Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

AP Source: Titans have 2 new positives, none for rest of NFL; Patriots-Chiefs set for Monday night

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives.

Word of the negative tests means Sunday’s game between the Saints and the Lions can go on as scheduled, and the postponed Patriots-Chiefs game has been rescheduled for Monday night.

The Patriots’ game at Kansas City, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, was postponed Saturday when New England starting quarterback Cam Newton and Kansas City Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were added to the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list. The status of the Saints’ game at Detroit had been in doubt after a New Orleans player tested positive on Saturday.

The schedule scrambling will mean a rare Monday night double-header. The Patriots-Chiefs game will air on CBS at 7:05 p.m. Eastern time. The Atlanta Falcons-Green Bay Packers game will shift to an 8:50 p.m. EDT start on ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Titans are still waiting to learn when they can get back into their facility to prepare to host the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 11. They must go consecutive days without a single positive result before that can happen. The Titans’ outbreak is now at 20 cases, with 18 positive tests returned since Tuesday, according to the person with knowledge of the situation, and it’s the sixth straight day that at least one member of the organization has had a positive test result return.

On Monday, the league will hold a conference call with all 32 teams to reinforce the necessity of following protocols aimed at controlling the virus.

MLB-NATIONALS-PITCHING COACH

Nationals let pitching coach Menhart go, year after title

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals pitching coach Paul Menhart won’t be brought back next season. A team spokesman confirmed Sunday that the team would let Menhart go. His contract is up after this season. Menhart was the Nationals’ minor league pitching coordinator when he was brought up to work with the major league club in May 2019, replacing fired pitching coach Derek Lilliquist. Led by Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin, and a bullpen that went from a serious problem to a postseason strength, the Nationals won the franchise’s first World Series championship a year ago. Washington finished tied for last in the NL East in 2020.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Halep, Bertens upset; Nadal reaches 14th quarterfinal

PARIS (AP) — Sunday quickly turned out to be a day of upsets in the women’s draw at the French Open. Polish teenager Iga Swiatek beat top-seeded Simona Halep, sending the 2018 champion packing 6-1, 6-2 with powerful groundstrokes and exquisite net play to advance to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. Moments later, Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan ousted fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens, 6-4, 6-4.

But it was business as usual for Rafael Nadal, who reached his 14th quarterfinal on the red clay of Paris. The 12-time French Open champion ran up a practically perfect 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 victory against Sebastian Korda, a 20-year-old qualifier who idolizes him so much that he named his cat “Rafa.”

Nadal will next face 19-year-old Jannik Sinner, who ousted U.S. Open finalist Alexander Zverev with a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory. The 75th-ranked Sinner is the first debutant to reach the men’s quarterfinals since Nadal.

NASCAR-TALLADEGA

NASCAR is back at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR returns to Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday focused on racing after an emotionally charged visit in June, when fans protested NASCAR’s ban of the Confederate flag at the main entrance and a banner circled the speedway.

Now Talladega hosts an important playoff race and attention has been on the competition. Sunday’s race marks the second of three races of the second round, with four of the remaining 12 drivers set to be eliminated next week.

Kurt Busch last week picked up his first win of the season at home track Las Vegas Motor Speedway and is the only driver already advanced to the round of eight. His brother Kyle Busch, the reigning Cup champion, has yet to win a race this year and is in danger of missing the championship race for the first time since 2014. He’s the first driver below the cutline for elimination, ahead of Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon.

Talladega, the 2.66-mile, high-banked oval, is noted for pack racing at high speed and multi-car crashes. It’s an unpredictable 500-mile test of awareness and strategic split-second decisions and a crapshoot for the title contenders.

The track is permitting 20% attendance on Sunday. The approximate 15,000 tickets available sold out and limited infield camping is permitted. The garage area remains under strict COVID-19 protocol with access limited to essential personnel.