narrowly avoiding early elimination when Sebastian Vettel crashed.

Hamilton charged to a track-record time of 1 minute, 31.304 seconds, beating the Red Bull of Max Verstappen by .563 for his fifth straight pole position. Hamilton can achieve his 91st career win in the race on Sunday, matching the record held by Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, was beaten into third by Verstappen’s fast run at the end of the session and was .652 off Hamilton’s time.