Seattle Storm win 4th WNBA championship

Sports

The Seattle Storm won the 2020 WNBA Finals, sweeping the Las Vegas Aces in the best-of-five series with a dominant 92-59 win on Tuesday in Game 3.

This is Seattle’s fourth championship overall and second in the last three years, previously winning it all in 2004, 2010 and 2018.

It was an unprecedented season for the league, which took place in Bradenton, Florida, in what was deemed the “wubble,” a play on words for the bubble, because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The season was dedicated to Breonna Taylor and the Say Her Name campaign.

“It’s been a really tough but rewarding season,” said Sue Bird, who earns her fourth WNBA championship ring, all with Seattle. “This group, we’re chill. We’re actually kind of made for a wubble. We don’t get too high with stuff, we don’t get too low. I think you saw that off the court with what we stood for, and you saw it on the court with how we played.”

It’s the second WNBA title for forward Breanna Stewart, who missed the 2019 season because of a ruptured Achilles tendon — and it’s the second time she’s been named WNBA Finals MVP, also earning the honor in 2018. The 2020 vote for Stewart garnering the honor was unanimous. Stewart finished Game 3 of this series with 26 points, setting a WNBA record by scoring more than 20 points in six consecutive WNBA Finals games.

When asked on the court what she was proud of, Stewart said, “the resiliency.”

“Obviously, I got hurt in 2019,” Stewart said. “The future was a little unknown for me as far as the comeback. To be able to come back to this group, Seattle, the team, the owners, the entire franchise, everybody supported me and helped me get to this point.”

Bird, who has been in the league since 2002, missed last season recovering from knee surgery. She’ll be 40 years old on October 16.

“I don’t cheat. I don’t cheat the game,” Bird said. “I do what I have to do to be able to play at a high level. You saw it. This is not one person. It’s not even two or three people. Our entire team, that’s why we’re able to succeed.”