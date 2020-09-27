Sports

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Sooners, LSU fall

UNDATED (AP) — There were stunning outcomes for third-ranked Oklahoma and No. 6 LSU Saturday afternoon.

Skylar Thompson passed for 334 yards and ran for three touchdowns, and Kansas State rallied from 21 points down to beat the Sooners, 38-35. Freshman Deuce Vaughn caught four passes for 129 yards and ran for a touchdown as the Wildcats bounced back from a season-opening loss to Arkansas State.

Oklahoma freshman Spencer Rattler passed for 387 yards and four touchdowns but was intercepted three times.

LSU’s national championship defense has begun with a 44-34 loss to visiting Mississippi St. Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” offense worked to perfection as K.J. Costello passed for an SEC record 623 yards and five touchdowns.

Myles Brennan’s 345 yards and three touchdowns passing could not make up for the trouble the Tigers’ inexperienced defense had in new coordinator Bo Pelini’s scheme.

LSU is the first reigning champion to lose its season opener since Michigan in 1998.

In other top-25 results:

— Mac Jones threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns in less than three quarters of work to lead second-ranked Alabama’s offense in a 38-19 win against Missouri. Jaylen Waddle finished with eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns, and Najee Harris ran for 98 yards and three more scores.

— Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter and No. 4 Georgia rallied to beat Arkansas, 37-10. Bennett replaced D’Wan Mathis in the second quarter and finished 20 for 29 for 211 yards.

— Tight end Kyle Pitts caught four of Kyle Trask’s six touchdown passes as fifth-ranked Florida outscored Mississippi, 51-35 to spoil Lane Kiffin’s coaching debut with the Rebels. Trask completed 30 of 42 passes for 416 yards, while Pitts racked up 170 yards receiving.

— Sam Ehlinger hit Joshua Moore on a 12-yard touchdown pass in overtime to send eighth-ranked Texas to a wild 63-56 victory over Texas Tech. The Longhorns rallied with two touchdowns in the final three minutes of regulation.

— Bo Nix threw for 233 yards and three second-half touchdowns in eighth-ranked Auburn’s 29-13 win over No. 23 Kentucky. The Tigers turned a three-quarter scare into a comfortable win by capitalizing on a late turnover and Kentucky’s failed fake punt.

— Isaiah Spiller had 117 yards rushing and Ainias Smith ran for a touchdown to help No. 10 Texas A&M overcome three turnovers in a 17-12 win against Vanderbilt. The Aggies were 30-point favorites but never pulled away because of three fumbles and a penalty that resulted in a safety.

— No. 12 Miami embarrassed Florida State, 52-10 as D’Eriq King threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns in three quarters. Cam’Ron Harris and Don Chaney scored twice and Brevin Jordan and Dee Wiggins each caught touchdown passes for the Hurricanes.

— Dillon Gabriel threw for 408 yards and four touchdowns to help No. 13 Central Florida beat East Carolina, 51-28. Jaylon Robinson had nine catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns, while Marlon Williams finished with a career-best 13 grabs for 136 yards.

— Desmond Ridder passed for 258 yards and two touchdowns as 14th-rated Cincinnati defeated No. 22 Army, 24-10. The Cadets were seeking their first road win over a ranked team since 1958 before being held to 182 rushing yards, about 200 below their season average.

— Chuba Hubbard scored on a 23-yard run with 1:17 remaining to help No. 15 Oklahoma State beat West Virginia, 27-13. Backup tailback L.D. Brown gained 103 yards on 11 carries, including a 66-yard touchdown run, for the Cowboys.

— Jarrett Guarantano threw a tiebreaking touchdown to Josh Palmer with 9:35 left to send No. 16 Tennessee to its seventh straight win, 31-27 against South Carolina. Guarantano also rushed for the Vols’ first TD and was 19 of 31 passing for 259 yards.

— Zach Wilson threw for a career-high 392 yards and two touchdowns, leading 18th-rated BYU to a 48-7 thumping of Troy. Dax Milne and Gunner Romney combined for more than 250 receiving yards, while the Cougars held the Trojans to 181 total yards.

