Sports

MLB-MEADOWS

Rays hope for Meadows return in ALDS opener

UNDATED (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays may get All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows back in the lineup as they open a best-of-five series with the rival New York Yankees. Meadows has been out since Sept. 18 with a left oblique strain. Manager Kevin Cash said the 25-year-old is “in a pretty good spot” but wouldn’t say whether Meadows would be on the team’s ALDS roster.

Meadows’ left-handed bat would be a welcome addition as Tampa Bay prepares to face right-handed ace Gerrit Cole in the opener. Cole allowed nine earned runs in 16 1/3 innings over three starts against the Rays this season, with Meadows out of the lineup for two of them.

In other MLB action for today:

— The Astros are back at Dodger Stadium — site of their 2017 World Series clincher, since tainted by a sign-stealing scandal — but this time, they’re facing the rival A’s in an AL Division Series. Right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. will start Game 1 for the Astros against Oakland right-hander Chris Bassitt. McCullers had a 2.18 ERA in his final eight starts of the regular season. Bassitt was even better, going 3-0 in last final four starts with a 0.34 ERA and 25 strikeouts.

— Rookie manager Jayce Tingler says San Diego might not know until Tuesday morning who their starter will be for Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres want to give Mike Clevinger and Dinelson Lamet, as well as the medical staff, every chance to see if they’re ready. Both right-handers were forced out of their final regular-season starts, Clevinger with an elbow impingement and Lamet with biceps tightness. He said both are day-to-day.

— Gerrit Cole on three days’ rest? Liam Hendriks in five straight games? Teams might be tested to push their best pitchers well beyond their normal limits this month after MLB eliminated days off during the Division and Championship Series. The league condensed the playoff schedule after expanding the field and moving the final rounds to neutral sites in response to the pandemic.

WORLD SERIES-POTENTIAL MATCHUPS

A look at all 16 potential World Series matchups

UNDATED (AP) — With only four teams left in each league, there are now 16 possible World Series matchups for this baseball postseason.

The Yankees and Dodgers could face each other on baseball’s biggest stage for the first time since 1981, or the Yankees could take on Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly and the Marlins.

In terms of pure hostility, Astros-Dodgers is a matchup to watch for. Or maybe the Athletics and Braves will meet in a rematch of the 1914 World Series — when both those franchises represented different cities.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

AP source: Pats-Chiefs all clear; no positives for Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)— A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that both the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs have returned all negative COVID-19 results, allowing their game rescheduled for tonight to be played. Also, the Tennessee Titans have their first day clear of positive results in a week.

The NFL postponed the Patriots’ game at Kansas City from Sunday after New England quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were both added to the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday.

The Patriots wrote on social media this morning, “Game day.” The Titans had at least one positive each of the past six days.

FRENCH OPEN

Kvitova reaches 1st French Open QF since 2012

PARIS (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova reached the French Open quarterfinals for the first time in eight years by beating Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4. The seventh-seeded Czech player lost her only semifinal match at Roland Garros in 2012.

Zhang had a medical timeout while trailing 5-2 in the first set. Kvitova sat waiting wrapped in a pink coat to combat the chilly conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 30-year-old Kvitova will next face Laura Siegemund. The unseeded German beat Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals at a major tournament for the first time.

NBA FINALS

Butler’s big night helps Heat cut Lakers’ Finals lead to 2-1

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler is not ready to go home. A triple-double later, he joined NBA Finals lore — and the short-handed Miami Heat might have made this title matchup a series after all.

Butler finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists, and the Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-104 on Sunday night to get within 2-1 — doing so with starters Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic still unable to play because of injury.