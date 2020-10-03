Sports

PREAKNESS WINNER

Filly Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic to win Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) — Filly Swiss Skydiver beat favored Authentic in a stretch duel in the Preakness Stakes run without fans Saturday. She’s the sixth filly and first since Rachel Alexandra in 2009 to win the race, which this year served as the third leg of the Triple Crown for the first time.

Swiss Skydiver upset favored Authentic, going off at odds of 11-1 and and finishing just ahead of 3-2 favorite Authentic and third-place Jesus’ Team, who was 40-1.

The 145th running of the Preakness at a mostly empty Pimlico Race Course came four weeks after the Kentucky Derby and 3 1/2f months since the Belmont.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Chiefs-Patriots game off amid report Newton has COVID-19

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL postponed this week’s game between New England and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs after “positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.”

Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were both added to the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list released on Saturday afternoon.

The only known Chiefs player to test positive is quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, a member of the practice squad who has not appeared in a game but would have spent time in meetings with Super Bowl MVP Pat Mahomes and the team’s other QBs.

The Patriots had been planning to fly to Kansas City on Saturday afternoon. Instead, players left the facility to await further instructions. The team said in a statement that the COVID-positive player has entered self-quarantine and that players, coaches and staff who were in close contact with him were tested Saturday morning and all were negative.

The NFL says the game originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon will be played Monday or Tuesday.

In other virus-related NFL news:

— Another Tennessee Titans player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a person familiar with the situation. That raises the team’s total to 18 since Sept. 24. It’s the fifth straight day that at least one member of the Titans organization has had a positive test result return.

— The Las Vegas Raiders have been fined $50,000 for allowing an unauthorized team employee into the locker room following following a win over New Orleans on Sept. 21, violating COVID-19 protocols. This is the second time this season the Raiders have been sanctioned by the league for violating COVID-19 protocols.

-The San Francisco 49ers have activated receiver Deebo Samuel from injured reserve and promoted running back JaMycal Hasty to the active roster. Cornerback Jamar Taylor and linebacker Joe Walker have been elevated from the practice for the upcoming game against Philadelphia, while dge rusher Dee Ford and tight end Jordan Reed are on injured reserve.

-Green Bay Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey and wide receiver Allen Lazard have gone on injured reserve after both players got hurt in a victory over the New Orleans Saints. The injured reserve designation means that Kirksey and Lazard must sit out at least three weeks.

— The Buffalo Bills have activated Josh Norman off injured reserve, making the cornerback eligible to play at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Norman returned to practice this week after being sidelined with an injured left hamstring he hurt in practice last month.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Trask, Pitts help No. 3 Florida top South Carolina 38-24

UNDATED (AP) —Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts hooked up for two more touchdowns, continuing their hot start and leading No. 3 Florida to a 38-24 victory over South Carolina. Trask completed 21 of 29 passes for 268 yards, with four touchdowns, an interception and a fumble. Pitts finished with four receptions for 57 yards.

Kevin Harris was one of the few bright spots for South Carolina, which flubbed a chance to make it a one-score game in the final minute.

In other Top-25 results:

— TCU quarterback Max Duggan ran for the go-ahead score with 4 minutes left and the Horned Frogs’ defense made it stand with a goal-line fumble recovery to stun No. 9 Texas 33-31 Saturday. The sloppy game had 26 penalties and ended when TCU purposely took a safety as time ran out. Duggan finished 231 yards passing and ran for two scores. The Texas loss is another early blow to Big 12′s potential postseason playoff hopes.

-Zach Wilson completed 24 of 26 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns and ran for three scores to help No. 22 BYU beat Louisiana Tech 45-14. The Cougars rolled up 513 total yards and averaged 8.0 yards per play. Gunner Romney led the receivers with 101 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions in his third straight 100-yard game.

— Eric Gray and Ty Chandler combined to rush for 195 yards and scored touchdowns to lead No. 21 Tennessee to a 35-12 victory over Missouri. The victory was the eighth in a row for the Vols, tying them with Notre Dame for the most among Power 5 teams. Jarrett Guarantano played a mistake-free game for Tennessee, completing 14 of 23 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. He also converted on three fourth-down runs in the first quarter and had two short touchdown runs.

— Devin Leary hit Emeka Emezie for the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds remaining and North Carolina State stunned No. 24 Pittsburgh 30-29. Leary, making his first start of the season, drove the Wolfpack 79 yards in 12 plays, the final 13 coming on a perfect back-shoulder throw to Emezie. Emezie made a perfect spinning grab to give N.C. State its first victory over a ranked team since 2017.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-PAC-12 SCHEDULE RELEASED

Pac-12 starts Nov. 7, with ASU at USC in morning kickoff

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12 football season will begin with Arizona State at Southern California, kicking off at 9 a.m. Pacific Time on Nov. 7. The league has been toying with morning starts to boost nationwide exposure.

The conference schedule released Saturday includes seven Friday games, at least one every week after the first weekend of the season. Each Pac-12 team has six opponents scheduled, five from its division and from across the conference. No. 14 Oregon will open its season at home on Nov. 7 at Stanford. UCLA at Utah is the first Friday game on Nov 13.

NHL-NEWS

Vegas re-signs goalie Robin Lehner to $25M, 5-year deal

UNDATED (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed goaltender Robin Lehner to a $25 million, five-year contract that carries a $5 million annual salary cap hit.

Lehner replaced face of the franchise Marc-Andre Fleury as the Golden Knights’ starter during the expanded NHL playoffs. Coach Peter DeBoer repeatedly said Vegas would use both goaltenders, but he chose Lehner to start 16 of the Golden Knights’ 20 postseason games. Lehner went 9-7 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .917 save percentage as Vegas reached the Western Conference final before losing to the Dallas Stars.