— No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette pulled out a 20-18 win over Georgia Southern on Nate Snyder’s 53-yard field goal on the game’s final play. The Ragin’ Cajuns looked on the way to their first loss when Shai Werts hit Khaleb Hood with a 28-yard touchdown pass and Dalton Anderson with a 2-point conversion to give the Eagles an 18-17 lead with 54 seconds remaining.

— Quincy Patterson II came off the bench to throw two touchdown passes and run for another score in leading No. 20 Virginia Tech to a 45-24 victory over NC State. The Hokies got off to a strong start despite missing 23 players and four coaches because of coronavirus issues and injuries, including starting quarterback Hendon Hooker.

— Kenny Pickett threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns while No. 21 Pittsburgh sacked Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham seven times in a 23-20 victory. Cunningham left the game on a stretcher late in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury after getting hit on Louisville’s final offensive snap.

NBA PLAYOFFS-LAKERS/NUGGETS

Lakers get back in Finals

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have powered their way to their first trip to the NBA Finals in a decade.

LeBron James posted his 27th triple-double in leading the Lakers to a 117-107 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals. James finished with 38 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to become the fourth player to reach 10 NBA Finals.

Anthony Davis added 27 points and will end his first season with Los Angeles by playing in his first NBA Finals.

Nikola Jokic (nih-KOH’-lah YOH’-kihch) and Jerami Grant each scored 20 points for the Nuggets, who had fought off elimination six times before the Lakers finally put them away.

The Lakers will face either Miami or Boston in their 32nd NBA Finals appearance, most in league history. They haven’t played for the title since beating the Celtics in 2010 for the last of their 16 titles.

NHL-STANLEY CUP FINAL

Stars force Game 6

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Dallas Stars have earned themselves at least two more days in the Edmonton bubble.

The Stars have forced a Game 6 in the Stanley Cup finals by getting a goal from Corey Perry in double-overtime to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-2. Anton Khudobin (hoo-DOH’-bihn) made 39 saves and Perry prolonged the series by scoring 9:23 into the second extra period.

Joe Pavelski tied it with 6:45 left in the regulation and laid out to block a shot in the first overtime, helping the Stars prolong the game. It was Pavelski’s 61st goal of his playoff career, the most among Americans.

Ondrej Palat (AHN’-dray pah-LAHT’) and Mikhail Sergachev (SUR’-gah-chehv) did the scoring for the Lightning, who will try again Monday to win their second Stanley Cup.

NHL-RED WINGS

Wings make moves

DETROIT (AP) — The New York Rangers have sent defenseman Marc Staal to the Detroit Red Wings, along with a second-round draft pick in 2021 for future considerations.

The 33-year-old Staal had two goals and nine assists in 52 games this past season.

The Wings also signed forward Sam Gagner (GAHN’-yay) to a one-year contract extension. The 31-year-old Gagner has 164 goals and 295 assists in 844 games.

MLB-SCHEDULE

LeMahieu batting title, Voit HR crown near as Yanks win

UNDATED (AP) — The Chicago Cubs were able to wrap up the NL Central title despite losing to the White Sox.

Yoan Moncada homered and the White Sox kept their AL Central title hopes alive by defeating the Cubs, 9-5. José Abreu hit a three-run double for the White Sox, who remain one game behind the AL Central-leading Twins.

The White Sox will win their division with a win over the Cubs on Sunday and a Minnesota loss to Cincinnati.

The Brewers kept their playoff hopes alive and allowed the Cubs to clinch the NL Central by blanking the Cardinals, 3-0. Ryan Braun and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back homers in the fourth to back Brandon Woodruff, who allowed two hits in eight innings.

The White Sox’s win over the Cubs prevented Minnesota to clinch the AL Central.

Luis Arraez matched career highs with four hits and three RBIs in his return to the lineup, guiding the Twins over the Reds, 9-5. Arraez had three of Minnesota’s season-high eight doubles as the Twins earned home-field advantage in the wild card round.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— DJ LeMahieu (leh-MAY-hyoo) is hitting a major league-leading .359 after collecting four hits and three RBIs in the Yankees’ 11-4 rout of the Marlins in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Luke Voit padded New York’s attack with his major league-high 22nd home run.

