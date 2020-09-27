Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Banged-up 49ers beat winless Giants

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers didn’t need quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (gah-RAH’-puh-loh) and a slew of missing starters on the dreaded MetLife Stadium turf. They controlled the ball on offense, took it away from the winless New York Giants on defense and had another easy day on the East Coast.

Nick Mullens threw for 343 yards and a touchdown to lead the 49ers to their second win at MetLife with a 36-9 victory over the error-prone and winless Giants on Sunday. Jerick McKinnon, Brandon Aiyuk and Jeff Wilson scored on runs on a near flawless day for the Niners.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Chicago’s Nick Foles threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to hand the Atlanta Falcons another humiliating defeat, rallying the Bears from a 16-point deficit for a 30-26 victory. The Bears improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2013. Foles had two TD passes overturned by replays and still managed to pull out the win.

— James Conner ran for 109 yards and the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter as the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed perfect by rallying past the Houston Texans 28-21. The Steelers improved to 3-0 for the first time in a decade by putting the clamps on the Texans in the second half. The Texans dropped to 0-3.

— Josh Allen completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight Tyler Kroft with 15 seconds remaining, and the Buffalo Bills survived to beat the Los Angeles Rams 35-32 after squandering a 25-point lead. Allen marched the Bills on an 11-play, 75-yard drive, which was extended by a pass interference penalty against Darious Williams on fourth-and-7 from the Rams 12.

— Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two more and the Cleveland Browns moved over .500 for the first time since 2014 with a 34-20 win over the Washington Football Team. With their second straight win under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns are 2-1 for the first time since 2011.

— Rex Burkhead scored three touchdowns and Bill Belichick became the third coach in NFL history to reach 275 regular-season victories in the New England Patriots’ 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots have won the last six meetings with the Raiders. Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden dropped to 0-3 against Belichick.

— Stephen Gostkowski made his career-high sixth field goal of game, a 55-yarder with 1:48 left that lifted undefeated Tennessee to a 31-30 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Derrick Henry rushed for 119 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns while Ryan Tannehill passed for 321 yards for another comeback after trailing most of the game. The Titans improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2008.

— Joe Burrow tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Tee Higgins in regulation and Carl Wentz dove into the end zone for the tying score in the final minute as the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles played to a 23-23 tie on Sunday. Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott lined up for a 59-yard field goal with 19 seconds left in overtime but a false start on Matt Pryor forced the Eagles to punt it away and play for the tie.

NFL-NEWS

Joe Montana, wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild

UNDATED (AP) — Authorities say Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their grandchild over the weekend in California.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Montana told deputies that his 9-month-old grandchild was sleeping in a playpen Saturday when an unknown woman entered their home in Malibu and grabbed the child. Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted the woman. After a tussle, law enforcement officials say Jennifer Montana pried the baby out of the woman’s arms. The sheriff’s office says the woman fled the home but was later arrested. She faces kidnapping and burglary charges.

In other NFL news:

— Philip Rivers celebrated his third major milestone on the Indianapolis Colts’ final drive of the first half. Rivers became the sixth player in NFL history to throw for more than 60,000 yards. The eight-time Pro Bowler achieved the feat with an 11-yard completion to Nyheim Hines that set up a 41-yard field goal attempt. Rivers also has become the sixth player to throw 400 career touchdown passes today. He also has passed Dan Marino to move into fifth place all-time in career completions.

— The Las Vegas Raiders are being investigated by the NFL for allowing an unauthorized person in the locker room following the team’s home opener. A person familiar with the investigation tells The Associated Press that the employee entered the Raiders locker room without a credential following Monday night’s 34-24 win over New Orleans.

— The New England Patriots have placed starting center David Andrews and rookie linebacker Josh Uche on injured reserve. Andrews sat out practice all week with a hand injury and Uche was hampered by a foot injury. The Patriots also elevated offensive lineman James Ferentz, defensive lineman Nick Thurman and receiver Isaiah Zuber from the practice squad to fill open spots on the 53-man roster.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Celtics try to force Game 7

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Heat are still one win from the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics are one win away from Game 7.

The Celtics extended their Eastern Conference finals with a comeback win Friday night to trim Miami’s lead in the series to 3-2. The Heat struggled from 3-point range in Game 5 and when that happens that’s often a bad sign for Miami. The Celtics will be looking for a similar defensive effort in Game 6 on Sunday night.

The winner of this series will head to the NBA Finals to face the Los Angeles Lakers, who ousted the Denver Nuggets Saturday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

NBA-TIMBERWOLVES-BEASLEY ARRESTED

Timberwolves’ guard Beasley jailed after arrest on 2 charges

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has been jailed on charges of drug possession and receiving and concealing stolen property.

The Athletic first reported Beasley’s arrest Saturday night at his home in Plymouth, a suburb of Minneapolis. ESPN reported that police obtained a search warrant for Beasley’s home after a complaint that he brandished a weapon at a person and officers found marijuana and guns in the home. Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders says the club is aware of the arrest and is gathering more information.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Dodgers sweep Angels

UNDATED (AP) — AJ Pollock homered twice and the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a sweep of the Angels with a 5-0 victory to close out the pandemic-shortened regular season. Pollock’s drives gave the Dodgers a major league-leading 118 homers. It was their fifth shutout victory; they went 15-1-4 in series this season.

