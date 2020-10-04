Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Chiefs-Patriots game off amid report Newton has COVID-19

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots were supposed to provide the best matchup on Sunday’s NFL schedule. Instead, that game at Arrowhead Stadium has been postponed after Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton and a Chiefs practice squad player tested positive for COVID-19.

Newton and Chiefs third-string quarterback Jordan Ta’amu are so far the only ones to return positive tests, but both teams are doing additional screening. The Chiefs shut down their facility Saturday and are looking ahead to playing their showdown with the Patriots, which the NFL hopes will be played Monday or Tuesday.

Ta’amu has not appeared in a game but would have spent time in meetings with Super Bowl MVP Pat Mahomes.

In other NFL news:

— Another Titans player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a person familiar with the situation. That raises the team’s total to 18 since Sept. 24. It’s the fifth straight day that at least one member of the Titans organization has had a positive test result return.

— The Raiders have been fined $50,000 for allowing an unauthorized team employee into the locker room following following a win over New Orleans on Sept. 21, violating COVID-19 protocols. This is the second time this season the Raiders have been sanctioned by the league for violating COVID-19 protocols.

— Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins will have season-ending surgery on an ailing hip that has kept him out since the start of training camp. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the decision. Collins was placed on injured reserve with the hope of returning at some point, but his health hasn’t improved.

— The 49ers have activated receiver Deebo Samuel from injured reserve and promoted running back JaMycal Hasty to the active roster.

— Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey and wide receiver Allen Lazard have gone on injured reserve after both players got hurt in a victory over the Saints. The IR designation means that Kirksey and Lazard must sit out at least three weeks.

— The Bills have activated Josh Norman off injured reserve, making the cornerback eligible to play at the Raiders on Sunday. Norman returned to practice this week after being sidelined with an injured left hamstring he hurt in practice last month.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Horned Frogs stun Longhorns at Austin

UNDATED (AP) — Texas won’t carry any momentum into next Saturday’s Red River Shootout against Oklahoma.

The ninth-ranked Longhorns absorbed a 33-31 loss to TCU at Austin. The Horned Frogs went ahead on quarterback Max Duggan’s touchdown run with four minutes remaining. Texas took the ensuing kickoff and marched toward the end zone, highlighted by Sam Ehlinger’s 52-yard pass to Keontay Ingram. But Ingram fumbled on the TCU 1-yard-line with 2:32 to play.

Duggan passed for 231 yards and ran for two TDs and 79 yards.

In other top-25 action:

— Trevor Lawrence threw for 329 yards and tossed two of his three scoring strikes to Amari Rodgers in top-ranked Clemson’s 41-23 win against Virginia. Travis Etienne ran for 115 yards and also scored a TD for the 38th straight game, tying the all-time mark shared by Florida’s Tim Tebow (TEE’-boh) and Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Dixon. The Tigers are 3-0 for the sixth consecutive season.

— Mac Jones passed for a career-high 435 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 2 Alabama’s passing attack in a 52-24 trouncing of No. 13 Texas A&M. Jones hooked up with Jaylen Waddle for an 87-yard TD and had scoring throws of 78 and 63 yards to John Metchie III.

— Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts hooked up for two more touchdowns in leading No. 3 Florida to a 38-24 victory over South Carolina. Trask completed 21 of 29 passes for 268 yards, four touchdowns, an interception and a fumble.

— Georgia easily won the first top-10 matchup of the season as Stetson Bennett threw for 240 yards and a touchdown in the fourth-ranked Bulldogs’ 27-6 decision over No. 7 Auburn. Zamir White ran for a pair of scores while the Bulldogs were scoring 24 straight first-half points. Georgia has won its last four meetings with the Tigers, and 13 of the last 16.

— UCF’s 21-game home winning streak is over after Zach Smith threw three touchdown passes and Tulsa erased an 18-point first-half deficit to beat the 11th-rated Knights, 34-26. Smith tossed a 13-yard scoring pass to Keylon Stokes to give the Golden Hurricanes a 31-26 lead with 12:56 remaining.

