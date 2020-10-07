Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK NFL

AP source: 2 more Titans positives, Pats cancel practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will not be returning to the team’s facility after two more players tested positive amid the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, and the New England Patriots have canceled practice through Thursday amid reports that a third player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

New England is scheduled to host Denver on Sunday.

The Titans’ outbreak is now up to 22 people, with 20 positive tests returned since Sept. 29. Tennessee is set to host Buffalo next and already has had a game with Pittsburgh rescheduled.

The NFL is trying to play a full schedule amid the pandemic without isolating teams in bubbles as other sports have done.

Sports Illustrated reported that reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the virus and was added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. The Patriots did not give a reason for Wednesday’s cancellation and did not immediately respond when asked if it was related to a third positive test. Starting quarterback Cam Newton missed New England’s loss at Kansas City on Monday night after a positive COVID-19 test and was added to the reserve list Saturday.

In other virus-related developments in the NFL:

— The Las Vegas Raiders put their first player on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday in defensive tackle Maurice Hurst. The list is for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have had close contact with an infected person. Hurst was not among the players seen at a charity function that led the NFL to fine 10 Raiders players for conduct violating COVID-19 protocols.

— The Kansas City Chiefs are in a precarious spot after learning that a player from the Patriots, whom they played on Monday night, tested positive for COVID-19. Perhaps the biggest concern lies with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who spent about 30 seconds face-to-face after the game speaking with New England defensive back Stephon Gilmore, the player that reportedly tested positive Wednesday. The Raiders, their opponent this Sunday, also had to place a player on the COVID-19 list for players that test positive or who have been in close contact with someone else that tested positive.

NFL NEWS

Haskins benched by Washington, which switches to Allen at QB

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins is being benched by the Washington Football Team and replaced at quarterback by Kyle Allen for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Washington’s team Twitter feed announced the QB switch, which comes after just four games under new head coach Ron Rivera. Washington is off to a 1-3 start and currently on a three-game losing streak.

Haskins was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Ohio State. He has thrown for 939 yards and has completed 61% of his passes this season, with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

In other NFL news:

— New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will sit out against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with his sprained right shoulder. Coach Adam Gase says veteran Joe Flacco will get the start at home in Darnold’s place. Darnold was injured last Thursday night against Denver and is week to week.

— Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says rookie Tua Tagovailoa isn’t ready to start at quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the starter Sunday at San Francisco for the Dolphins, even though they’re 1-3 and lost last week at home to Seattle. Tagovailoa, considered a potential franchise quarterback, was drafted with the fifth overall pick but has yet to take a snap. Flores says right now, Fitzpatrick gives the Dolphins their best chance to win.

— The NFL and New Orleans Saints are working on contingency plans for Monday night’s scheduled game between the Saints and Los Angeles Charges in New Orleans in the event Hurricane Delta brings severe weather to southeastern Louisiana. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the league continues to monitor developments and remain in contact with the two clubs. Forecasts indicate Hurricane Delta will come ashore on Louisiana on Friday. But some predictions take the storm as far west as the Texas border.

— Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers teammates won’t get a chance to celebrate their fast start by leaving town during their week off. The Packers (4-0) and Detroit Lions (1-3) don’t play this week and therefore are the first NFL teams to get a taste of how different off weeks will be amid a pandemic. Players and coaches aren’t allowed to leave the city where the team is located during the off week because they must provide daily specimens for COVID-19 testing.

MLB-PLAYOFFS

Stanton’s HR streak, Kershaw at home, Acuña hit

UNDATED (AP) — Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has homered in all four of the team’s postseason games this year.

He connected two straight days at Cleveland as New York swept the wild-card series, and has homered in each of the first two games against Tampa Bay at neutral site Petco Park in San Diego. That’s a total of five home runs this postseason for the oft-injured Stanton, who hit four in 23 games during the regular season.

Still, the Rays hit 4 homers last night, while Tyler Glasnow struck out 10 Yanks in a 7-5 win that evens the series at one game apiece. Charlie Morton is scheduled to get the start for the Rays tonight, while Masahiro Tanaka is set to take the mound for the Yankees.

