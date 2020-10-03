Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Chiefs-Patriots game off amid report Newton has COVID-19

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots were supposed to provide the best matchup on Sunday’s NFL schedule. Instead, that game at Arrowhead Stadium has been postponed after Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton and a Chiefs practice squad player tested positive for COVID-19.

Newton and Chiefs third-string quarterback Jordan Ta’amu are so far the only ones to return positive tests, but both teams are doing additional screening. The Chiefs shut down their facility Saturday and are looking ahead to playing their showdown with the Patriots, which the NFL hopes will be played Monday or Tuesday.

Ta’amu has not appeared in a game but would have spent time in meetings with Super Bowl MVP Pat Mahomes.

In other virus-related NFL news:

— Another Titans player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a person familiar with the situation. That raises the team’s total to 18 since Sept. 24. It’s the fifth straight day that at least one member of the Titans organization has had a positive test result return.

— The Raiders have been fined $50,000 for allowing an unauthorized team employee into the locker room following following a win over New Orleans on Sept. 21, violating COVID-19 protocols. This is the second time this season the Raiders have been sanctioned by the league for violating COVID-19 protocols.

— The San Francisco 49ers have activated receiver Deebo Samuel from injured reserve and promoted running back JaMycal Hasty to the active roster.

— Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey and wide receiver Allen Lazard have gone on injured reserve after both players got hurt in a victory over the Saints. The IR designation means that Kirksey and Lazard must sit out at least three weeks.

— The Bills have activated Josh Norman off injured reserve, making the cornerback eligible to play at the Raiders on Sunday. Norman returned to practice this week after being sidelined with an injured left hamstring he hurt in practice last month.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Horned Frogs stun Longhorns at Austin

UNDATED (AP) — Texas won’t carry any momentum into next Saturday’s Red River Shootout against Oklahoma.

The ninth-ranked Longhorns absorbed a 33-31 loss to TCU at Austin. The Horned Frogs went ahead on quarterback Max Duggan’s touchdown run with four minutes remaining. Texas took the ensuing kickoff and marched toward the end zone, highlighted by Sam Ehlinger’s 52-yard pass to Keontay Ingram. But Ingram fumbled on the TCU 1-yard-line with 2:32 to play.

Duggan passed for 231 yards and ran for two TDs and 79 yards.

In other top-25 action:

— Mac Jones passed for a career-high 435 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 2 Alabama’s passing attack in a 52-24 trouncing of No. 13 Texas A&M. Jones hooked up with Jaylen Waddle for an 87-yard TD and had scoring throws of 78 and 63 yards to John Metchie III.

— Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts hooked up for two more touchdowns in leading No. 3 Florida to a 38-24 victory over South Carolina. Trask completed 21 of 29 passes for 268 yards, four touchdowns, an interception and a fumble.

— Sam Howell threw for two touchdowns and Trey Morrison scored after intercepting the potential tying 2-point conversion with 45 seconds left to secure 12th-ranked North Carolina’s victory over Boston College, 26-22. Howell completed 14 of 26 passes for 225 yards, including a 41-yard score to Javonte Williams that gave the Tar Heels a 21-13 lead shortly before halftime.

— Tre Tucker returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score and No. 15 Cincinnati picked off five passes in a 28-7 victory over South Florida. Gerrid Doaks ran for 102 yards and a touchdown in a game that began with four turnovers in the first 11 snaps.

— No. 17 Oklahoma State coasted to a 47-7 win over Kansas as Shane Illingworth threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns. Chuba Hubbard ran for 145 yards and two more scores, while Tylan Wallace had nine catches for 148 yards and two TDs.

— Eric Gray and Ty Chandler combined to rush for 195 yards and scored touchdowns to lead No. 21 Tennessee to its eighth straight win, 35-12 over Missouri. Jarrett Guarantano played a mistake-free game for Tennessee, completing 14 of 23 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown.

— Devin Leary hit Emeka Emezie for the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds remaining and North Carolina State stunned No. 24 Pittsburgh 30-29. Leary finished 28 of 44 for 336 yards and four touchdowns in his first start of the season.

— SMU pulled out a 30-27 win over No. 25 Memphis on a 43-yard field goal by Chris Naggar with nine seconds left. Shane Buechele was 32-of-45 passing for 474 yards and three touchdowns, a lot of it coming while the Mustangs were building a 24-3 lead.

PREAKNESS WINNER

Filly Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic to win Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) — Filly Swiss Skydiver beat favored Authentic in a stretch duel in the Preakness Stakes run without fans Saturday.

She’s the sixth filly and first since Rachel Alexandra in 2009 to win the race, which this year served as the third leg of the Triple Crown for the first time.

Swiss Skydiver went off at 11-1 and and finishing just ahead of 3-2 favorite Authentic and third-place Jesus’ Team, who was 40-1.

