Sports

MLB PLAYOFFS

Marathon day of postseason baseball opens with marathon game

UNDATED (AP) — On a day in which Major League Baseball is staging eight postseason games, the scheduled started with longest scoreless game in postseason history.

The opening game featured a showdown in Atlanta between NL Cy Young Award contenders, Cincinnati’s Trever Bauer and the Braves’ Max Fried. Both were effective and neither was around for the finish. Freddie Freeman drove in the winning run in the 13th, as the Braves took game 1 over the Reds, 1-0.

And the Minnesota Twins are the first team eliminated. The AL Central champions fell to the Astros 3-1, stretching their postseason losing streak to 18 games — the most in the history of major North American sports.

NBA FINALS

Lakers meet Heat in Game 1

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA Finals get started Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers meet the Miami Heat.

It’s the 10th time in the finals for LeBron James, who is looking to bring the Lakers their first championship since 2010. The Heat are looking to cap a surprising season with their fourth crown, two of which came during James’ four years with the team. They haven’t been back to the finals since James left.

Miami is the first No. 5 seed to make the finals.

Each team has gone 12-3 in the playoffs.

NHL-NEWS

Rangers buy out star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist’s contract

NEW YORK (AP) — The “King” of Madison Square Garden has been deposed.

The New York Rangers have bought out the contract of star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist. The Rangers parted with one of the greatest netminders in franchise history when they paid off the final year of his contract today.

Since joining the team in 2005-06, Lundqvist has won the Vezina (VEH’-zih-nuh) Trophy, led the Rangers to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014 and been selected to the All-Star game five times. He also helped Sweden win gold at the 2006 Turin Olympics. The 38-year-old Lundqvist played in 887 games, posting a 459-310-96 record with a 2.43 goals-against average.

NFL NEWS

Steelers-Titans date TBA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL says the Pittsburgh-Tennessee game originally scheduled for Sunday will be played either Monday or Tuesday, giving the Titans at least one more day to see if the team’s coronavirus outbreak is under control.

One new positive test result came back today, a day after the Titans had three players and five team personnel test positive for COVID-19.

Coach Mike Vrabel says the Titans are preparing to play as early as Monday and he’s confident the NFL will allow some time to practice before the game. The Titans hope to be allowed back inside their facility Saturday.

In other NFL news: — The NFL is threatening teams with possible suspensions for sideline personnel, including coaches, who don’t properly wear face coverings during the pandemic. Forfeiting draft picks also could be among disciplinary measures for failing to comply with league/players’ union protocols. In a memo obtained by The Associated Press, Troy Vincent, who oversees NFL football operations, told the 32 teams today that “accountability” is required on the sidelines.

— The NFL Players Association is asking that the 32 league teams change all field surfaces to natural grass because of injury concerns. Union president JC Tretter said in a statement on Wednesday that artificial turf is significantly harder on the body than grass. He cited the NFL’s injury data from 2012-18 that the contact injury rate for lower extremities was higher during practices and games held on turf.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Williams pulls out, Azarenka loses, Nadal and Korda win

PARIS (AP) — Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open because of an Achilles injury. The 23-time Grand Slam champion says she had a short warmup and decided she couldn’t continue. She had been scheduled to play Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round at Roland Garros.

Williams says her Achilles didn’t have time to recover after she hurt herself during her semifinal loss at the U.S. Open three weeks. She says she is struggling to walk and probably won’t play again in 2020.

U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka is also out. The 10th-seeded Azarenka lost to 161st-ranked Anna Karolina Schmiedlova Wednesday 6-2, 6-2.

And Coco Gauff’s French Open debut has ended in the second round thanks in part to her 19 double-faults. The American teenager lost 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 to 159th-ranked qualifier Martina Trevisan of Italy.

Meanwhile, defending champion Rafael Nadal reached the third round by beating American player Mackenzie McDonald 6-1, 6-0, 6-3. The No. 2-seeded Spaniard is looking to win his record-extending 13th French Open title and equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 major titles overall.

Sebastian Korda has now beaten two tour veterans in his first French Open. The 20-year-old qualifier took out 21st-seeded John Isner (IHZ’-nur) in the second round with a 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win. He eliminated Andreas Seppi in his opening main draw match.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US PLANS

USA Bobsled, citing pandemic, skipping some World Cup races

UNDATED (AP) — USA Bobsled and Skeleton won’t be sending sliders to Europe for at least the first half of the World Cup sliding season, part of a plan to keep its athletes and coaches as safe as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

At a minimum, the Americans are planning to miss four World Cup weekends — two in Latvia in November and two in Austria in December. There are eight World Cup weekends on the schedule, plus the world championships that were moved from the U.S. team’s home base in Lake Placid, New York, because of the pandemic and quarantining concerns.