VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

AP Source: Titans have 2 new positives, none for rest of NFL…Patriots-Chiefs set for Monday night

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives.

Word of the negative tests meant that Sunday’s game between the Saints and the Lions could go on as scheduled, and the postponed Patriots-Chiefs game was rescheduled for Monday night.

The Patriots’ game at Kansas City, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, was postponed Saturday after New England starting quarterback Cam Newton and Kansas City Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were added to the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list. The status of the Saints’ game at Detroit had been in doubt after a New Orleans player tested positive on Saturday.

The schedule scrambling will mean a rare Monday night double-header. The Patriots-Chiefs game will air on CBS at 7:05 p.m. Eastern time. The Atlanta Falcons-Green Bay Packers game will shift to an 8:50 p.m. EDT start on ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Titans are still waiting to learn when they can get back into their facility to prepare to host the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 11. They must go consecutive days without a single positive result before that can happen. The Titans’ outbreak is now at 20 cases, with 18 positive tests returned since Tuesday, according to the person with knowledge of the situation, and it’s the sixth straight day that at least one member of the organization has had a positive test result return.

On Monday, the league will hold a conference call with all 32 teams to reinforce the necessity of following protocols aimed at controlling the virus.

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

Oklahoma, UCF out; BYU up; Iowa State back in

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma has dropped out of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since September 2016, while Iowa State jumped back into the Top 25 after a day of upsets.

There largely was stability at the top of the rankings after No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Florida all won big, though the Bulldogs and Gators switched spots.

Five teams dropped out of the rankings after eight ranked teams lost yesterday, six of them to unranked opponents. The Sooners were involved in one of those upsets, losing at Iowa State. Oklahoma’s first two-game losing streak in 21 years snapped its string of 64 straight poll appearances. UCF also fell out.

NHL-KINGS-BLACKHAWKS TRADE

Kings acquire D Määttä from Blackhawks for F Morrison

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have acquired defenseman Olli Määttä from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade for minor league forward Brad Morrison. Määttä spent last season with the Blackhawks after six seasons with the Penguins. The Finnish blueliner had four goals and 13 assists in 65 games before adding three goals and three assists in nine playoff games.

The trade of Määttä clears salary cap space for the Blackhawks, who acquired him in June 2019.

Los Angeles has the No. 2 overall pick in the draft on Tuesday.

MLB-NATIONALS-PITCHING COACH

Nationals let pitching coach Menhart go, year after title

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals pitching coach Paul Menhart won’t be brought back next season. A team spokesman confirmed Sunday that the team would let Menhart go. His contract is up after this season. Menhart was the Nationals’ minor league pitching coordinator when he was brought up to work with the major league club in May 2019, replacing fired pitching coach Derek Lilliquist. Led by Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin, and a bullpen that went from a serious problem to a postseason strength, the Nationals won the franchise’s first World Series championship a year ago. Washington finished tied for last in the NL East in 2020.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Halep, Bertens upset; Nadal, Thiem reach quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — It’s been a day of upsets in the women’s draw at the French Open. Polish teenager Iga Swiatek beat top-seeded Simona Halep, sending the 2018 champion packing 6-1, 6-2, and Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan ousted fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens, 6-4, 6-4.

But it was business as usual for Rafael Nadal, who reached his 14th quarterfinal on the red clay of Paris. The 12-time French Open defeated qualifier Sebastian Korda 6-1, 6-1, 6-2. Nadal will next face 19-year-old Jannik Sinner, who ousted U.S. Open finalist Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. The 75th-ranked Sinner is the first debutant to reach the men’s quarterfinals since Nadal.

Two-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem (teem) survived a spirited comeback by a French wild-card entry. He barely got past 239th-ranked Hugo Gaston 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 3-6, 6-3. The 20-year-old Gaston was trying to become the lowest-ranked man to reach the quarterfinals in Paris since the ATP computer rankings began in 1973. Instead, Thiem made it to the quarterfinals for the fifth time in a row. He next faces No. 12 seed Diego Schwartzman.

NASCAR-TALLADEGA

NASCAR is back at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR returns to Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday focused on racing after an emotionally charged visit in June, when fans protested NASCAR’s ban of the Confederate flag at the main entrance and a banner circled the speedway.

Now Talladega hosts an important playoff race and attention has been on the competition. It’s the second of three races of the second round, with four of the remaining 12 drivers set to be eliminated next week.

Kurt Busch last week picked up his first win of the season at home track Las Vegas Motor Speedway and is the only driver already advanced to the round of eight. His brother Kyle Busch, the reigning Cup champion, has yet to win a race this year and is in danger of missing the championship race for the first time since 2014. He’s the first driver below the cutline for elimination, ahead of Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon.

Talladega, the 2.66-mile, high-banked oval, is noted for pack racing at high speed and multi-car crashes. It’s an unpredictable 500-mile test of awareness and strategic split-second decisions and a crapshoot for the title contenders.

The track is permitting 20% attendance on Sunday. The approximate 15,000 tickets available sold out.