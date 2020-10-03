Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Chiefs-Patriots game off amid report Newton has COVID-19

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has postponed this week’s game between New England and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

ESPN reported on Saturday that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was among those contracting the disease. The Patriots confirmed that a player has tested positive but did not reveal his name.

The only known Chiefs player to test positive is quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, a member of the practice squad who has not appeared in a game but would have spent time in meetings with Super Bowl MVP Pat Mahomes and the team’s other QBs.

The Patriots had been planning to fly to Kansas City on Saturday afternoon. Instead, players left the facility to await further instructions. The team said in a statement that the COVID-positive player has entered self-quarantine and that players, coaches and staff who were in close contact with him were tested Saturday morning and all were negative.

The NFL said Saturday that the game, originally scheduled for 4:25 p.m. EDT on Sunday, will be played on Monday or Tuesday.

It’s the second game this weekend that has been postponed by COVID-19. The matchup between Pittsburgh and Tennessee was postponed because of an outbreak on the Titans. It was rescheduled for Oct. 25.

Meanwhile, another Tennessee Titans player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a person familiar with the situation. That raises the team’s total to 18 since Sept. 24.

It’s the fifth straight day that at least one member of the Titans organization has had a positive test result return. The Titans placed a cornerback from their practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sept. 24. Since outside linebacker coach Shane Bowen’s test result came back positive on Sept. 26, the Titans have had now eight players and eight other team personnel test positive.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Two Top-25 matchups in SEC

UNDATED (AP) — Two games matching ranked Southeastern Conference teams highlight the fifth week of the college football season.

No. 13 Texas A&M visits No. 2 Alabama Saturday, looking for its biggest SEC victory since Johnny Manziel beat the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa in 2012. And No. 7 Auburn goes to No. 4 Georgia at night as the second month of the season starts, but only the second week of SEC play.

In the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and No. 1 Clemson have rematch of last year’s league championship game.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-PAC-12 SCHEDULE RELEASED

Pac-12 starts Nov. 7, with ASU at USC in morning kickoff

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12 football season will begin with Arizona State at Southern California, kicking off at 9 a.m. Pacific Time on Nov. 7. The league has been toying with morning starts to boost nationwide exposure.

The conference schedule released Saturday includes seven Friday games, at least one every week after the first weekend of the season. Each Pac-12 team has six opponents scheduled, five from its division and from across the conference. No. 14 Oregon will open its season at home on Nov. 7 at Stanford. UCLA at Utah is the first Friday game on Nov 13.

NHL-NEWS

Vegas re-signs goalie Robin Lehner to $25M, 5-year deal

UNDATED (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed goaltender Robin Lehner to a $25 million, five-year contract that carries a $5 million annual salary cap hit.

Lehner replaced face of the franchise Marc-Andre Fleury as the Golden Knights’ starter during the expanded NHL playoffs. Coach Peter DeBoer repeatedly said Vegas would use both goaltenders, but he chose Lehner to start 16 of the Golden Knights’ 20 postseason games. Lehner went 9-7 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .917 save percentage as Vegas reached the Western Conference final before losing to the Dallas Stars.

The long-term contract means some security for Lehner, who played for four teams over the past three seasons.

In other NHL news:

— The Pittsburgh Penguins are putting their faith and their money in goalie Tristan Jarry, awarding the first-time All-Star a three-year contract on Saturday. The deal, which carries an average annual value of $3.5 million, likely means Pittsburgh is ready to move on from two-time Stanley Cup-winning netminder Matt Murray. The 25-year-old Jarry went 20-12-1 with a 2.43 goals against average and a .921 save percentage last season, earning a surprise All-Star berth following a stellar first half in which he helped keep the injury-ravaged Penguins in contention. During one stretch he set a franchise record by posting a shutout streak of 177:15. Jarry ceded the starting role to Murray in the first three games of the playoffs, appearing only in Game 4 of Pittsburgh’s qualifying round loss to Montreal.

— The Philadelphia Flyers have signed backup goalie Brian Elliott to a $1.5 million, one-year contract extension. The 35-year-old Elliott went 16-7-4 with a 2.87 goals-against average with two shutouts this season. He went 1-1 in two playoff starts as the backup to Carter Hart. Elliott has played in 100 games for the Flyers over the past three seasons, going 50-29-12 with a 2.80 GAA, a .906 save percentage and four shutouts.

HORSE RACING-PREAKNESS

Final leg of the Triple Crown in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Trainer Tommy Drury and Art Collector get another chance at Triple Crown glory this weekend.

Drury will start his first horse in a Triple Crown race when he saddles Art Collector in Saturday’s Preakness, which will be the final leg of the Triple Crown for the first time in its 145-year history. And now that Drury’s wait is over, Art Collector looks like the biggest threat to Kentucky Derby winner Authentic at a mostly empty Pimlico Race Course. Only select owners, trainers and other essential personnel will be on hand.

Drury was poised to make his Triple Crown debut at the Kentucky Derby until he discovered something was wrong with Art Collector, arguably the best horse he has ever had in his barn. Drury made the difficult decision to scratch him. Now, Art Collector is set to race — four weeks after Drury took no risks with his impressive colt.

Art Collector is the 5-2 second choice after 9-5 favorite Authentic, who if he wins would make trainer Bob Baffert a perfect 6 for 6 taking the Derby winner to the Preakness. Baffert, who also has Thousand Words in the 11-horse field, is looking for his record-breaking eighth Preakness victory.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Qualifiers make a mark at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Daniel Altmaier is the latest qualifier making his mark at the French Open. The 22-year-old German upset seventh-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini on Saturday, 6-2, 7-6, 6-4. Altmaier has yet to drop a set in the main draw and has won all three tiebreakers he’s played. Altmaier will join two other Roland Garros debutants — Sebastian Korda and Jannik Sinner — in round four. That many men haven’t gone that far on their debuts at Roland Garros since four first-timers were among the last 16 in 1994.

In other action Saturday:

— No. 4 seed Sofia Kenin blew past Romanian qualifier Irina Bara 6-2, 6-0 in 72 minutes. The American has now advanced to the second week of all three Grand Slams in this pandemic-hit season. She won the Australian Open and reached round four at the U.S. Open.

— Zhang Shuai became China’s first player to reach the fourth round since Li Na in 2012. Zhang ended the run of French wild-card entry Clara Burel with a hard-fought 7-6, 7-5 win in two hours, 12 minutes. Also into the fourth round are No. 30 seed Ons Jabeur, who became the first Arab woman to get that far in Paris by eliminating No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka.

— Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the fourth round for the second year in a row when Aljaz Bedene stopped playing in the third set because of an injured right ankle. Tsitsipas led 6-1, 6-2, 3-1 when Bedene retired.

— Grigor Dimitrov (GREE’-gohr DIH’-mih-trahv) moved into the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time in 10 appearances at the tournament when his opponent Roberto Carballes Baena quit after two sets because of what he said a doctor diagnosed as a stomach virus. The 18th-seeded Dimitrov was ahead 6-1, 6-3 when Carballes Baena stopped.

— Andrey Rublev advanced with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win against unseeded South African Kevin Anderson.

— Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova (kuh-VIHT’-oh-vuh) overcame an early rut with a nine-game run to beat 18-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez 7-5, 6-3 in a matchup of lefties.