— Sam Howell threw for two touchdowns and Trey Morrison scored after intercepting the potential tying 2-point conversion with 45 seconds left to secure 12th-ranked North Carolina’s victory over Boston College, 26-22. Howell completed 14 of 26 passes for 225 yards, including a 41-yard score to Javonte Williams that gave the Tar Heels a 21-13 lead shortly before halftime.

— Tre Tucker returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score and No. 15 Cincinnati picked off five passes in a 28-7 victory over South Florida. Gerrid Doaks ran for 102 yards and a touchdown in a game that began with four turnovers in the first 11 snaps.

— Feleipe Franks threw two touchdown passes and Arkansas intercepted K.J. Costello three times as the Razorbacks broke a 20-game SEC losing streak, 21-14 over No. 16 Mississippi State 21-14. Costello was 43 of 59 for 313 yards and one touchdown a week after throwing for an SEC-record 623 yards and four TDs in the Bulldogs’ stunning win at LSU.

— No. 17 Oklahoma State coasted to a 47-7 win over Kansas as Shane Illingworth threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns. Chuba Hubbard ran for 145 yards and two more scores, while Tylan Wallace had nine catches for 148 yards and two TDs.

— Isheem Young intercepted Spencer Rattler in the end zone on Oklahoma’s final drive, giving Iowa State a 37-30 triumph over the 18th-ranked Sooners. Cyclones QB Brock Purdy passed for 254 yards and ran for a 2-yard touchdown to tie it 30-all, shortly before Breece Hall scored the go-ahead TD on an 8-yard run with 4:06 left.

— Myles Brennan threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns in No. 20 LSU’s 41-7 dismantling of Vanderbilt. The Tigers outgained the Commodores, 498-266 after losing their season opener last week to Mississippi State.

— Eric Gray and Ty Chandler combined to rush for 195 yards and scored touchdowns to lead No. 21 Tennessee to its eighth straight win, 35-12 over Missouri. Jarrett Guarantano played a mistake-free game for Tennessee, completing 14 of 23 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown.

— Devin Leary hit Emeka Emezie for the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds remaining and North Carolina State stunned No. 24 Pittsburgh 30-29. Leary finished 28 of 44 for 336 yards and four touchdowns in his first start of the season.

— SMU pulled out a 30-27 win over No. 25 Memphis on a 43-yard field goal by Chris Naggar with nine seconds left. Shane Buechele was 32-of-45 passing for 474 yards and three touchdowns, a lot of it coming while the Mustangs were building a 24-3 lead.

PREAKNESS WINNER

Filly Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic to win Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) — Filly Swiss Skydiver beat favored Authentic in a stretch duel in the Preakness Stakes run without fans Saturday.

She’s the sixth filly and first since Rachel Alexandra in 2009 to win the race, which this year served as the third leg of the Triple Crown for the first time.

Swiss Skydiver went off at 11-1 and and finishing just ahead of 3-2 favorite Authentic and third-place Jesus’ Team, who was 40-1.

NHL-NEWS

Vegas re-signs goalie Robin Lehner to $25M, 5-year deal

UNDATED (AP) — Robin Lehner (LEH’-nur) has found job security in Vegas after helping the Golden Knights get within two victories of the Stanley Cup final.

The Knights have re-signed the goaltender to a five-year, $25 million contract that carries a $5 million annual salary cap hit.

Lehner replaced face of the franchise Marc-Andre Fleury as the Golden Knights’ starter during the expanded NHL playoffs. Lehner started 16 of the Golden Knights’ 20 postseason games, going 9-7 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.

In other NHL news:

— The Penguins have given goalie Tristan Jarry a three-year contract that carries an average annual value of $3.5 million. The 25-year-old Jarry went 20-12-1 with a 2.43 goals against average and a .921 save percentage last season, earning a surprise All-Star berth following a stellar first half.

— The Flyers have signed backup goalie Brian Elliott to a $1.5 million, one-year contract extension. The 35-year-old Elliott went 16-7-4 with a 2.87 goals-against average with two shutouts this past season.

