Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans for Week 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL has rescheduled the Pittsburgh-Tennessee game postponed from Sunday to Oct. 25 in Week 7, and the Steelers will play Baltimore on Nov. 1.

The league announced the schedule change Friday, hours after the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak expanded by two more players to a total of 14 within the past week.

The Titans are hoping to return to work inside their own building Monday or Tuesday. But further testing could delay that return, and more positives could jeopardize the Titans’ next scheduled game Oct. 11 against the Buffalo Bills in Nashville.

The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans last week, had no positive results Friday and are on target to play Houston on Sunday.

The unplanned bye this weekend means the Steelers will play 13 straight games to end the regular season.

Meanwhile, the NFL and its players’ union have agreed to continue daily COVID-19 testing except on game days until further notice. The league also told teams daily testing will be required for players and coaches during bye weeks to help mitigate spread of the virus. That means players and coaches will have to stick around during the bye.

The memo was sent to all 32 teams Friday and obtained by The Associated Press. The NFL has notified clubs about new procedures for teams dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak or exposed to a team having an outbreak.

NFL-NEWS

Julio Jones and Davante Adams practicing again

UNDATED (AP) — Atlanta’s Julio Jones and Green Bay’s Davante Adams are practicing again after sitting out games over the weekend, but both teams have additional receivers dealing with injuries leading up to their Monday night matchup.

Neither Atlanta’s Calvin Ridley nor Green Bay’s Allen Lazard practiced Thursday. Ridley has an ankle problem while Lazard has a core injury. Both players had big games Sunday while Jones and Adams were sidelined.

In other NFL news:

— Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. practiced after missing time with a back injury earlier this week and is expected to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

— The Las Vegas Raiders will be shorthanded on offense once again with two starting receivers and two starting offensive linemen unlikely to play against Buffalo on Sunday. Coach Jon Gruden says rookie receiver Bryan Edwards will miss the game after hurting his ankle and foot in New England and that fellow rookie Henry Ruggs III is doubtful with injuries to his knee and hamstring. Gruden also says it’s doubtful right tackle Trent Brown will return after missing the past two games with a calf injury and starting left guard Richie Incognito is out with an Achilles injury.

— Jacksonville Jaguars receiver DJ Chark is no longer on the injury report and expected to return to the starting lineup at Cincinnati. Chark missed last week’s game against Miami with a chest/back injury. Jacksonville will be without center Brandon Linder and could be without newly signed placekicker Stephen Hauschka.

— Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter does not appear close to returning to the team. Coach Mike Zimmer said the two-time Pro Bowl pick was in New York for a second medical opinion on his reported neck injury. He was hurt before on-field training camp practices were open to reporters starting Aug. 14. He was placed on injured reserve Sept. 9.

— Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) has returned to practice on a limited basis after missing two days because of an illness. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Seattle. Tagovailoa, the Dolphins’ top draft pick, has yet to play this season, but the only other quarterback on their active roster is starter Ryan Fitzpatrick. Cornerback Byron Jones is listed as doubtful. He missed last week’s win at Jacksonville with groin and Achilles tendon injuries.

— Justin Herbert will make his third start for the Los Angeles Chargers without one of his top receivers and a pair of starters on the offensive line. The Chargers officially ruled Tyrod Taylor out for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay along with tackle Bryan Bulaga, guard Trai Turner and wide receiver Mike Williams. According to NFL research, the matchup between the 22-year-old Herbert and the 43-year-old Tom Brady marks the first time since at least 1950 that there is a 20-plus year age gap between opposing starting QBs.

— With Jabrill Peppers sidelined with an ankle injury and fellow starting safety Julian Love questionable with knee and ankle injuries, the New York Giants have added safety Sean Chandler to the active roster. The Giants terminated the contract of tight end Eric Tomlinson to create space on the roster for Sunday’s game at the Rams.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Thiem and Halep among third-round winners on a rainy day in Paris

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem (teem) has advanced to the fourth round of the French Open with another straight-sets win, beating Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. Thiem was the losing finalist to Rafael Nadal at the last two French Opens. Ruud was bidding to become only the second Norwegian to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam. The first was his father at the Australian Open in 1997.

Among other results Friday:

Top-seeded Simona Halep had no trouble reversing the result of her loss to Amanda Anisimova at last year’s French Open. Halep won the rematch 6-0, 6-1 in just 54 minutes to reach the fourth round, extending her winning streak to a career-best 17 matches as she seeks a third Grand Slam title. She won the trophy at Roland Garros in 2018.

French wild card Hugo Gaston eliminated former champion Stan Wawrinka (vah-VRINK’-ah) with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 victory.

It took 36 points in a marathon third-set tiebreaker for Lorenzo Sonego to shake off the 27th-seeded American Taylor Fritz. Sonego eventually won the tiebreaker in the 1-hour, 18-minute third set and the match 7-6, 6-3, 7-6.

France’s Caroline Garcia beat 16th-seeded Elise Mertens 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.