Sports

NBA FINALS

Lakers meet Heat in Game 1

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA Finals get started Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers meet the Miami Heat.

It’s the 10th time in the finals for LeBron James, who is looking to bring the Lakers their first championship since 2010. The Heat are looking to cap a surprising season with their fourth crown, two of which came during James’ four years with the team. They haven’t been back to the finals since James left.

Miami is the first No. 5 seed to make the finals.

Each team has gone 12-3 in the playoffs.

MLB PLAYOFFS

Eight postseason games on one day

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball is set to stage eight postseason games on the same day for the first time. National League clubs will open their best-of-three wild-card series, while four American League teams are already facing elimination after starting Tuesday.

The day starts with a showdown in Atlanta between NL Cy Young Award contenders, Cincinnati’s Trever Bauer and the Braves’ Max Fried. The action wraps up at night when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dodgers own the best record in the majors at 43-17. Their 21-9 mark is the best at home in the NL. Their 118 home runs are the most in the majors. Their goal now is to end a 32-year World Series title drought. The Brewers never got above .500 all season but still managed to get the No. 8 seed in the NL.

The Minnesota Twins have lost 17 straight postseason games — the most in the history of major North American sports — and try to avoid elimination when José Berríos starts against Houston at Target Field. The AL Central champions fell to the Astros 4-1 Tuesday in the opener of their best-of-three series. Minnesota’s slump dates to 2004.

The AL West champion A’s are in jeopardy after the White Sox beat them 4-1 in their opener at the Coliseum. Oakland lost the wild-card game in each of the past two seasons after 97 wins both years. Dallas Keuchel (KY’-kul) starts Game 2 following a successful first season with Chicago. Chris Bassitt, drafted by the White Sox before being traded to Oakland in December 2014, pitches for the A’s.

Carlos Carrasco’s comeback after being diagnosed with leukemia last year reaches the postseason when he pitches for the Indians in Game 2 against the Yankees. Carrasco will try to save Cleveland’s season after New York battered ace Shane Bieber in a 12-3 blowout Tuesday night. The Indians have lost seven straight playoff games. On the mound for New York is Masahiro Tanaka, who pitched seven shutout innings in Game 3 of the 2017 ALDS as the Yankees overcame a 2-0 deficit to eliminate Cleveland.

Manager Don Mattingly and his Miami team make a most unexpected playoff appearance, on the road against the Cubs. This will be the first time the Marlins have been in the postseason since 2003. They won the World Series that year, spurred by a stirring rally in Game 6 of the NLCS at Wrigley Field when a fan tried to catch a foul ball. Kyle Hendricks starts the opener for Chicago. He was third in the majors in innings and particularly sharp down the stretch, with a 1.45 ERA in five outings in September. Sandy Alcantara starts for Miami, which lost an NL-high 105 times last year and was decimated by a virus outbreak early this season.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Williams pulls out, Azarenka loses, Nadal and Korda win

PARIS (AP) — Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open because of an Achilles injury. The 23-time Grand Slam champion says she had a short warmup and decided she couldn’t continue. She had been scheduled to play Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round at Roland Garros.

Williams says her Achilles didn’t have time to recover after she hurt herself during her semifinal loss at the U.S. Open three weeks. She says she is struggling to walk and probably won’t play again in 2020.

U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka is also out. The 10th-seeded Azarenka lost to 161st-ranked Anna Karolina Schmiedlova Wednesday 6-2, 6-2. Schmiedlova had lost 13 consecutive Grand Slam matches in a streak dating to 2015 until beating Venus Williams in the first round this week.

Azarenka’s exit means all four women who reached the semifinals in New York earlier this month already are gone in Paris. Jennifer Brady lost in the first round and U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka did not make the trip to France.

Meanwhile, defending champion Rafael Nadal reached the third round by beating American player Mackenzie McDonald 6-1, 6-0, 6-3. The No. 2-seeded Spaniard is looking to win his record-extending 13th French Open title and equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 major titles overall.

Sebastian Korda has now beaten two tour veterans in his first French Open. The 20-year-old qualifier took out 21st-seeded John Isner (IHZ’-nur) in the second round with a 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win. He eliminated Andreas Seppi in his opening main draw match.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US PLANS

USA Bobsled, citing pandemic, skipping some World Cup races

UNDATED (AP) — USA Bobsled and Skeleton won’t be sending sliders to Europe for at least the first half of the World Cup sliding season, part of a plan to keep its athletes and coaches as safe as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

At a minimum, the Americans are planning to miss four World Cup weekends — two in Latvia in November and two in Austria in December. There are eight World Cup weekends on the schedule, plus the world championships that were moved from the U.S. team’s home base in Lake Placid, New York, because of the pandemic and quarantining concerns.

The Americans intend to be on the ice in Lake Placid for training for more than two weeks in November, will start their team trials races there, then shift to Park City, Utah, for more training and then the conclusion of team trials. For now, the national teams are scheduled to be revealed on Dec. 16.

Three major sliding events — bobsled and skeleton worlds in Lake Placid, luge worlds in Whistler, Canada, and a luge World Cup in Lake Placid — were moved out of North America in recent weeks by international officials, citing concerns that athletes from some nations would be unwilling or unable to come to the U.S. and Canada during the pandemic and a lack of clarity about whether a lengthy quarantine period would be required.

USA Luge is still hoping to be part of that sport’s full World Cup schedule this season, though it won’t formalize any plans until perhaps as late as Oct. 31.

GEORGETOWN-ATHLETE ARRESTED

College football player arrested on murder charge in Georgia

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Marshals in Georgia have arrested a Georgetown University football player accused of killing a man in Washington, D.C.

A U.S. Marshals spokesman told news outlets that federal agents took 21-year-old Dijon Williams into custody Monday in Lawrenceville. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of 30-year-old Nurudeen Thomas.

A D.C. police spokesman says Thomas was found fatally wounded July 21 in Northwest Washington, about 6 miles from Georgetown’s campus. The university says Williams has been suspended from the Division I team. News outlets report the Atlanta senior was a wide receiver. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.