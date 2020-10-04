Sports

NBA FINALS-HEAT/LAKERS

Butler lifts Heat past Lakers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler has willed the Miami Heat to victory in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Butler recorded a triple-double of 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds while playing 45 minutes of the Heat’s 115-104 triumph over the Los Angeles Lakers. He was 14 for 20 from the field in the third 40-point triple-double in finals history.

Butler allowed Miami to pull within two games to one in the series.

Tyler Herro (HEE’-roh) and Kelly Olynyk (oh-LIH’-nihk) each had 17 points for Miami, which got 13 from Duncan Robinson and 12 from Jae Crowder.

LeBron James had 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Lakers, while Kyle Kuzma (KOOZ’-muh) and Markieff Morris each had 19 points off the bench. Anthony Davis managed 15 for Los Angeles.

Game 4 is Tuesday.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Wilson leads Seahawks to first 4-0 start since 2013

UNDATED (AP) — Russell Wilson continues to sling touchdown passes at a record rate while keeping the Seattle Seahawks undefeated this season.

Wilson was 24 of 34 for 360 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks held off the Dolphins, 31-23. After setting an NFL record for TD passes through the first three games of a season, he now has 16 scoring throws to tie Peyton Manning’s four-game mark.

Leading 17-15, Wilson tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to David Moore to stretch the Seahawks’ lead to 24-15 with 5:24 left. The TD secured Seattle’s second 4-0 start in team history.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Tom Brady passed for 369 yards and hit five different receivers for TD as the Buccaneers rallied for their third straight win, 38-31 over the Chargers. Mike Evans, Scotty Miller, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and rookie Ke’Shawn Vaughn caught scoring passes from Brady, who threw four of his five TDs after falling behind 24-7 in the second quarter. Rookie Justin Herbert completed 20 of 25 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ third loss in a row.

— Baker Mayfield threw for two touchdowns and the Browns held on for a 49-38 victory over the Cowboys to improve to 3-1 for the first time since 2001. Jarvis Landry had his first career touchdown pass in the receiver’s 100th career game, a 37-yard toss to Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham finished with his first three-score game in nearly five years, capped by a 50-yard run on a reverse after the Cowboys had cut a 41-14 deficit to three points with less than four minutes remaining.

— Jared Goff hit Cooper Kupp for a 55-yard touchdown with 6:56 remaining before the Rams held off the winless Giants, 17-9. Darious Williams made a redemptive, diving interception at the Los Angeles 7 with 52 seconds to play to secure the Rams’ third win in four games. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Giants receiver Golden Tate scuffled at midfield after a game filled with trash-talking between the two Nashville-area natives.

— Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes to Tre’Quan Smith 2:19 apart in the second quarter and the short-handed Saints overcame a 14-point deficit and beat the Lions 35-29 in Detroit. The Lions led 14-0 lead 4:37 into the game before New Orleans scored 35 straight points to even its record at 2-2. Detroit has coughed up leads of 17, 11 and 14 points in its three losses.

— Lamar Jackson ran for a 50-yard touchdown and threw for two scores as the Ravens downed Washington, 31-17 to improve to 3-1. Baltimore built a 21-10 halftime lead and opened the third quarter with a drive that ended with Mark Andrews’ second touchdown catch. That was enough to hand Washington its third straight defeat since a season-opening win.

— Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another in leading the Bills to a 30-23 victory over the Raiders. Allen was brilliant in the first half, finishing 15 of 20 with two touchdowns before sustaining a shoulder injury. Derek Carr had a strong performance for the Raiders, going 32 for 44 for 311 yards and two touchdowns.

— Philip Rivers threw a touchdown pass on the Colts’ first possession, and Indianapolis shut down Nick Foles and the Bears in a 19-11 victory. The Colts kept the Bears out of the end zone until Allen Robinson caught a 16-yard pass with 1:35 remaining. Indianapolis recovered the onside kick and came away with its third straight win. Both teams are 3-1.

— Dalvin Cook ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns and the Vikings withstood a late rally from the winless Texans to get their first victory, 31-23. The Texans cut the lead to 8 when Deshaun Watson connected with Kenny Stills on a 24-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-10 with about six minutes remaining. Will Fuller made an acrobatic one-handed catch on fourth down for what was initially ruled a touchdown with about a minute left, but the play was ruled incomplete upon review.

— The Panthers are 2-2 after Teddy Bridgewater threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-21 win over the Cardinals. Bridgewater also ran for a TD for the first time since a devastating knee injury in 2016. Carolina scored touchdowns on its first four trips inside the Cardinals’ 20-yard line to build a 28-7 lead.

