Sports

MLB-PLAYOFFS

Homers fly in playoffs, Atlanta arms dominate

UNDATED (AP) — Maybe it’s the Southern California air or the atmosphere indoors in Texas, but the ball is really flying this postseason.

With Giancarlo Stanton, Chad Pinder, Travis d’Arnaud and others powering up, there have been 82 home runs in 28 playoff games this year through Wednesday. That average of 2.93 homers per postseason game tops the regular-season mark of 2.5.

All four of the best-of-five division series could be decided today.

The Atlanta Braves are trying to reach the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2001 as they face the Marlins in Game 3. They held a 7-0 lead with a couple of innings to go.

The Athletics and Astros combined to hit seven home runs yesterday, as the A’s avoided a sweep with a 9-7 win. Houston holds a 2-1 edge in the series and a win at Dodger Stadium would propel them to their its fourth consecutive ALCS. The A’s held a 3-0 lead in the 4th.

—Even with Giancarlo Stanton setting postseason records for power, the New York Yankees face elimination in Game 4 of their AL Division Series against rival Tampa Bay. Stanton went deep again Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss, becoming the first player with a home run in each of his team’s first five games of a single postseason. The slugger has six homers and 13 RBIs in those five games. Daniel Murphy holds the major league mark with home runs in six straight playoff games for the Mets in 2015.

—Cody Bellinger and the NL West champion Dodgers can sweep San Diego in Game 3 and advance to the NL Championship Series for the fourth time in five seasons. Los Angeles barely held on for a 6-5 victory Wednesday night in a tense ninth inning when Joe Kelly retired Eric Hosmer on a game-ending grounder with the bases loaded. But the Dodgers now have questions about their closer after Kenley Jansen’s velocity diminished during a shaky outing. Jansen gave up two runs and was pulled for Kelly with two outs.

— Slumping catcher Gary Sánchez was benched by the Yankees for the third time in four games, with New York facing elimination from the postseason in Game 4 of the AL Division Series against Tampa Bay. Kyle Higashioka was behind the plate to catch left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Higashioka entered 2 for 7 in the series with a solo homer in New York’s Game 1 win and 3 for 12 with one RBI in the postseason. Sánchez hit .147 in the regular season and is 1 for 9 in the playoffs.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

AP source: New Titans positive test raises total to 23 case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee was told players could not gather together for any in-person activities either at the club’s facility or elsewhere a day before several Titans worked out at a private school, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The NFL closed both the Tennessee and Minnesota facilities Sept. 29 after eight positive test results for the Titans. A group of Titans worked out Sept. 30 at a private school.

The Titans had another positive test Thursday, bringing the team’s outbreak of COVID-19 to 23.

In other virus-related developments around the NFL:

— The Patriots are missing a second straight day of practice after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore joined quarterback Cam Newton on the reserve/COVID-19 list. New England also has a defensive tackle from the practice squad on the list in the league’s other mini-outbreak. Coach Bill Belichick says the team has closed its facility for the health and safety of the club but is continuing to prepare for Sunday’s game with Denver virtually. Belichick says whether the Patriots return to their facility Friday will be a medical decision rather than a football one.

— The Atlanta Falcons have activated cornerback A.J. Terrell to their active roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Terrell, the Falcons’ first-round draft pick from Clemson, has missed the past two games after opening the season as a starter. He has 11 tackles in two games. NFL teams are not permitted to disclose if a player tested positive or was in quarantine after exposure to someone who tested positive. Terrell’s status for Sunday’s game against Carolina is not known. The Falcons placed safety Damontae Kazee on injured reserve this week with a torn Achilles tendon.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Kansas coach Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Les Miles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining in his home, where he plans to fulfill his head coaching responsibilities remotely as the Jayhawks spend a week off before visiting West Virginia. Miles announced his positive test in a statement Thursday. The school did not say whether any other players or staff have tested positive, though the Jayhawks have had clusters of positive tests since the beginning of the season.

NFL SCHEDULE

Brady, Buccaneers look to keep rolling when they meet Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady in the offseason hoping the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback could help them end a 12-year playoff drought and capture the biggest prize of all. They’re off to a good start.

The Buccaneers come into their matchup against the Chicago Bears tonight eyeing their fourth straight win and looking down at the rest of the NFC South.

The 43-year-old Brady appears rejuvenated after his production dipped in his 20th and final season in New England. He threw for 369 yards and five touchdowns and helped Tampa Bay overcome a 17-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 38-31 last week.

The Bears hope to bounce back from a 19-11 loss to Indianapolis. Nick Foles will try to get the offense going after struggling last week in his first start after replacing Mitchell Trubisky as Chicago’s No. 1 quarterback.

NHL NEWS

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Stars were hurting badly during their run to the Stanley Cup Final.

General manager Jim Nill says forward Tyler Seguin will need surgery for a torn labrum in his hip that will likely force him to miss the start of next season. Captain Jamie Benn and goaltender Ben Bishop now have time to full recover from previously undisclosed surgeries they had. Benn had shoulder surgery and Bishop had knee surgery. There were also several other significant injuries.

Nill also says the plan is for 65-year-old Rick Bowness to return after serving as interim head coach since December.

In other NHL news:

— The New Jersey Devils placed goaltender Cory Schneider on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out the final two years of his contract. The Devils announced the move on Thursday, the day before the start of the NHL’s free agency period. The 34-year-old Schneider has two years remaining on the seven-year, $42 million contract. He has struggled the past two seasons and spent part of last season in the minor leagues.

— The Chicago Blackhawks will not re-sign goaltender Corey Crawford in free agency, potentially signaling a more extensive rebuild for one of the NHL’s marquee franchises. General manager Stan Bowman says he talked to Crawford about the decision. Crawford, a Montreal native, was selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2003 draft and made his debut with the Blackhawks in 2010. He helped the franchise to Stanley Cup titles in 2013 and 2015.

—The Detroit Red Wings have agreed to terms on one-year contract extensions with forwards Adam Erne and Taro Hirose. Erne had two goals and three assists in 56 games this past season. Detroit acquired him from Tampa Bay in August 2019. He played in three previous seasons for the Lightning. Hirose had two goals and five assists in 26 games for the Red Wings last season. He also played a bit for Detroit in 2018-19 after signing with the Red Wings as a free agent.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Kenin, 21, will face unseeded Swiatek, 19, in French final

PARIS (AP) — Sofia Kenin has reached her second Grand Slam final of the year after beating Petra Kvitova at the French Open.

Kenin eliminated Kvitova 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinals in Paris.

The 21-year-old American won the Australian Open for her first major trophy. Now she will face 19-year-old Iga Swiatek of Poland in Saturday’s championship match.

Swiatek became the lowest-ranked finalist at Roland Garros since WTA computer rankings began in 1975 by defeating Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1.

Kenin is seeded fourth. Swiatek is ranked 54th. They have never faced each other in a tour-level match.

PGA-LAS VEGAS

DeChambeau blasts his way to 62 and early lead in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) —Bryson DeChambeau is back in action and pounding tee shots. In his first tournament since winning the U.S. Open.

DeChambeau matched his career-best with a 9-under 62 for the early lead in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. He had two-putt birdies on all three of the par 5s. He also had two-putt birdies on two of the par 4s. That included the 381-yard seventh hole where he hit driver to 15 feet. Among the early starters, DeChambeau had a one-shot lead over Harold Varner III and Austin Cook. This is DeChambeau’s only start before the Masters.