The Dodgers won their eighth consecutive NL West title and finished 43-17 for the best record in the majors over the 60-game schedule. They were 106-56 last year playing a full 162 games. T

hey’ll open the postseason on Wednesday against the NL’s No. 8 seed. The Angels stumbled to a 26-34 mark in Joe Maddon’s first season in Anaheim as manager.

Elsewhere in the majors:

—The Toronto Blue Jays are set to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the first round of the postseason after losing to the Baltimore Orioles 7-5 in their regular season finale. The Orioles denied Toronto a chance to finish second in the AL East and instead relegated the Blue Jays to the eighth and final seed in the AL playoffs.

— Madison Bumgarner pitched five scoreless innings to win his first game for Arizona in his ninth and final start this season, and the Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 11-3 to close disappointing years for both teams. Arizona finished last in the NL West at 25-35, one game ahead of Colorado.

MLB-NEWS

Roenicke fired by Red Sox

UNDATED (AP) — Ron Roenicke (REHN’-ih-kee) has been told he will not return as manager of the Boston Red Sox, ending a one-year, shotgun stopgap on the final day of a pandemic-shortened season that resulted in a last-place finish in the AL East.

The team announced its decision with the Red Sox 23-36 entering their final game.

Roenicke was hired on the eve of spring training after Alex Cora was implicated in Houston’s sign stealing scandal. He took over a roster that would soon shed 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers along with 2012 AL Cy Young winner David Price. Ace Chris Sale never threw a pitch for the team this year.

In other MLB news:

— Ronald Acuña Jr. has been removed from the Atlanta Braves’ lineup in their regular season finale due to irritation in his left wrist He was on the 10-day injured list due to soreness in the same wrist from Aug. 12-25. Acuña is hitting .250 with 14 homers and 29 RBIs in 46 games. Ender Inciarte replaced Acuña in center field.

— Miami outfielder Starling Marte (mahr-TAY’) and right-hander José Ureña left Sundays’ regular-season finale against the New York Yankees after getting hurt in the early innings. Marte was hit on the front of his helmet by Clarke Schmidt’s 94 mph fastball in the second innings knocking off his helmet. Ureña, was hit on his pitching hand by a 103.9 mph line drive from AL batting leader DJ LeMahieu (leh-MAY’-hyoo) with one out in the third.

— Brady Singer finished his rookie season with a stellar performance, Alex Gordon wrapped up his long Royals career and Kansas City ended its season with a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers. Adalberto Mondesi and Ryan McBroom homered for the Royals, who finished just above the Tigers in the AL Central in their first season under manager Mike Matheny.

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

AP Top 25: Big Ten and Pac-12 return to most unusual poll

UNDATED (AP) — No. 6 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State and No. 14 Oregon returned to The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, weeks before they start playing, creating a Top 25 as unusual as this season.

At the top of the rankings this week, Clemson remained No. 1 with 55 first-place votes, followed by Alabama at No. 2 with three first-place votes.

The rest of the rankings were rattled by the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American conferences reversing course and deciding to play fall football after initially postponing because of COVID-19 concerns. None will kick off until late October at the earliest, but the AP decided all FBS teams planning to play in the fall would be eligible for inclusion in the Top 25.

Most voters put the most highly regarded teams from those late-arriving conferences back into their rankings, but not all did. A few stuck with only teams currently playing.

Further complicating voters’ task this week: Two top-10 teams lost to unranked teams at home Saturday. No. 3 Oklahoma blew a big lead and fell to Kansas State. No. 6 and defending national champion LSU was upset by Mississippi State in coach Mike Leach’s debut with the Bulldogs.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Ex-champ Halep in 2nd round, Venus Williams out, Gauff wins

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff has won her French Open debut by beating No. 9 seed Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-3. Gauff is just 16 years old and already owns four victories over opponents ranked in the Top 20.

It was the most significant result of a rather unusual start at Roland Garros on Sunday. The tournament was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, so Day 1 arrived in September instead of May and with only 1,000 spectators allowed instead of more than 30,000 as COVID-19 cases rise in France.

A half-dozen seeded players lost, while winners included No. 1 Simona Halep and No. 6 Alexander Zverev.

Venus Williams lost in the first round at Roland Garros for the third straight year, falling to Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-4, 6-4. The 40-year-old Williams is 0-3 in Grand Slam tournaments this year following the Australian Open and the U.S. Open.

F1-RUSSIAN GP

Bottas wins in Russia as Hamilton misses F1 win record

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Valtteri Bottas has won the Russian Grand Prix after his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton’s race was ruined by penalties. Hamilton had been looking to match Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins in Formula One but had to settle for third behind Bottas and Max Verstappen.

Bottas built a sizeable lead over Verstappen with ease and cruised to his first win since the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix. Hamilton’s championship lead over Bottas was cut to a still-healthy 44 points with seven scheduled races remaining on a calendar heavily modified because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NASCAR-LAS VEGAS

Second round of playoffs begins in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The second round of the NASCAR playoffs begins Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Las Vegas is the hometown of reigning Cup champion Kyle Busch, who is looking to break out of a bad slump. He is winless this Cup season and his 15-year streak of at least one victory a year in danger. Busch finished second last week at Bristol to title favorite Kevin Harvick and his losing streak was extended to 29 races.

Las Vegas marks the first race in a three-race second round that goes from the 1.5-mile standard oval to high-banked Talladega Superspeedway and then eliminates four drivers from the playoffs at the hybrid road course-oval “Roval” at Charlotte Motor Speedway.