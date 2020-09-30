Sports

MLB-PLAYOFFS

White Sox, Yanks, Rays and Astros take openers

UNDATED (AP) — Lucas Giolito (jee-oh-LEE’-toh) was outstanding in the Chicago White Sox’s first postseason game in 12 years.

Giolito carried a perfect game into the seventh inning of his postseason debut to pitch the White Sox to a 4-1 win against Oakland in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series. Giolito’s perfect game bid ended with Tommy La Stella’s leadoff single in the seventh, and the Chicago hurler left after allowing a run and two hits with eight strikeouts over seven-plus frames. José Abreu’s (ah-BRAY’-ooz) two-run homer was sandwiched around solo shots by Adam Engel and Yasmani Grandal (yahs-MAH’-nee grahn-DAHL’).

The Athletics’ lone run came on an eighth-inning grounder.

In other AL Wild Card Series openers:

— Gleyber (GLAY’-bur) Torres and Brett Gardner each homered and drove in three runs as the Yankees blew out the Indians, 12-3. Aaron Judge set the tone with a two-run blast off Shane Bieber just two batters into the game. Giancarlo Stanton also homered to back a sharp performance by Gerrit Cole, who struck out 13 and held the Indians to two runs and six hits over seven innings. Bieber was tagged for seven runs over just 4 2/3 innings after compiling a major league-best 1.63 ERA during the regular season.

— Blake Snell was sharp in the Rays’ 3-1 win over the Blue Jays, striking out nine while holding Toronto to one hit over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Snell no-hit the Jays until Alejandro Kirk led off the sixth with a single. Manuel Morgot gave Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead with a two-run homer in the seventh. Willy Adames (ah-DAH’-mehs) brought in the game’s first run by walking with the bases loaded.

— The Astros scored three times in the ninth to hand the Twins their major league-record 17th consecutive postseason loss, 4-1. Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the go-ahead run following a two-out error by Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco. Michael Brantley added a two-run single to cap the rally and back winning pitcher Framber Valdez, who pitched five scoreless innings in relief of Zack Greinke (GREHN’-kee). Valdez allowed only a pair of ninth-inning hits before getting a game-ending double-play grounder.

MLB-NEWS

Donaldson is out of series against Astros

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson is missing the AL Wild Card Series against Houston because of a nagging injury to his right calf.

Donaldson missed 30 games this season with a muscle strain and was removed from Minnesota’s game after the first inning on Friday with cramping.

The 2015 AL MVP worked out with the team on Monday, but he was still experiencing soreness and unable to fully push off on his leg.

In other baseball news:

— The Astros and first baseman Yuli Gurriel (YUH’-lee gur-ee-EHL’) have agreed to a one-year contract with an option for 2022. The deal guarantees $7 million, a cut of nearly 20% from his 2020 contract.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positive tests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three team players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season jeopardizes the Titans’ game against Pittsburgh this weekend and also caused Minnesota to suspend in-person activities. The Titans beat the Vikings 31-30 in Minneapolis two days ago.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said his team has been “given a mandate” to prepare as if the game will be played on time.

NFL NEWS

Rypien named Broncos starting QB

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have named Brett Rypien (RIH’-pehn) as their starting quarterback for Thursday’s game against the New York Jets.

Rypien is the nephew of former Washington quarterback Mark Rypien. He’ll become the ninth quarterback to start for the Broncos since Peyton Manning retired following Denver’s win in Super Bowl 50.

In other NFL news:

— The Falcons have placed cornerback Darqueze Dennard on the reserve/injured list with a hamstring injury. Atlanta had to play without safety Ricardo Allen and rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell in Sunday’s loss to the Bears.

— The Chargers have placed Chris Harris Jr. on injured reserve with a foot injury suffered during a 21-16 loss to the Panthers. The cornerback is the fifth defensive starter for the Chargers to end up on IR this season.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Djokovic an easy first-round winner

PARIS (AP) — Top seed Novak Djokovic (JOH’-koh-vihch) won his opening-round match at the French Open, dropping just five games in a straight-sets victory. No. 13 seed Andrey Rublev lost two tiebreakers before taking the next three sets to beat American Sam Querrey. Other winners include fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, ninth seed Denis Shapovalov, women’s second seed Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH’-koh-vah), No. 4 Sofia Kenin and No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

25 Buffalo athletes test positive

UNDATED (AP) — The University at Buffalo says 19 football players are among 25 athletes to have tested positive for the coronavirus. Athletic director Mark Alnutt says five members of the women’s volleyball team and one women’s soccer player also tested positive. Alnutt says the athletes have been placed in isolation and are doing well.

In other virus-related developments:

— West Virginia University will allow the general public to attend football games at a reduced capacity next month. WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said attendance will be limited to about 15,000 fans — or 25% capacity — starting with the Oct. 17 home game against Kansas.

— Purdue University has suspended 14 students — 13 of them athletes — for violating the Protect Purdue Pledge by attending a party Saturday in a residence hall. The students must vacate the dormitory by Wednesday though they can file an appeal.

— La Salle has cut seven sports, effective at the end of the academic year. The move will affect approximately 130 athletes.

NASCAR-KENTUCKY

Kentucky loses NASCAR

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Speedway officials say the track has lost its spot on NASCAR’s schedule.

The Speedway made the announcement ahead of NASCAR’s release of venues and dates for next year.

Kentucky held its first Cup Series race in 2011 and has hosted a tripleheader in recent years with races in NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series. Its last NASCAR race was this past July.

BASEBALL-MINOR LEAGUE CONTRACTION

Appalachian League leads off in minor league contraction

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has started the process of contracting minor league affiliates. It announced that the Appalachian League is being converted to a college summer circuit for rising freshmen and sophomores.

The agreement between MLB and the minor leagues expires Wednesday.

MLB has proposed cutting minor league affiliates from 160 to 120 next year. The Appalachian League had been an affiliated minor league with professional players since 1911.