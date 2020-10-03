Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

AP source: Titans’ outbreak now up to 18 with 3 more results

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Another Tennessee Titans player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a person familiar with the situation. That raises the team’s total to 18 since Sept. 24.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans had announced the latest results.

This is the fifth straight day that at least one member of the Titans’ organization has had a positive test result return. The Titans placed a cornerback from their practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sept. 24.

Since outside linebacker coach Shane Bowen’s test result came back positive on Sept. 26, the Titans have had now eight players and eight other team personnel test positive.

The NFL first postponed, then rescheduled the Titans’ game set for Sunday against Pittsburgh to Oct. 25 during Tennessee’s bye. The league also moved Baltimore’s bye to Week 7, so the Ravens now can play Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Two Top-25 matchups in SEC

UNDATED (AP) — Two games matching ranked Southeastern Conference teams highlight the fifth week of the college football season.

No. 13 Texas A&M visits No. 2 Alabama Saturday, looking for its biggest SEC victory since Johnny Manziel beat the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa in 2012. And No. 7 Auburn goes to No. 4 Georgia at night as the second month of the season starts, but only the second week of SEC play.

In the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and No. 1 Clemson have rematch of last year’s league championship game.

HORSE RACING-PREAKNESS

Final leg of the Triple Crown in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Trainer Tommy Drury and Art Collector get another chance at Triple Crown glory this weekend.

Drury will start his first horse in a Triple Crown race when he saddles Art Collector in Saturday’s Preakness, which will be the final leg of the Triple Crown for the first time in its 145-year history. And now that Drury’s wait is over, Art Collector looks like the biggest threat to Kentucky Derby winner Authentic at a mostly empty Pimlico Race Course. Only select owners, trainers and other essential personnel will be on hand.

Drury was poised to make his Triple Crown debut at the Kentucky Derby until he discovered something was wrong with Art Collector, arguably the best horse he has ever had in his barn. Drury made the difficult decision to scratch him. Now, Art Collector is set to race — four weeks after Drury took no risks with his impressive colt.

Art Collector is the 5-2 second choice on the morning line after 9-5 favorite Authentic, who if he wins would make trainer Bob Baffert a perfect 6 for 6 taking the Derby winner to the Preakness. Baffert, who also has Thousand Words in the 11-horse field, is looking for his record-breaking eighth Preakness victory.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Qualifiers make a mark at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Daniel Altmaier is the latest qualifier making his mark at the French Open. The 22-year-old German upset seventh-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini on Saturday, 6-2, 7-6, 6-4. Altmaier has yet to drop a set in the main draw and has won all three tie-breakers he’s played. Altmaier will join two other Roland Garros debutants — Sebastian Korda and Jannik Sinner — in round four. That many men haven’t gone that far on their debuts at Roland Garros since four first-timers were among the last 16 in 1994.

In other action Saturday, No. 4 seed Sofia Kenin blew past Romanian qualifier Irina Bara 6-2, 6-0 in 72 minutes. The American has now advanced to the second week of all three Grand Slams in this pandemic-hit season. She won the Australian Open and reached round four at the U.S. Open.

Zhang Shuai became China’s first player to reach the fourth round since Li Na in 2012. Zhang ended the run of French wild-card entry Clara Burel with a hard-fought 7-6, 7-5 win in two hours, 12 minutes. Also into the fourth round are No. 30 seed Ons Jabeur, who became the first Arab woman to get that far in Paris by eliminating No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka.

Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the fourth round for the second year in a row when Aljaz Bedene stopped playing in the third set because of an injured right ankle. Tsitsipas led 6-1, 6-2, 3-1 when Bedene retired.

Andrey Rublev advanced with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win against unseeded South African Kevin Anderson.

Later Saturday, Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) will try to reach the fourth round for the 11th consecutive year when he meets lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan, a 24-year-old from Colombia who is ranked 153rd. Galan lost in qualifying but got into the main draw when someone else withdrew.

Also on the schedule are two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova (kuh-VIHT’-oh-vuh) and Garbiñe Muguruza (GAHR’-been moo-gah-ROO’-thuh), who won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.