Sports

MLB-ALDS-ASTROS-ATHLETICS American League Division Series under way

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Houston Astros are back at Dodger Stadium — the site of their 2017 World Series clincher — but this time they’re facing the American League rival A’s in today’s opener of an AL Division Series. Right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. was given the start in Game 1 for the Astros against Oakland right-hander Chris Bassitt.

The Athletics added pitcher Jordan Weems to their AL Division Series roster. The right-handed reliever made his major league debut on July 28 against Colorado. They dropped infielder Vimael Machin, who didn’t appear in the wild-card series win over the Chicago White Sox.

The Astros added right-handed reliever Luis Garcia to their roster. He had a 2.92 ERA in 12 1/3 innings during the regular season. They dropped reserve infielder Jake Mayfield.

MLB-ALDS-YANKEES-RAYS

Snell against Cole in opener

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell gets the ball for the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of their series against the New York Yankees in San Diego. He’s 4-and-6 in 18 career starts against New York.

The Yankees are going with right-handed ace Gerrit Cole in the opener. He allowed nine earned runs in 16 1/3 innings over three starts against the Rays this season.

The Rays added All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows to the roster but did not include him in the lineup for Game 1. Meadows has been out since Sept. 18 with a left oblique strain. First baseman Nate Lowe was removed from Tampa Bay’s roster to make room for Meadows.

The Yankees made just one change from their wild-card round roster, removing third catcher Erik Kratz and adding right-hander Michael King.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN Djokovic reaches quarterfinals again

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has reached the French Open quarterfinals for the 11th consecutive year, extending his own Open-era record at the tournament. The top-seeded Djokovic faced his toughest challenge yet this year at Roland Garros but still won rather easily against No. 15 seed Karen Khachanov, taking the last four games.

Djokovic has won all 12 sets he’s played in Paris this year and dropped a total of only 25 games so far. He lost five games in each of his first three matches.

In other action:

— Andrey Rublev reached the quarterfinals for the first time by beating Marton Fucsovics. The two-time U.S. Open quarterfinalist Rublev had never been beyond the first round at Roland Garros. He next faces fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

— Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin turned things around after a poor opening set to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. She beat 49th-ranked Fiona Ferro. Kenin won’t find out who her next opponent is until Tuesday. That’s because the fourth-round match between another American, Danielle Collins, and 30th-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia was rained out Monday and delayed a day.

— Two-time Wimbledon champ Petra Kvitova reached the quarterfinals for the first time in eight years by beating Zhang Shuai. Kvitova will next face Laura Siegemund. The unseeded German beat Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals at a major tournament for the first time.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Two games on tap, after Patriots and Chiefs get clear test results

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The rescheduled game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs is set to take place tonight in Kansas City. A person familiar with the situation says both teams returned all negative results in tests of players for COVID-19. The game had been scheduled for Sunday, before New England quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were added to the COVID-19 reserve list.

In tonight’s other NFL game, the winless Atlanta Falcons visit the unbeaten Green Bay Packers. The Falcons blew leads of two touchdowns in the final quarter in each of the last two weeks.

NFL-PATRIOTS-MICHEL

Michel sidelined by quad injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Patriots, already without quarterback Cam Newton because of a positive COVID-19 test, also will be without running back Sony Michel because of a quad injury when they play the Chiefs tonight.

Michel was limited last week in practice after rushing for 117 yards against the Raiders, a performance that included the two longest runs of his career. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report, then downgraded to out Monday, shortly after the Patriots and Chiefs learned nobody else had tested positive for COVID-19 and that their game was on.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWDEN-VIRUS

Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden, 90, tests positive for virus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for the coronavirus. Family friend and Bowden’s former publicist Kim Shiff says the 90-year-old Bowden had been hospitalized in Tallahassee, Florida, for about two weeks. He returned home late last week and was informed he had tested positive.

Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday he had not exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years and is second on the career victories list in major college football behind the late Joe Paterno of Penn State.

NHL-FLYERS-BRAUN

Flyers sign defenseman Braun to two-year deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have signed defenseman Justin Braun to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.8 million.

Braun played in 62 regular-season games and all 16 playoff games in his first season with the Flyers. He had three goals and 16 assists for 19 points in the regular season, ranking fourth among Flyers defensemen.

The Flyers made the move the same day defenseman Matt Niskanen told the team he would retire with a year left on his deal. He had 33 points in 68 games for the Flyers last season. Niskanen won a Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals.

In other NHL moves:

— The Jack Johnson experiment is over in Pittsburgh. The Penguins have placed the 33-year-old defenseman on waivers so it can buy out the remaining three years of the deal he signed with the club in 2018. Johnson has struggled to keep pace with faster forwards during his tenure in Pittsburgh.

— The Minnesota Wild have traded forward Ryan Donato to the San Jose Sharks for a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. Minnesota’s makeover under general manager Bill Guerin has been steady since the season ended. Donato will give the Sharks some additional depth on the wing. His only full season with Minnesota included 14 goals — all even-strength — and nine assists in 62 games.

— The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed center Jason Spezza to a one-year, $700,000 contract. It marks the second straight one-year deal at the NHL minimum with the Leafs for the 37-year-old Toronto native. Spezza had nine goals and 25 points in 58 regular-season games with Toronto last season.

SUPREME COURT-MINOR LEAGUE PLAYERS

High court allows minor-leaguers’ class-action suit to proceed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing a class-action lawsuit to proceed from minor league baseball players who allege they are being paid less than minimum wage.

The lawsuit involves minor league players in Arizona, California and Florida. The justices offered no comment Monday in rejecting Major League Baseball’s appeal.

The players first sued major league teams in February 2014, claiming most earn less than $7,500 annually in violation of several laws. A judge had initially allowed only the California players to sue, but the federal appeals court in San Francisco ruled in favor of the players from Arizona and Florida.