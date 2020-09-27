Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Celtics try to force Game 7

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Heat are still one win from the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics are one win away from Game 7.

The Celtics extended their Eastern Conference finals with a comeback win Friday night to trim Miami’s lead in the series to 3-2. The Heat struggled from 3-point range in Game 5 and when that happens that’s often a bad sign for Miami. The Celtics will be looking for a similar defensive effort in Game 6 on Sunday night.

The winner of this series will head to the NBA Finals to face the Los Angeles Lakers, who ousted the Denver Nuggets Saturday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

NBA-TIMBERWOLVES-BEASLEY ARRESTED

Timberwolves’ guard Beasley jailed after arrest on 2 charges

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has been jailed on charges of drug possession and receiving and concealing stolen property.

The Athletic first reported Beasley’s arrest Saturday night at his home in Plymouth, a suburb of Minneapolis. ESPN reported that police obtained a search warrant for Beasley’s home after a complaint that he brandished a weapon at a person and officers found marijuana and guns in the home. Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders says the club is aware of the arrest and is gathering more information.

Beasley hasn’t taken part in group workouts that began this week for teams that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart in Florida after the four-plus-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MLB-RED SOX-ROENICKE FIRED

Roenicke fired by Red Sox

ATLANTA (AP) — Ron Roenicke (REHN’-ih-kee) has been told he will not return as manager of the Boston Red Sox, ending a one-year, shotgun stopgap on the final day of a pandemic-shortened season that resulted in a last-place finish in the AL East.

The team announced its decision with the Red Sox 23-36 entering their final game.

Roenicke was hired on the eve of spring training after Alex Cora was implicated in Houston’s sign stealing scandal. He took over a roster that would soon shed 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers along with 2012 AL Cy Young winner David Price. Ace Chris Sale never threw a pitch for the team this year.

MLB-SCHEDULE

On final day, 2 NL spots and AL Central crown in play

UNDATED (AP) — With one day remaining on the regular-season baseball schedule, four teams are still in contention for two available National League playoff spots. The winner of Sunday’s game between the Brewers and Cardinals punches their ticket to the postseason. Both clubs have other ways to get in, too. Meanwhile, the Giants and Phillies need to win and receive help elsewhere.

In the American League, all eight playoff berths for this year’s expanded field are locked up. Minnesota wins the AL Central with a victory or a loss by the Chicago White Sox. It could all come down to the wire in a wild rush, with every meaningful game Sunday starting just after 3 p.m. Eastern time.

NFL-NEWS

AP source: Raiders investigated over locker room access

UNDATED (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are being investigated by the NFL for allowing an unauthorized person in the locker room following the team’s home opener.

A person familiar with the investigation tells The Associated Press that the employee entered the Raiders locker room without a credential following Monday night’s 34-24 win over New Orleans.

The Raiders declined to comment on the investigation, which was first reported by ESPN.

This could be the second infraction of the COVID-19 protocols by the Raiders already this season. The person said coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 and the team fined $250,000 earlier this week because Gruden didn’t properly wear his mask on the sideline during the game against the Saints.

In other NFL news:

— The New England Patriots have placed starting center David Andrews and rookie linebacker Josh Uche on injured reserve. Andrews sat out practice all week with a hand injury and Uche was hampered by a foot injury. Andrews spent all of 2019 on IR because of blood clots in his lungs but started the first two games of this season. The Patriots also elevated offensive lineman James Ferentz, defensive lineman Nick Thurman and receiver Isaiah Zuber from the practice squad to fill open spots on the 53-man roster.

— Washington star rookie defensive end Chase Young left Sunday’s game in Cleveland with a groin injury. Team officials said Young, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, won’t return. The former Ohio State All-American came into the game tied for the NFL lead with 2 ½ sacks.

— The Atlanta Falcons were already missing six starters for their game against the Chicago Bears, including star wide receiver Julio Jones, when receiver Russell Gage left the game in the first half to be evaluated for a possible concussion. Gage is one of four Atlanta players who came into the game with at least 100 receiving yards in the first two games.

— The Minnesota Vikings are again playing without fans in attendance, but they’ve invited up to 250 staff members and family members for their game against Tennessee to test COVID-19 protocols in preparation for the potential return of fans to home games later this season. The attendees will be seated in the southwest corner of the lower bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium to replicate a pod seating system, required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

AP Top 25: Big Ten and Pac-12 return to most unusual poll

UNDATED (AP) — No. 6 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State and No. 14 Oregon returned to The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, weeks before they start playing, creating a Top 25 as unusual as this season.

At the top of the rankings this week, Clemson remained No. 1 with 55 first-place votes, followed by Alabama at No. 2 with three first-place votes.

The rest of the rankings were rattled by the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American conferences reversing course and deciding to play fall football after initially postponing because of COVID-19 concerns. None will kick off until late October at the earliest, but the AP decided all FBS teams planning to play in the fall would be eligible for inclusion in the Top 25.

Most voters put the most highly regarded teams from those late-arriving conferences back into their rankings, but not all did. A few stuck with only teams currently playing.

Further complicating voters’ task this week: Two top-10 teams lost to unranked teams at home Saturday. No. 3 Oklahoma blew a big lead and fell to Kansas State. No. 6 and defending national champion LSU was upset by Mississippi State in coach Mike Leach’s debut with the Bulldogs.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Wawrinka, Halep among Day 1 winners; Venus Williams out

PARIS (AP) — Stan Wawrinka (vah-VRINK’-ah) made quick work of Andy Murray in their reunion of sorts at the French Open. In the first matchup of Grand Slam champions in the first round of any major tournament since 2012, Wawrinka beat Murray 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 in a little more than 1 1/2 hours. It was the 21st matchup between the pair of three-time Grand Slam champions.

In other action, 16-year-old American Coco Gauff eliminated No. 9 seed Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-3. Top-seeded Simona Halep won 10 straight games in beating Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-0, extending her winning streak to 15 matches.

U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka beat Danka Kovinic 6-1, 6-2.

Venus Williams lost in the first round at Roland Garros for the third straight year, falling to Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-4, 6-4. The 40-year-old Williams is 0-3 in Grand Slam tournaments this year following the Australian Open and the U.S. Open. Since the start of 2018, the seven-time Grand Slam champion has lost in the first round in seven of the past 11 major tournaments.