— In the late game tonight, Clayton Kershaw finally gets to pitch in a major league game near his Texas home after 13 seasons and three NL Cy Young Awards with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kershaw starts against the San Diego Padres as the Dodgers try to take a 2-0 lead in their NL Division Series at the Texas Rangers’ new stadium, which is less than 25 miles from where he grew up, went to high school and still lives. The Dodgers took game one of the best-of-five series, 5-1, drawing 10 walks while the Padres sent nine pitchers to the mound.

— Two matinees are already underway. The Marlins and Braves got things started after Atlanta beat Miami, 9-5, in Game 1 last night. Meanwhile, the Houston Astros can sweep rival Oakland and reach their fourth consecutive AL Championship Series after topping the Athletics 5-2 for a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five Division Series yesterday.

MLB NEWS

Indians’ Francona underwent several surgeries during season

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona has revealed he underwent several surgeries in a four-day span and spent time in intensive care while dealing with major health issues that sidelined him for most of this season.

Francona missed 48 of Cleveland’s 62 games during the pandemic-shortened season.

He initially underwent an operation for a gastrointestinal problem that had bothered him for a year. That was followed by blood-clotting that required more operations and an extended stay at the Cleveland Clinic.

The 61-year-old Francona hopes to manage next season. He’s returned to his home in Arizona and hopes to get stronger to come back in 2021.

In other baseball news:

— Cincinnati Reds president Dick Williams has resigned to pursue interests outside of baseball. The 50-year-old worked in Reds baseball operations for 15 years and has been president since 2016. He was credited with strengthening the team’s farm system and other innovations. The Reds had their first winning season and playoff appearance in seven years, but were swept by the Atlanta Braves. Nick Krall will continue in his role as vice president and general manager.

NHL DRAFT

Trades start heating up at NHL draft as Penguins deal Murray

UNDATED (AP) — Trade action is heating up on the second day of the NHL draft.

The Pittsburgh Penguins got the action started on the second day of the NHL draft by trading goaltender Matt Murray to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward prospect Jonathan Gruden and a second-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Murray became expendable when Pittsburgh rewarded All-Star Tristan Jarry with a three-year contract over the weekend.

Murray went 117-53-19 with a 2.67 goals against average and a .914 save percentage in five seasons with the Penguins. He helped the Penguins win the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017 but has struggled in recent years with his form and his health and spent much of last season splitting time with Jarry.

In other NHL news:

— The Nashville Predators have traded center Nick Bonino to the Minnesota Wild for forward Luke Kunin. The swap on the second day of the NHL draft sent two picks to the Wild and one back to the Predators. The 32-year-old Bonino will carry a $4.1 million salary cap hit in the final season of the four-year, $16.4 million contract he signed with Nashville. Bonino tied for second on the Predators with 18 goals this season in 67 games. Kunin was Minnesota’s first-round draft pick in 2016. He had 15 goals in 63 games for the Wild this season.

— Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur is facing a recurrence of lung cancer. The Montreal hospital treating him announced the news Wednesday after Lafleur was informed of the diagnosis earlier this week. Lafleur called it a big blow but said he’s continuing his battle with confidence and serenity. The former Montreal Canadiens star underwent an operation in November 2019 to remove the upper lobe of a lung and lymph nodes. He’s been closely monitored since by his medical team.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Kvitova serves up storm to reach 1st semifinal since 2012

PARIS (AP) — Petra Kvitova rained down aces to earn a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Laura Siegemund and her first semifinal spot at Roland Garros since 2012.

Her opponent will be Sofia Kenin, the Australian Open champion who has been pushed to three sets in all but one of her five matches so far in Paris.

Kenin beat fellow American Danielle Collins 6-4, 4-6, 6-0. For Kvitova, her first return to the semifinals in eight years marks another step in her recovery from a traumatic stabbing by an intruder at her home in the Czech Republic in December 2016.

On the men’s side, Stefanos Tsitsipas is into his first French Open semifinal. The fifth-seeded Greek player beat 13th-seeded Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 to avenge a loss in the Hamburg final less than two weeks ago.

Novak Djokovic overcame a bothersome left arm and an early deficit to reach the French Open semifinals for the 10th time. The tournament’s top-seeded man came back to beat Pablo Carreño Busta in four sets after dropping the opener. Djokovic wore a bandage on his neck at the start and immediately showed that his arm was giving him trouble. But he got massaged by a trainer and started to play better. Djokovic meets Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday.

Rafael Nadal faces Diego Schwartzman in the other men’s semifinal.