Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL has postponed Sunday’s Pittsburgh Steelers game at Tennessee until later in the season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement Thursday comes one day after the league said it hoped to play the game on Monday or Tuesday. The NFL said a new game date would be announced “shortly.”

On Tuesday, the Titans placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including key players defensive captain and lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley. Outside linebacker Kamalei Correa became the fourth on that list Wednesday.

With the two new cases, the Titans’ total is now 11: five players and six other organization members. That doesn’t include outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen, whose positive result came back last Saturday, preventing him from traveling with Tennessee to Minnesota for a 31-30 win.

Now the NFL has to figure out how to reschedule a game between two of its seven undefeated teams after the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

NFL-BRONCOS/JETS

Winless Broncos, Jets square off looking to avoid 0-4 starts

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Thursday night NFL game features two winless teams with coaches on the hot seat.

The Denver Broncos and New York Jets are both off to 0-3 starts for the second consecutive season and looking to avoid being 0-4 for the second year in a row. Neither has ever started consecutive seasons with four losses. Denver has had four previous 0-4 starts while New York has started seven seasons with four defeats.

The woeful starts have made Broncos coach Vic Fangio and Jets coach Adam Gase the targets of plenty of criticism and cast some doubts on their long-term futures with their teams. Speculation has been flying that Gase could be out as soon as Friday if the Jets lose.

MLB PLAYOFFS

Braves try to end playoff losing streak

UNDATED (AP) — Atlanta is one home win over Cincinnati from advancing in the postseason for the first time in 19 years and halting a record-tying streak of 10 straight playoff round losses. The NL East champion Braves can sweep the best-of-three series with a victory Thursday behind 22-year-old rookie starter Ian Anderson, the No. 3 pick in the 2016 amateur draft.

To do it, the Braves might need to make a whole lot more contact at the plate than they did Wednesday while beating the Reds 1-0 in 13 innings — the first postseason game to be scoreless after 11. The teams combined for a postseason-record 37 strikeouts — 21 by the Braves. They’ll be up against Luis Castillo, who makes his first career playoff start for the Reds.

Atlanta hasn’t moved on in the playoffs since a 3-0 sweep in the 2001 NL Division Series against the Houston Astros — who are now in the American League.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Miami Marlins are hoping center fielder Starling Marte (mahr-TAY’) can play through a broken bone in his left hand as they try to eliminate the Cubs today at Wrigley Field. Marte was hit by a fastball in the ninth inning of Miami’s 5-1 win Wednesrday, and X-rays revealed a non-displaced fracture in the bone that leads into the pinkie finger. Yu Darvish starts for the NL Central champion Cubs. Rookie right-hander Sixto Sánchez get the ball for upstart Miami, which is in the playoffs for the first time since 2003 and has never lost a postseason series.

— The White Sox have punished left-handed starters this year, going 14-0 against them in the regular season and then beating Oakland southpaw Jesús Luzardo in the playoff opener. That’s left Athletics manager Bob Melvin with a tough choice on who should start with the season on the line in the deciding Game 3 at the Coliseum. Both managers planned meetings with their staffs to determine who would take the mound Thursday. Chicago is still hoping Eloy Jiménez can return as the calendar turns to October. He was out for a second straight playoff game because of a sprained right foot that kept him out of the final three games of the regular season.

— Zach Davies will start Game 2 for San Diego against St. Louis as the Padres face elimination without rotation leaders Dinelson Lamet (dih-NEHL’-suhn lah-MEHT’) and Mike Clevinger (KLEH’-vihn-jur). Both were left off the club’s 28-man roster for the wild-card series due to injuries that forced them out of their final regular-season starts. Chris Paddack started Game 1 but allowed six runs in a 7-4 loss. Davies went 7-4 with a 2.73 ERA in 12 starts. The right-hander will face Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright, who holds the Cardinals’ career marks for postseason games (27) and strikeouts (115) and is second in innings pitched (105 2/3) to Chris Carpenter (108). Wainwright closed out the Padres at Petco Park in their previous postseason appearance in 2006.

— The top-seeded Dodgers give the ball to left-hander Clayton Kershaw at home, looking for a two-game sweep of Milwaukee. The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 2014 NL MVP is 9-11 with a 4.43 ERA in the postseason and lost his lone start in last year’s Division Series. The injury-depleted Brewers counter with right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who was 3-5 with a 3.05 ERA during the shortened season. He came up big last weekend with 10 strikeouts over eight shutout innings in a must-win game that helped Milwaukee eke out the No. 8 playoff seed.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Americans Kenin and Collins among second-round winners

PARIS (AP) — Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin has reached the third round of the French Open by beating Ana Bogdan 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. The fourth-seeded American failed to convert three match points with Bogdan serving at 5-1 in the final set. She then saved three break points in the next game and held on to win.

Earlier, unseeded American Danielle Collins defeated Clara Tauson 6-2, 6-3, ending the Danish teen’s surprise run. Tauson was coming off an upset of U.S. Open semifinalist and No. 21 seed Jennifer Brady in the first round.

Former champion Jelena Ostapenko reached the third round by beating second-seeded Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH’-koh-vah) 6-4, 6-2.

No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) dispatched Ricardas Berankis 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. Djokovic has dropped a total of only 10 games so far on his way to the third round.

Roberto Carballes Baena reached the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by beating ninth-seeded Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 6-7, 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 in a match that lasted five hours.