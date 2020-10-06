Sports

MLB-PLAYOFFS

Garcia is youngest Yankee to start in post-season

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Prized rookie Deivi García is set to become the youngest Yankees pitcher to make a postseason start in Game 2 of the best-of-five AL Division Series against rival Tampa Bay. New York won the opener 9-3 on Monday. The 21-year-old García made his major league debut Aug. 30 and went 3-2 with a 4.98 ERA in six regular-season starts. He’ll surpass Hall of Famer Whitey Ford, who was nearly 22 when he started Game 4 of the 1950 World Series against the Phillies, as the youngest postseason starter for New York. Tyler Glasnow goes for the AL East champion Rays.

In the other division series games:

— Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros look to grab a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five Division Series against AL West champion Oakland. Correa homered twice and drove in four runs to power the Astros to a 10-5 victory at Dodger Stadium in Game 1.

— The Dodgers will start right-hander Walker Buehler in tonight’s opener of their NLDS series against the San Diego Padres in Arlington, Texas, with left-hander Clayton Kershaw set for Game 2. Buehler has been dealing with a troublesome blister. Right-hander Mike Clevinger is back on the roster for the Padres in the Division Series and starting Game 1 tonight against the Dodgers. Clevinger is among the 15 pitchers on the Padres’ 28-player roster for the best-of-five series. But fellow starter Dinelson Lamet was again left off after he and Clevinger were hurt and missed the first round. The Dodgers added a pitcher, giving them 14 pitchers and 14 position players. Right-handed reliever Dylan Floro was the pitcher added.

— The Miami Marlins have left outfielder Starling Marté off their NL Division Series roster against the Atlanta Braves because of a hand injury. Marté fractured his left hand in Miami’s first wild-card game against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 30, though the Marlins had hoped he would be able to play in this series. Atlanta added right-handers Bryce Wilson and Huascar Ynoa. Catcher William Contreras and utility infielder Johan Camargo were left off.

MLB-YANKEES-GERMAN

Yanks’ Germán completes 81-game domestic violence ban

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán was reinstated from the restricted list by the commissioner’s office after completing an 81-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

The 28-year-old right-hander is not eligible to pitch in the postseason because he was on the restricted list on Sept. 15, the last date for postseason eligibility. He will be eligible to pitch next year.

Germán was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 19 last year while MLB investigated an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, with whom he has at least one child. He accepted the suspension on Jan. 2.

MLB-INDIANS-FRANCONA

Indians expect Francona to be back

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians expect manager Terry Francona to return for the 2021 season after he missed 48 games in 2020 due to health reasons.

Team president Chris Antonetti said the 61-year Francona is back home in Arizona resting and recovering. Francona was hospitalized this season after undergoing surgery for a gastrointestinal issue and then dealing with blood clotting complications. Antonetti said Francona has made steady progress and is confident he’ll be able to manage from the start of next season.

First-base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. filled in for the Indians, who were beaten by the New York Yankees in the wild-card round.

NBA

Davis looks to bounce back for Lakers in Game 4

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Heat will try to even things up against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Florida.

The Lakers are hoping to rebound from a 115-to-104 loss in Game 3 — a game in which Anthony Davis scored just 15 points. That’s 18 points fewer than he averaged in the first two games.

The Lakers followed their three previous postseason losses this season by winning the remaining games in each series.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Titans have no positive tests for second day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans stand by how they’ve followed the NFL’s protocols for the coronavirus pandemic and hope the league will allow the team back inside the building Wednesday.

The NFL’s first team to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak has had a couple of what Vrabel called “really good days” with testing, and the coach said they hope for more good news Wednesday. That would keep the Titans (3-0) on target to host Buffalo (4-0) on Sunday.

The NFL already has rescheduled two games because of positive tests, including Steelers-Titans and the Patriots-Chiefs with New England losing in Kansas City on Monday night.

In other virus-related developments in the NFL:

— The Cincinnati Bengals will be allowed to double their home crowd to 12,000 for the remaining six games at Paul Brown Stadium. The state of Ohio on Tuesday cleared the team to increase the limit after most fans in last Sunday’s crowd of more than 6,000 demonstrated “safe and healthy” behavior. Social distancing and face coverings will still be required. The Bengals host the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 25. The first home game at the stadium on Sept. 13 was played without fans.