— The Coyotes have placed speedy forward Michael Grabner on waivers for the purpose of buying out a contract that had one year left.

MLB-NEWS

Klentak out as Phils GM

UNDATED (AP) — Matt Klentak has stepped down as general manager of the Philadelphia Phillies after a third straight September collapse left the team out of the postseason for the ninth consecutive season.

Klentak will be reassigned to another position in the organization. Ned Rice will serve as interim general manager until the Phillies hire someone to run baseball operations.

The Phillies were 326-382 in five seasons under Klentak.

In other MLB news:

— Veteran catcher Francisco Cervelli has announced his retirement after a 13-year major league career. The 34-year-old Cervelli played in only 16 games this year for the Miami Marlins before his season was cut short by the latest in a long string of concussions. A .268 career hitter, Cervelli spent his first seven seasons with the New York Yankees and also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Winds of change blow on day of upsets at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Sunday quickly turned out to be a day of upsets in the women’s draw at the French Open.

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek beat top-seeded Simona Halep, sending the 2018 champion packing 6-1, 6-2 with powerful groundstrokes and exquisite net play to advance to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. Moments later, Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan ousted fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens, 6-4, 6-4.

Swiatek, the only teenager who reached the fourth round, and Trevisan, one of two qualifiers who got that far, will now play each other in what will be a first Grand Slam quarterfinal for them both.

Still to come on Sunday: 12-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal faces Sebastian Korda, Dominic Thiem (teem) plays Hugo Gaston, 19-year-old Jannik Sinner takes on U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev and Elina Svitolina plays on Caroline Garcia.

LONDON MARATHON

Kitata upsets Kipchoge to win London Marathon

LONDON (AP) — Eliud Kipchoge’s (EHL’-ee-uhd kihp-CHOH’-geez) four-year winning run at the London Marathon ended Sunday as Shura Kitata emerged from the rain and the gloom to become the new champion.

Kitata of Ethiopia claimed victory in two hours, five minutes and 41 seconds, pipping Vincent Kipchumba of Kenya on the line after a thrilling sprint finish.

Kipchoge had not lost a marathon in seven years. The 35-year-old Kenyan dropped off the pace around the 22-mile mark as a seven-strong lead group edged away from him, and he ended up finishing eighth.

There was no upset in the women’s race with world record holder Brigid Kosgei winning her duel with fellow Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, the world champion.

PGA-SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP

Garcia has share of Sanderson lead

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Sergio Garcia is part of a three-way tie for the lead through 54 holes of the PGA’s Sanderson Farms Championship.

Garcia kept a clean card on his way to a 6-under 66. He converted most of his chances to share the lead with J.T. Poston and Cameron Davis. They were at 14-under 202 going into a final round in which 10 players were separated by four shots.

Davis opened with five straight birdies and had an eagle on 14 in a 9-under 63.

SHOPRITE LPGA CLASSIC

Mel Reid takes lead into Shoprite LPGA Classic finale

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Mel Reid will carry the lead into the final round of the Shoprite LPGA Classic on Sunday as she seeks her first LPGA Tour victory.

The 33-year-old Englishwoman shot a 5-under 66 for a 15-under total, one shot ahead of Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Jennifer Song.

MLB-OBIT-PERRANOSKI

Relief ace Perranoski dies at 84

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Longtime Dodgers reliever and major league pitching coach Ron Perranoski has died of complications from a long illness. He was 84.

Perranoski was the left-handed ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen who helped them win a World Series championships in 1963 and ’65. His best season was in 1963, when he was 16-3 with a 1.67 ERA in 69 relief appearances. He later led the American League in saves for the Twins in 1969 and ’70.

Perranoski retired as a minor league player and returned to the Dodgers as a coach. He was the pitching coach under Tom Lasorda from 1981-94, winning two more World Series while serving as a mentor for Cy Young Award winners Orel Hershiser and Fernando Valenzuela.

He is the third former Dodgers player to die in a week, along with outfielders Jay Johnstone and “Sweet” Lou Johnson.