NHL-NEWS

Vegas re-signs goalie Robin Lehner to $25M, 5-year deal

UNDATED (AP) — Robin Lehner (LEH’-nur) has found job security in Vegas after helping the Golden Knights get within two victories of the Stanley Cup final.

The Knights have re-signed the goaltender to a five-year, $25 million contract that carries a $5 million annual salary cap hit.

Lehner replaced face of the franchise Marc-Andre Fleury as the Golden Knights’ starter during the expanded NHL playoffs. Lehner started 16 of the Golden Knights’ 20 postseason games, going 9-7 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.

In other NHL news:

— The Penguins have given goalie Tristan Jarry a three-year contract that carries an average annual value of $3.5 million. The 25-year-old Jarry went 20-12-1 with a 2.43 goals against average and a .921 save percentage last season, earning a surprise All-Star berth following a stellar first half.

— The Flyers have signed backup goalie Brian Elliott to a $1.5 million, one-year contract extension. The 35-year-old Elliott went 16-7-4 with a 2.87 goals-against average with two shutouts this past season.

— The Coyotes have placed speedy forward Michael Grabner on waivers for the purpose of buying out a contract that had one year left.

MLB-NEWS

Klentak out as Phils GM

UNDATED (AP) — Matt Klentak has stepped down as general manager of the Philadelphia Phillies after a third straight September collapse left the team out of the postseason for the ninth consecutive season.

Klentak will be reassigned to another position in the organization. Ned Rice will serve as interim general manager until the Phillies hire someone to run baseball operations.

The Phillies were 326-382 in five seasons under Klentak.

In other MLB news:

— Veteran catcher Francisco Cervelli has announced his retirement after a 13-year major league career. The 34-year-old Cervelli played in only 16 games this year for the Miami Marlins before his season was cut short by the latest in a long string of concussions. A .268 career hitter, Cervelli spent his first seven seasons with the New York Yankees and also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Djokovic into Round of 16

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) has tied a record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by getting to the fourth round of the French Open for the 11th consecutive time.

Djokovic hasn’t had too much trouble, either: His 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Daniel Elahi Galan means the No. 1 seed has dropped merely five games in each of his three matches so far. Next up for Djokovic as he pursues a second French Open title and 18th Grand Slam trophy overall is No. 15 seed Karen Khachanov.

Other third-round winners on the men’s side include fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 13 Andrey Rublev. Qualifier Daniel Altmaier pulled off the day’s biggest stunner in the men’s bracket by ousting seventh seed Matteo Berrettini in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6. 6-4.

The women’s fourth round will include No. 4 Sofia Kenin. The American advanced with a 6-2, 6-0 rout of Irina Bara.

Kenin is joined in the Round of 16 by seventh seed Petra Kvitova (kuh-VIH’-toh-vah), who was a 7-5, 6-3 winner against Leylah Annie Fernandez

Unseeded American Danielle Collins and Ons Babeur authored the major third-round surprises on the women’s side. Collins was a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 winner over 11th seed Garbine Muguruza (GAHR’-bihn moo-gah-ROO’-zhuh), and Jabeur knocked out eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka in three sets.

No. 13 Petra Martic also dropped her third-round match, falling to Laura Siegemund (SEEG’-uh-nuhnd).

PGA-SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP

Garcia has share of Sanderson lead

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Sergio Garcia is part of a three-way tie for the lead through 54 holes of the PGA’s Sanderson Farms Championship.

Garcia kept a clean card on his way to a 6-under 66. He converted most of his chances to share the lead with J.T. Poston and Cameron Davis. They were at 14-under 202 going into a final round in which 10 players were separated by four shots.

Davis opened with five straight birdies and had an eagle on 14 in a 9-under 63.

SHOPRITE LPGA CLASSIC

Mel Reid takes lead into Shoprite LPGA Classic finale

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Mel Reid will carry the lead into the final round of the Shoprite LPGA Classic on Sunday as she seeks her first LPGA Tour victory.

The 33-year-old Englishwoman shot a 5-under 66 for a 15-under total, one shot ahead of Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Jennifer Song.

MLB-OBIT-PERRANOSKI

Relief ace Perranoski dies at 84

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Longtime Dodgers reliever and major league pitching coach Ron Perranoski has died of complications from a long illness. He was 84.

Perranoski was the left-handed ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen who helped them win a World Series championships in 1963 and ’65. His best season was in 1963, when he was 16-3 with a 1.67 ERA in 69 relief appearances. He later led the American League in saves for the Twins in 1969 and ’70.

Perranoski retired as a minor league player and returned to the Dodgers as a coach. He was the pitching coach under Tom Lasorda from 1981-94, winning two more World Series while serving as a mentor for Cy Young Award winners Orel Hershiser and Fernando Valenzuela.

He is the third former Dodgers player to die in a week, along with outfielders Jay Johnstone and “Sweet” Lou Johnson.