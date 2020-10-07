Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK NFL

AP source: 2 more positives stops Titans’ return to facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will not be returning to the team’s facility after two more players tested positive in the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak. That is according to a person familiar with the situation. The Titans had no positive tests Monday or Tuesday for the first time after six consecutive days of positive results. A third straight day was necessary for the team to be allowed back in its headquarters. The Titans’ outbreak instead is up to 22 cases with 20 now returned since Sept. 29 with the latest results. These results could threaten Tennessee’s game Sunday against Buffalo.

In other virus-related developments in the NFL:

— The New England Patriots have canceled practice amid reports that a third player has tested positive for the coronavirus. Sports Illustrated reported that reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the virus and was added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. The Patriots did not give a reason for Wednesday’s cancellation and did not immediately respond when asked if it was related to a third positive test. Starting quarterback Cam Newton missed New England’s loss at Kansas City on Monday night after a positive COVID-19 test and was added to the reserve list Saturday.

— The Las Vegas Raiders put their first player on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday in defensive tackle Maurice Hurst. The list is for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have had close contact with an infected person. Hurst was not among the players seen at a charity function that led the NFL to fine 10 Raiders players for conduct violating COVID-19 protocols.

NFL NEWS

Haskins benched by Washington, which switches to Allen at QB

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins is being benched by the Washington Football Team and replaced at quarterback by Kyle Allen for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Washington’s team Twitter feed announced the QB switch, which comes after just four games under new head coach Ron Rivera. Washington is off to a 1-3 start and currently on a three-game losing streak.

Haskins was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Ohio State. He has thrown for 939 yards and has completed 61% of his passes this season, with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Kvitova serves up storm to reach 1st semifinal since 2012

PARIS (AP) — Petra Kvitova rained down aces to earn a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Laura Siegemund and her first semifinal spot at Roland Garros since 2012.

The two-time Wimbledon champion hit six aces and never faced a break point in the first set. There were six breaks of serve in the second set, but Kvitova took control in the last three games and won when Siegemund double-faulted on match point.

Kvitova’s semifinal opponent will be Sofia Kenin. The American extended her run of success at Grand Slam tournaments this year by beating Danielle Collins 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Kenin has now won a tour-leading 15 matches at majors this year. She started the year by winning the Australian Open and then reached the fourth round at the U.S. Open last month.

Collins left the court for a medical time out while trailing Kenin 4-0 in the third set. It wasn’t immediately clear what was bothering Collins but she told the trainer that it was “unbearable.”

MLB-PLAYOFFS

Stanton’s HR streak, Kershaw at home, Acuña hit

UNDATED (AP) — Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has homered in all four of the team’s postseason games this year.

He connected two straight days at Cleveland as New York swept the wild-card series, and has homered in each of the first two games against Tampa Bay at neutral site Petco Park in San Diego. That’s a total of five home runs this postseason for the oft-injured Stanton, who hit four in 23 games during the regular season.

Still, the Rays hit 4 homers last night, while Tyler Glasnow struck out 10 Yanks in a 7-5 win that evens the series at one game apiece. Charlie Morton is scheduled to get the start for the Rays tonight, while Masahiro Tanaka is set to take the mound for the Yankees.

In today’s other playoff games:

— Clayton Kershaw finally gets to pitch in a major league game near his Texas home after 13 seasons and three NL Cy Young Awards with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kershaw starts against the San Diego Padres as the Dodgers try to take a 2-0 lead in their NL Division Series at the Texas Rangers’ new stadium, which is less than 25 miles from where he grew up, went to high school and still lives. The Dodgers took game one of the best-of-five series, 5-1, drawing 10 walks while the Padres sent nine pitchers to the mound.

— Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. keeps collecting hits against the Marlins — some with his bat, others with his body. The 22-year-old outfielder became the youngest player in postseason history to hit a leadoff home run when he connected Tuesday as the Braves beat Miami 9-5 in Game 1. He also hit a key single during a late rally. In between, Acuña was drilled in the left hip by a 98 mph fastball from Sandy Alcantara. That got the sides barking at each other. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña, dating back to his rookie season of 2018.

Miami right-hander Pablo Lopez makes his postseason debut when he starts Game 2. Ian Anderson pitches for the Braves, having allowed two hits and struck out nine in six scoreless innings against Cincinnati in the wild-card series.

— George Springer and the Houston Astros can sweep rival Oakland and reach their fourth consecutive AL Championship Series. The 2017 World Series MVP homered twice Tuesday as the Astros topped the Athletics 5-2 for a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five Division Series. Springer’s 17 postseason homers tied Nelson Cruz and Jim Thome for most through a player’s first 54 postseason games.

After batting first in the initial two games, Houston becomes the home team in Game 3 of the neutral-site matchup. With veteran right-hander Zack Greinke ailing, manager Dusty Baker will give the ball to Jose Urquidy. He started Game 2 in the first round at Minnesota, allowing one run and two hits in 4 1/3 innings.