— Joe Burrow has his first NFL win after the first overall pick threw for 300 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals’ 33-25 decision over the Jaguars. Joe Mixon ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns and caught Joe Burrow’s lone scoring pass. Cincinnati rolled up 505 yards amid a strong performance by its offensive line.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

AP Source: Titans have 2 new positives, Patriots-Chiefs set for Monday night

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives. The latest Titan to test positive is fullback Khari Blasingame, putting the team’s cases at 18 since Tuesday.

Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were both added to the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list Saturday, forcing the league to postpone the Patriots’ game at Kansas City until Monday night.

The negative test results include a New Orleans Saints player who tested positive on Saturday.

NASCAR-TALLADEGA

Hamlin wins at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Denny Hamlin finally got a playoff win in a messy wreck-fest that took three overtimes, the longest race in Talladega Superspeedway history.

Hamlin made the winning pass on the 200th lap with a three-wide sweep coming out of the fourth turn. The Daytona 500 winner had the throttle open on the No. 11 Toyota to nip Matt DiBenedetto and Erik Jones at the finish line.

DiBenedetto was dropped to 21st in the final finishing order. NASCAR penalized him for forcing William Byron below the line in the third overtime.

The race was 12 laps and 32 miles longer than scheduled.

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

Oklahoma, UCF out; BYU up; Iowa State back in

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma has dropped out of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since September 2016, while Iowa State jumped back into the Top 25 after a day of upsets.

There largely was stability at the top of the rankings after No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Florida all won big, though the Bulldogs and Gators switched spots.

Five teams dropped out of the rankings after eight ranked teams lost Saturday, six of them to unranked opponents.

T25-WISCONSIN-COAN INJURY

QB Coan injures foot while practicing for No. 16 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan is dealing with a foot injury as the Badgers prepare for the start of their coronavirus pandemic-delayed season.

Athletic department spokesman Brian Mason confirmed that Coan injured his foot in practice Saturday and didn’t practice Sunday.

Coan has made 18 career starts and started all 14 games for Wisconsin last year as the Badgers went 10-4 with losses in the Big Ten championship game and Rose Bowl. He threw a school-record 236 completions for 2,727 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions last season.

The 16th-ranked Badgers open their season Oct. 24 by hosting Illinois.

NHL-KINGS-BLACKHAWKS TRADE

Kings acquire D Määttä from Blackhawks for F Morrison

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have acquired defenseman Olli Määttä (MAH’-tah) from the Chicago Blackhawks for minor league forward Brad Morrison.

Määttä spent last season with the Blackhawks after six seasons with the Penguins, furnishing four goals and 17 points in 65 regular-season games. He added three goals and six points in nine playoff contests.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Halep, Bertens upset; Nadal, Thiem reach quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — It’s been a day of upsets in the women’s draw at the French Open. Polish teenager Iga Swiatek beat top-seeded Simona Halep, sending the 2018 champion packing 6-1, 6-2, and Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan ousted No. 5 Kiki Bertens, 6-4, 6-4.

But it was business as usual for Rafael Nadal, who reached his 14th quarterfinal on the red clay of Paris. The 12-time French Open champ defeated qualifier Sebastian Korda 6-1, 6-1, 6-2. Nadal will next face 19-year-old Jannik Sinner, who ousted U.S. Open finalist Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. The 75th-ranked Sinner is the first debutant to reach the men’s quarterfinals since Nadal.

Two-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem (teem) survived a spirited comeback in defeating 239th-ranked Hugo Gaston 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 3-6, 6-3. The 20-year-old Gaston was trying to become the lowest-ranked man to reach the quarterfinals in Paris since the ATP computer rankings began in 1973. Instead, Thiem made it to the quarterfinals for the fifth time in a row and will face No. 12 Diego Schwartzman.

PGA-SANDERSON FARMS

Garcia gets first PGA win in 3 years

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Sergio Garcia birdied the final hole of the Sanderson Farms Championship for his first PGA Tour win since the 2017 Masters.

Garcia delivered two key shots on the back nine, the last one an 8-iron to 30 inches of the stick on 18. He closed with a 5-under 67 and won for the 10th consecutive year worldwide.

Peter Malnati closed with a career-best 63 and and walked off the course as the leader before falling short in his bid for a second PGA title.

LPGA-SHOPRITE CLASSIC

Reid captures first LPGA Tour title

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Mel Reid of England is finally a winner on the LPGA Tour.

The 33-year-old Reid seized control of the Shoprite LPGA Classic with four birdies in five holes around the turn. She closed with a 67 and won by two shots over Jennifer Kupcho. Jennifer Song finished third.

The victory came one tournament after Reid lost a two-shot lead in the final round at Portland.