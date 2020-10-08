Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

AP source: New Titans positive test raises total to 23 case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Tennessee Titans have had another new positive test result, raising their outbreak to 23 cases.

Also, an inconclusive positive from Wednesday now is positive.

The Titans’ facility remains closed and the team remains prohibited from any in-person activities, putting Sunday’s game with Buffalo (4-0) at risk of at least being postponed.

Twenty-one positives have come in since Sept. 29 with at least one on eight of the past 10 days with the latest results.

Elsewhere around the league, the Patriots are not practicing Thursday for a second straight day.

NFL SCHEDULE

Brady, Buccaneers look to keep rolling when they meet Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady in the offseason hoping the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback could help them end a 12-year playoff drought and capture the biggest prize of all. They’re off to a good start.

The Buccaneers come into their matchup against the Chicago Bears tonight eyeing their fourth straight win and looking down at the rest of the NFC South.

The 43-year-old Brady appears rejuvenated after his production dipped in his 20th and final season in New England. He threw for 369 yards and five touchdowns and helped Tampa Bay overcome a 17-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 38-31 last week.

The Bears hope to bounce back from a 19-11 loss to Indianapolis. Nick Foles will try to get the offense going after struggling last week in his first start after replacing Mitchell Trubisky as Chicago’s No. 1 quarterback.

MLB-PLAYOFFS

Homers fly in playoffs, Atlanta arms dominate

UNDATED (AP) — Maybe it’s the Southern California air or the atmosphere indoors in Texas, but the ball is really flying this postseason.

With Giancarlo Stanton, Chad Pinder, Travis d’Arnaud and others powering up, there have been 82 home runs in 28 playoff games this year through Wednesday. That average of 2.93 homers per postseason game tops the regular-season mark of 2.5.

All four of the best-of-five division series could be decided today.

First up, the Atlanta Braves try to reach the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2001 when they face the Marlins in Game 3. Kyle Wright will make his postseason debut when he starts against Miami rookie Sixto Sanchez. With last night’s 2-0 victory, Atlanta pitchers have now thrown three shutouts in four games during this postseason.

The Athletics and Astros combined to connect seven times yesterday, as the A’s avoided a sweep with a 9-7 win. Houston will make another attempt to advance to its fourth consecutive ALCS in Game 4 on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Even with Giancarlo Stanton setting postseason records for power, the New York Yankees face elimination in Game 4 of their AL Division Series against rival Tampa Bay. Stanton went deep again Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss, becoming the first player with a home run in each of his team’s first five games of a single postseason. The slugger has six homers and 13 RBIs in those five games. Daniel Murphy holds the major league mark with home runs in six straight playoff games for the Mets in 2015.

Cody Bellinger and the NL West champion Dodgers can sweep San Diego in Game 3 and advance to the NL Championship Series for the fourth time in five seasons. Los Angeles barely held on for a 6-5 victory Wednesday night in a tense ninth inning when Joe Kelly retired Eric Hosmer on a game-ending grounder with the bases loaded. But the Dodgers now have questions about their closer after Kenley Jansen’s velocity diminished during a shaky outing. Jansen gave up two runs and was pulled for Kelly with two outs.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Polish teen Swiatek reaches French Open final

PARIS (AP) — Polish teenager Iga Swiatek has become the seventh unseeded player to reach the French Open final in the Open era after beating Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1.

The 19-year-old Swiatek also reached her first major final. The 131st-ranked Podoroska is the lowest-ranked woman to reach the last four at Roland Garros. She broke Swiatek in the fifth game of the second set to trail 4-1 but was broken straight back.

Swiatek will next face either two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova or Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin in Saturday’s final.