— Mike Zunino (zih-NEE’-noh), Brandon Lowe (low) and Willy Adames (ah-DAH’-mehs) had two-out, run-scoring singles in the fifth inning to push the Rays past the Phillies, 4-3. The Rays have an AL-best 20 come-from-behind wins this season, allowing them to grab the No. 1 seed in the league playoffs.

— Cavan Biggio broke up a no-hit bid with a solo home run in the sixth inning, and Randal Grichuk (GRIH’-chuhk) added a three-run shot to power the Blue Jays past the Orioles, 5-2. Playoff-bound Toronto has won four straight and six of seven following a season-worst six-game losing streak.

— Jeff Mathis hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run just before Leody Taveras followed with a solo blast in a five-run seventh that highlighted the Rangers’ 6-1 victory against the Astros. Houston starter Lance McCullers worked four shutout frames and extended his streak of innings without allowing an earned run to 17 2/3.

— J.P. Crawford provided the tying and go-ahead RBI singles as the Mariners knocked off the Athletics, 5-1 in eight innings of the opening game of a doubleheader. Kyle Seager added a two-run homer in the eighth for Seattle.

— The A’s wasted Robbie Grossman’s two home runs as the Mariners cruised to a 12-3 win to complete the sweep. Seager homered in both games, and Tim Lopes connected in the second.

— Tanner Houck finally allowed a run for the first time in three major league starts, but he allowed just three hits while fanning 10 over six innings of the Red Sox’s 8-2 pounding of the Braves. Christian Vazquez capped Boston’s eight-run second with a grand slam.

— The Padres rode homers by Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr., Tommy Pham and Mitch Moreland to a 6-2 victory over the Giants. The defeat dropped San Francisco to 29-30, tied with the Brewers for the eighth and final NL playoff slot.

— Joe Musgrove allowed three hits while striking out 10 in a season-high seven innings of the Pirates’ 8-0 rout of the Indians. Rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes had five hits and Colin Moran drove in four runs as Pittsburgh ended Cleveland’s six-game winning streak.

— Andrew Stevenson homered twice and the Nationals turned a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 win over the Mets, eliminating New York from the playoffs. Max Scherzer worked six solid innings to finish with a winning record for the 11th consecutive season.

— The Nats completed the sweep by scoring five times in the third inning off Rick Porcello in a 5-3 win versus New York. Trea Turner sparked the rally with a homer and Washington tacked on a pair of earned runs on an error by Pete Alonso, who smacked a two-run homer.

— Austin Romine’s two-run double capped a three-run first in the Tigers’ 4-3 verdict over the Royals. Matthew Boyd pitched six innings, allowing five hits and three runs with three strikeouts for Detroit.

— The Rockies were 10-3 winners over the Diamondbacks behind two-run homers by Elias Diaz and Ryan McMahon. German (huhr-MAHN’) Márquez needed just 88 pitches to get through his seven innings, allowing three unearned runs and five hits.

MLB-NEWS

Giants release Samardzija

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have released veteran right-hander Jeff Samardzija (suh-MAHR’-juh), a day after he returned from a lengthy shoulder injury and rehab.

The 35-year-old allowed a two-run homer to Fernando Tatís (tah-TEES’) Jr. among three hits he surrendered in three innings of Friday’s 6-5 loss to the Padres. It was his fourth start of 2020 and first appearance since Aug. 7.

In other MLB news:

— Major League Baseball has suspended Chicago White Sox reliever Jimmy Cordero for three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for hitting the Cubs’ Willson Contreras with a pitch. Manager Rick Renteria was suspended for one game, and he and pitching coach Don Cooper were also fined. Renteria expected Cordero to appeal his punishment.

— Four-time All-Star outfielder Hunter Pence has announced his retirement following 14 major league seasons. He was a fan favorite for the Giants, helping the club to a pair of World Series titles after being acquired in a trade from the Phillies at the 2012 trade deadline.

— The Astros say third base coach Gary Pettis has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma and will miss the rest of the 2020 season. The 62-year-old Pettis is expected to make a full recovery.