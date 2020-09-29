Sports

MLB-PLAYOFFS

Astros, White Sox win Game 1s

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Altuve drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning for Houston after a two-out error by Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco, and the Astros took Game 1 of the best-of-three AL wild card series 4-1.

Michael Brantley tacked on a two-run single in the ninth after Sergio Romo walked the 5-foot-6 Altuve. Framber Valdez pitched five scoreless innings in relief of Zack Greinke for the victory to keep the bullpen fresh for the rest of the series.

The loss stretched the Twins’ all-time record postseason losing streak to 17 straight games.

In other playoff action:

— Lucas Giolito dazzled in his postseason debut, stymieing the Oakland Athletics through six perfect innings and sending the Chicago White Sox to a 4-1 victory in the opener of their best-of-three wild-card series. Giolito yelled in delight after striking out the side in the sixth, quickly walking back to the dugout with his arms to his side. The right-hander, who pitched a no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25, didn’t allow a baserunner to the AL West champions until Tommy La Stella’s clean single up the middle to start the seventh. José Abreu hit a two-run homer and Adam Engel also connected for Chicago.

MLB-NEWS

Donaldson is out of series against Astros

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson is missing the best-of-three AL first-round series against Houston because of a nagging injury to his right calf. Donaldson missed 30 games this season with a muscle strain and was removed from Minnesota’s game after the first inning on Friday with cramping. The 2015 AL MVP worked out with the team on Monday, but he was still experiencing soreness and unable to fully push off on his leg.

In other baseball news:

— First baseman Yuli Gurriel and the Houston Astros have agreed to a one-year contract with an option for 2022 that guarantees $7 million, a cut of nearly 20% from his 2020 contract. The deal was announced hours before the defending AL champions started their first-round playoff matchup against at Minnesota.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positive tests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus.

A person familiar with the situation says all eight test results are confirmed positives, making this the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. The NFL says both the Titans and Vikings are suspending in-person activities following the test results. The Titans played the Vikings in Minnesota last weekend. The league says both teams are working with infectious disease experts to trace contacts and perform more tests.

The Titans are scheduled to host the Steelers on Sunday in a matchup of two of the league’s seven remaining undefeated teams. The Titans will be unable to practice until Saturday at the earliest.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin says: “We’ve been given a mandate to prepare as if the game is going to be played and played on time, so that is our mentality.”

Tomlin voiced has no concerns about going to Nashville, saying he’s putting his trust in the medical experts.

NFL NEWS

Brett Rypien named Broncos starting QB against New York Jets

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have named Brett Rypien as their starting quarterback for Thursday night’s game against the New York Jets.

Rypien is the nephew of former Washington quarterback Mark Rypien. He’ll become the ninth quarterback to start for the Broncos since Peyton Manning retired following Denver’s win in Super Bowl 50.

Rypien made his NFL debut against Tampa Bay and completed his first eight passes before throwing an interception in the end zone in Denver’s 28-10 loss. He replaces Jeff Driskel, who has been sacked 11 time since replacing injured starter Drew Lock in Week 2.

In other NFL news:

— The Atlanta Falcons have placed cornerback Darqueze Dennard on the reserve/injured list with a hamstring injury. The loss of Dennard for at least three games deals another blow to the Falcons’ depleted secondary. The Falcons were missing two starting defensive backs, safety Ricardo Allen and rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell, their top draft pick, in Sunday’s loss to Chicago. The team announced Saturday that Terrell has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

— The Los Angeles Chargers have placed Chris Harris Jr. on injured reserve. The cornerback is the fifth defensive starter for the Chargers to end up on IR this season. Harris suffered a foot injury during a 21-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Djokovic an easy first-round winner

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s first Grand Slam action since his disqualification at the U.S. Open went as smoothly as can be. The French Open’s No. 1 seed was hardly pushed at all in a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over 80th-ranked Mikael Ymer of Sweden. Djokovic broke Ymer nine times and ended up with a 32-12 edge in total winners.

Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open this month for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball hit in anger after dropping a game.

In other Tuesday action:

— Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova advanced to the second round by beating Mayar Sherif 6-7 (9), 6-2, 6-4. Sherif was the first Egyptian player to qualify for the main draw at Roland Garros.

— Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin got through a three-set test in her first-round match at Roland Garros. The fourth-seeded Kenin struggled a bit after a rain delay before the second set but emerged with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory in nearly two hours against 125th-ranked Liudmila Samsonova. The 21-year-old Kenin this year became the youngest champion in Melbourne since Maria Sharapova was 20 in 2008.

— Danish teenager Clara Tauson earned her first tour-level victory by beating U.S. Open semifinalist Jennifer Brady 6-4, 3-6, 9-7 in the opening round. The 17-year-old Tauson came back from a 4-2 deficit in the final set and saved two match points. Tauson won the Australian Open junior title last year.

NFL-FALCONS-DENNARD

Falcons place Dennard on injured list

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have placed cornerback Darqueze Dennard on the reserve/injured list with a hamstring injury.

The loss of Dennard for at least three games deals another blow to the Falcons’ depleted secondary. The Falcons were missing two starting defensive backs, safety Ricardo Allen and rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell, their top draft pick, in Sunday’s loss to Chicago.

The team announced Saturday that Terrell has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Kendall Sheffield, another key cornerback, missed his second straight game with a foot injury. The Falcons play at Green Bay on Monday night.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

25 Buffalo athletes test positive

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — The University at Buffalo says 25 athletes, including 19 football players, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Athletic director Mark Alnutt says five members of the women’s volleyball team and one women’s soccer player also tested positive. Alnutt says the athletes have been placed in isolation and are doing well.

In other virus-related developments:

— West Virginia University will allow the general public to attend football games at a reduced capacity next month. WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said attendance will be limited to about 15,000 fans — or 25% capacity — starting with the Oct. 17 home game against Kansas.

— Purdue University has suspended 14 students — 13 of them athletes — for violating the Protect Purdue Pledge by attending a party Saturday in a residence hall. The students must vacate the dormitory by Wednesday though they can file an appeal.

— La Salle has cut seven sports, effective at the end of the academic year, in a move affecting approximately 130 athletes.

BASEBALL-MINOR LEAGUE CONTRACTION

Appalachian League leads off in minor league contraction

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has started the process of contracting minor league affiliates. It announced that the Appalachian League is being converted to a college summer circuit for rising freshmen and sophomores.

The agreement between MLB and the minor leagues expires Wednesday.

MLB has proposed cutting minor league affiliates from 160 to 120 next year. The Appalachian League had been an affiliated minor league with professional players since 1911.