VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

AP source: 2 more Titans test positive in COVID-19 outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak has expanded to 14 within the past week with two more Tennessee Titans testing positive, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Officials from the NFL and its players’ union were in Nashville on Friday, meeting with the Titans and reviewing the way the team is handling the matter.

The NFL already had postponed the Titans’ game Sunday against Pittsburgh. That came a day after the league said it hoped the teams would play Monday or Tuesday. But another positive test result Thursday led to the postponement.

Then two additional positive test results came in Friday, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Minnesota Vikings again had no positive test results Friday, leaving them on target to visit Houston on Sunday as scheduled after losing 31-30 to the Titans last week. The Viking returned to work inside their facility on Thursday.

The Titans instead find themselves on an unexpected bye, hoping to return to work inside their own building Monday or Tuesday. But further testing could delay that return, and more positives could jeopardize the Titans’ next scheduled game Oct. 11 against the Buffalo Bills in Nashville.

MLB PLAYOFFS

Game 3 will decide Cardinals-Padres series; Game 2 for Cubs and Marlins

UNDATED (AP) — The San Diego Padres host the St. Louis Cardinals Friday in Game 3 of their National League wild-card series.

San Diego forced the deciding game Thursday with an 11-9, come-from-behind win. The Padres became the first team in postseason history with five home runs from the sixth inning onward in a game. And Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers became the first teammates since the Yankees’ Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig in the 1932 World Series to each homer multiple times in the same postseason game.

Settling the series will be a challenge for both teams, especially after they combined to use 17 pitchers on Thursday. Right-hander Jack Flaherty is scheduled to start for St. Louis. San Diego hasn’t announced a starter.

The Cubs and Marlins resume their series Friday in Chicago, a day after a rainy forecast scuttled Game 2 at Wrigley Field. Miami leads the best-of-three 1-0 but may be without outfielder Starling Marte (mahr-TAY’), who has a nondisplaced fracture of the bone running between his left pinky and wrist.

Chicago is counting on Yu Darvish to avoid a playoff sweep. The ace right-hander was a steady presence for the Cubs throughout the pandemic-shortened season, joining the NL Cy Young Award conversation. The Marlins will counter with 22-year-old Sixto Sánchez, who has made seven starts since his Aug. 22 debut.

NBA FINALS

Heat could be missing key players for Game 2

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers and the banged-up Miami Heat meet Friday night for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat could be without point guard Goran Dragic (GOHR’-uhn DRAH’-gich) and All-Star Bam Adebayo (ad-eh-BY-oh), who are both doubtful. Dragic has a torn left plantar fascia and Adebayo has a newly diagnosed neck injury on top of ongoing shoulder issues. Dragic was Miami’s leading scorer in the first three playoff rounds and Adebayo is the team’s best rebounder.

The Lakers won Wednesday night’s opener 116-98.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Thiem and Halep among third-round winners on a rainy day in Paris

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem (teem) has advanced to the fourth round of the French Open with another straight-sets win, beating Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. Thiem was the losing finalist to Rafael Nadal at the last two French Opens. Ruud was bidding to become only the second Norwegian to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam. The first was his father at the Australian Open in 1997.

Top-seeded Simona Halep had no trouble reversing the result of her loss to Amanda Anisimova at last year’s French Open. Halep won the rematch 6-0, 6-1 in just 54 minutes to reach the fourth round, extending her winning streak to a career-best 17 matches as she seeks a third Grand Slam title. She won the trophy at Roland Garros in 2018.

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek advanced to the fourth round for the second consecutive year with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Canadian wild-card entry Eugenie Bouchard.

Rain has stopped play on outside courts at Roland Garros. The only arena staying dry Friday is the one with a new retractable roof over it, Court Philippe Chatrier, where the third-round match between Elise Mertens and Caroline Garcia is the only one that hasn’t been suspended. All the other courts are covered with tarpaulins to stop the ochre surfaces of crushed brick dust from becoming soaked.