In other NHL news:

— The Pittsburgh Penguins have given goalie Tristan Jarry a three-year contract that carries an average annual value of $3.5 million, in a sign that Pittsburgh may be ready to move on from two-time Stanley Cup-winning netminder Matt Murray. The 25-year-old Jarry went 20-12-1 with a 2.43 goals against average and a .921 save percentage last season, earning a surprise All-Star berth following a stellar first half in which he helped keep the injury-ravaged Penguins in contention.

— The Philadelphia Flyers have signed backup goalie Brian Elliott to a $1.5 million, one-year contract extension. The 35-year-old Elliott went 16-7-4 with a 2.87 goals-against average with two shutouts this season. Elliott has played in 100 games for the Flyers over the past three seasons, going 50-29-12 with a 2.80 GAA, a .906 save percentage and four shutouts.

— The Arizona Coyotes have placed speedy forward Michael Grabner on waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract that had one year left. Assuming Grabner clears waivers Sunday, the buyout will cost Arizona just over $2.5 million, trim money off the books next season and cost an extra $1.26 million in 2021-22.

MLB-NEWS

Klentak out as Phils GM after 3rd straight September slump

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Klentak has stepped down as general manager of the Philadelphia Phillies after a third straight September collapse left the team out of the postseason for the ninth consecutive season.

Klentak will be reassigned to another position in the organization and Ned Rice will serve as interim general manager until the Phillies hire someone to run baseball operations.

The Phillies were 326-382 in five seasons under Klentak.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Djokovic reaches fourth round for 11th consecutive appearance.

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) has tied a record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by getting to the fourth round of the French Open for the 11th consecutive time.

Djokovic hasn’t had too much trouble, either: His 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Daniel Elahi Galan means the No. 1 seed has dropped merely five games in each of his three matches so far. Next up for Djokovic as he pursues a second French Open title and 18th Grand Slam trophy overall is No. 15 seed Karen Khachanov.

In other results Saturday:

— No. 4 seed Sofia Kenin blew past Romanian qualifier Irina Bara 6-2, 6-0 in 72 minutes. The American has now advanced to the second week of all three Grand Slams in this pandemic-hit season.

— Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova (kuh-VIHT’-oh-vuh) overcame an early rut with a nine-game run to beat 18-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez 7-5, 6-3 in a third-round matchup of lefties at the French Open.

— Zhang Shuai became China’s first player to reach the fourth round since Li Na in 2012. Zhang ended the run of French wild-card entry Clara Burel with a hard-fought 7-6, 7-5 win in two hours, 12 minutes.

— No. 30 seed Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to get to the fourth round in Paris by eliminating No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka.

— Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the fourth round for the second year in a row when Aljaz Bedene stopped playing in the third set because of an injured right ankle. Tsitsipas led 6-1, 6-2, 3-1 when Bedene retired.

— Grigor Dimitrov (GREE’-gohr DIH’-mih-trahv) moved into the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time in 10 appearances at the tournament when his opponent Roberto Carballes Baena quit after two sets because of what he said a doctor diagnosed as a stomach virus. The 18th-seeded Dimitrov was ahead 6-1, 6-3 when Carballes Baena stopped.

— Andrey Rublev advanced with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win against unseeded South African Kevin Anderson.

— Qualifier Daniel Altmaier upset seventh-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-2, 7-6, 6-4. The 22-year-old German has yet to drop a set in the main draw and has won all three tiebreakers he’s played.

SHOPRITE LPGA CLASSIC

Mel Reid takes lead into Shoprite LPGA Classic finale

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Mel Reid gave herself another chance for her first LPGA Tour victory. Two weeks after missing an opportunity in Portland, the 33-year-old Englishwoman shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday to take the lead into the final round of the Shoprite LPGA Classic.

In Portland, Reid closed with a 2-over 74 to tie for fifth after taking a two-stroke lead into the last day. Reid eagled the par-5 ninth in a bogey-free round Saturday. She had a 15-under 198 total. Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Jennifer Song were tied for second.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-THOMPSON MEMORIAL

Hall of Famer John Thompson remembered at virtual memorial

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Thompson is being retmembered not only as a basketball coach but as someone who reshaped lives. He was recalled during a virtual memorial Saturday in which former President Barack Obama was mong those who spoke. The 78-year-old Hall of Famer died Aug. 30 and was fondly described by those who knew him best as a leader, mentor and social activist. Thompson coached Georgetown for 27 years and became the first Black coach to win the national championship in 1984. Says Obama: “What made coach Thompson special, what compelled us to celebrate his life today, is what he did to build young men.”

OBIT-GIBSON

Gibson the Great: Rose, others recall the fearsome Cards ace

UNDATED (AP) — Pete Rose and others around the baseball world are remembering Bob Gibson, the great St. Louis Cardinals pitcher who died Friday at age 84. Gibson posted more than 250 wins and 3,000 strikeouts, and was always at his best in October, when he was dominant in the World Series.

Gibson was known for his fierce and fearsome presence on the mound, and had a reputation for knocking down hitters and plunking them with pitches.

After his career, Gibson contended that “I didn’t do half the things they said I did.”

OBIT-Perranoski

Relief ace Perranoski, 2-time World Series champ, dies at 84

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ron Perranoski, the left-handed ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen who helped them win a pair of World Series championships in the 1960s, has died of complications from a long illness. He was 84.

He is the third former Dodgers player to die in a week, along with outfielders Jay Johnstone and “Sweet” Lou Johnson. Perranoski earned a save in relief of Johnny Podres in the 1963 World Series as the Dodgers swept the New York Yankees.