— The Minnesota Vikings will play at least one more home game without fans. No tickets will be sold when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 18, as was the case for the team’s first two games at U.S. Bank Stadium last month.

NFL-BUCCANEERS-HOWARD

Buccaneers tight end is out for the season

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard will miss the remainder of the season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon. The Bucs placed the fourth-year pro on injured reserve Tuesday. It’s the third time in Howard’s career that an injury has ended his season prematurely. The 19th overall pick from the 2017 draft had 11 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns in four games, helping the Bucs to a 3-1 start. He had a 28-yard TD reception before being injured early in the fourth quarter of last week’s 38-31 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

In other NFL news:

— Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in a loss at Green Bay. Kazee was hurt in the second quarter of the Falcons’ 30-16 loss Monday night to the Packers. It was a noncontact injury as Kazee crumpled to the field while in coverage. Kazee is the fifth starter ailing in the injury-depleted secondary for the 0-4 Falcons, but he’s the first to go on season-ending injured reserve.

— The San Francisco 49ers have released wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. Sanu originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on Sept. 18. He appeared in each of the team’s last three games and had one catch for nine yards. The 31-year-old Sanu has played for Cincinnati, Atlanta and New England in his career.

— Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback for at least another week, further delaying the NFL debut of Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins announced Tuesday on Twitter that Fitzpatrick will get the nod Sunday at San Francisco. The disclosure ends speculation that coach Brian Flores was about to turn the offense over to Tagovailoa, drafted out of Alabama with the fifth overall pick as a potential franchise quarterback. Fitzpatrick recently described his career as a roller coaster, and that has been the case this season. Two of the four QBs taken in the first round of the draft are already starting.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Schwartzman wins; Podoroska, Collins reach quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Diego Schwartzman has outlasted U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem in five sets across more than five hours at the French Open to reach the first Grand Slam semifinal of his career.

In other action today, Nadia Podoroska became the first female qualifier in the Open Era to reach the French Open semifinals. The 131st-ranked Argentine tossed her racket high into the air after beating third-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4.

Earlier today, Danielle Collins reached the quarterfinals for the first time at Roland Garros after beating 30th-seeded Ons Jabeur 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. The unseeded Collins next faces No. 4 Sofia Kenin in an all-American contest.

FRENCH OPEN-MATCH-FIXING PROBE

Investigation opened into match-fixing at French Open match

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened a police investigation into suspicions of match-fixing at the French Open. The office said the investigation is being conducted by a French police unit that specializes in betting fraud and match-fixing probes.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the investigation centers on suspicions concerning one match at Roland Garros. It did not specify the match.

German newspaper Die Welt and French sports daily L’Equipe said it concerns the first round of a women’s doubles match on Sept. 30. Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig of Romania faced Madison Brengle of the United States and Yana Sizikova of Russia. Suspicious betting patterns were reportedly from the fifth game of the second set.

NHL-TRADES

Columbus, Montreal open trading with Domi-Anderson swap

UNDATED (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens got the trading started three hours before the first round of the draft began with an intriguing swap of forwards.

The Blue Jackets got Max Domi and a third-round pick from the Canadiens for Josh Anderson. Each player is a restricted free agent who needs a new contract for next season. Domi joins Columbus after putting up 44 points during the shortened regular season and three during 10 playoff games. The third-round pick the Blue Jackets are getting is in this year’s draft.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Golfer drops out of Women’s PGA Championship after caddie tests positive

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Charlotte Thomas has withdrawn from the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship after her caddie tested positive for the coronavirus.

Thomas dropped out because she was in close contact with the caddie and will begin a 14-day quarantine. The 27-year-old Thomas was among the field set to play beginning Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club just outside Philadelphia in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

A rookie in 2019, Thomas tied for 54th in the ShopRite LPGA Classic last weekend and tied for 35th in the Cambia Portland Classic last month. She did not make the cut in the Ana Inspiration, the last major for women.

Isi Gabsa is now in the field at the Women’s PGA Championship. Paula Reto is the first alternate.