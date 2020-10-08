Sports

MLB PLAYOFFS

Wright, d″Arnaud lead Braves to sweep Marlins, reach NLCS

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Kyle Wright dazzled for six innings in his postseason debut, and the Atlanta Braves rode their superb pitching to beat the Miami Marlins 7-0 Thursday for a three-game sweep and their first trip to the NL Championship Series since 2001.

Atlanta had lost eight straight Division Series, including in each of the previous two seasons, before outscoring the Marlins 18-5, including 11-0 in the final two games. The Braves are 5-0 with a 0.92 ERA in the postseason, allowing five runs in 49 innings.

There were only a few scattered cheers as the Braves wrapped up the series in an almost empty Minute Maid Park, where the only fans allowed were players’ friends and families.

They will play the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego in the NLCS starting Monday in Arlington, Texas.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

AP source: New Titans positive test raises total to 23 case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee was told players could not gather together for any in-person activities either at the club’s facility or elsewhere a day before several Titans worked out at a private school, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The NFL closed both the Tennessee and Minnesota facilities Sept. 29 after eight positive test results for the Titans. A group of Titans worked out Sept. 30 at a private school.

The Titans had another positive test Thursday, bringing the team’s outbreak of COVID-19 to 23.

In other virus-related developments around the NFL:

— The Patriots are missing a second straight day of practice after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore joined quarterback Cam Newton on the reserve/COVID-19 list. New England also has a defensive tackle from the practice squad on the list in the league’s other mini-outbreak. Coach Bill Belichick says the team has closed its facility for the health and safety of the club but is continuing to prepare for Sunday’s game with Denver virtually. Belichick says whether the Patriots return to their facility Friday will be a medical decision rather than a football one.

— The Atlanta Falcons have activated cornerback A.J. Terrell to their active roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Terrell, the Falcons’ first-round draft pick from Clemson, has missed the past two games after opening the season as a starter. He has 11 tackles in two games. NFL teams are not permitted to disclose if a player tested positive or was in quarantine after exposure to someone who tested positive. Terrell’s status for Sunday’s game against Carolina is not known. The Falcons placed safety Damontae Kazee on injured reserve this week with a torn Achilles tendon.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Kansas coach Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Les Miles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining in his home, where he plans to fulfill his head coaching responsibilities remotely as the Jayhawks spend a week off before visiting West Virginia. Miles announced his positive test in a statement Thursday. The school did not say whether any other players or staff have tested positive, though the Jayhawks have had clusters of positive tests since the beginning of the season.

In other college football virus matters:

—Baylor says it is pausing football activities to evaluate recent positive tests for COVID-19 but still hopes to play its next game at home against Oklahoma State next week. The school reported 10 new cases among athletes across all sports in its most recent update. The school said it had 10 active cases, including six with people experiencing symptoms. The Bears have already had two games called off because of coronavirus issues. Baylor has played two games, beating Kansas and losing to West Virginia.

NFL SCHEDULE

Brady, Buccaneers look to keep rolling when they meet Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady in the offseason hoping the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback could help them end a 12-year playoff drought and capture the biggest prize of all. They’re off to a good start.

The Buccaneers come into their matchup against the Chicago Bears tonight eyeing their fourth straight win and looking down at the rest of the NFC South.

The 43-year-old Brady appears rejuvenated after his production dipped in his 20th and final season in New England. He threw for 369 yards and five touchdowns and helped Tampa Bay overcome a 17-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 38-31 last week.

The Bears hope to bounce back from a 19-11 loss to Indianapolis. Nick Foles will try to get the offense going after struggling last week in his first start after replacing Mitchell Trubisky as Chicago’s No. 1 quarterback.

NHL NEWS

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Stars were hurting badly during their run to the Stanley Cup Final.

General manager Jim Nill says forward Tyler Seguin will need surgery for a torn labrum in his hip that will likely force him to miss the start of next season. Captain Jamie Benn and goaltender Ben Bishop now have time to full recover from previously undisclosed surgeries they had. Benn had shoulder surgery and Bishop had knee surgery. There were also several other significant injuries.

Nill also says the plan is for 65-year-old Rick Bowness to return after serving as interim head coach since December.

In other NHL news:

— The New Jersey Devils placed goaltender Cory Schneider on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out the final two years of his contract. The Devils announced the move on Thursday, the day before the start of the NHL’s free agency period. The 34-year-old Schneider has two years remaining on the seven-year, $42 million contract. He has struggled the past two seasons and spent part of last season in the minor leagues.

— The Chicago Blackhawks will not re-sign goaltender Corey Crawford in free agency, potentially signaling a more extensive rebuild for one of the NHL’s marquee franchises. General manager Stan Bowman says he talked to Crawford about the decision. Crawford, a Montreal native, was selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2003 draft and made his debut with the Blackhawks in 2010. He helped the franchise to Stanley Cup titles in 2013 and 2015.

—The Detroit Red Wings have agreed to terms on one-year contract extensions with forwards Adam Erne and Taro Hirose. Erne had two goals and three assists in 56 games this past season. Detroit acquired him from Tampa Bay in August 2019. He played in three previous seasons for the Lightning. Hirose had two goals and five assists in 26 games for the Red Wings last season. He also played a bit for Detroit in 2018-19 after signing with the Red Wings as a free agent.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Kenin, 21, will face unseeded Swiatek, 19, in French final

PARIS (AP) — Sofia Kenin has reached her second Grand Slam final of the year after beating Petra Kvitova at the French Open.

Kenin eliminated Kvitova 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinals in Paris.

The 21-year-old American won the Australian Open for her first major trophy. Now she will face 19-year-old Iga Swiatek of Poland in Saturday’s championship match.

Swiatek became the lowest-ranked finalist at Roland Garros since WTA computer rankings began in 1975 by defeating Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1.

Kenin is seeded fourth. Swiatek is ranked 54th. They have never faced each other in a tour-level match.

PGA-LAS VEGAS

DeChambeau blasts his way to 62 and early lead in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) —Bryson DeChambeau is back in action and pounding tee shots. In his first tournament since winning the U.S. Open.

DeChambeau matched his career-best with a 9-under 62 for the early lead in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. He had two-putt birdies on all three of the par 5s. He also had two-putt birdies on two of the par 4s. That included the 381-yard seventh hole where he hit driver to 15 feet. Among the early starters, DeChambeau had a one-shot lead over Harold Varner III and Austin Cook. This is DeChambeau’s only start before the Masters.