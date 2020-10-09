Sports

Heat led Game 5 at intermission

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Heat are showing they have no interest in leaving the Orlando bubble this weekend.

The Heat had a 60-56 halftime lead against the Los Angeles Lakers as Miami tries to force a Game 6 in the NBA Finals. Jimmy Butler torched the Lakers for 22 first-half points while also contributing six rebounds and six assists.

Kendrick Nunn scored 11 first-half points off the bench for Miami.

LeBron James had 21 points by halftime as the Lakers try to close out their 18th championship and first in a decade.

MLB-ALDS

Rays nip Yanks to reach ALCS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have earned the right to take on the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

Mike Brosseau slammed a tiebreaking, solo homer in the bottom of the eighth to lift the Rays past the New York Yankees, 2-1. Brosseau supplied two of Tampa Bay’s three hits after entering the game as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning. The other hit was Austin Meadow’s game-tying solo shot in the fifth.

The Yankees were also held to three hits, including a fourth-inning blast by Aaron Judge.

Diego Castillo worked two hitless innings of relief in getting the victory. He ended the game by getting Gio Urshela (ur-SHEH’-luh) to line out.

Aroldis Chapman served up Brosseau’s home run and took the loss as the Yankees ended their season.

MLB-OBIT-WHITEY FORD

Hall of Famer Whitey Ford dies

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — Baseball has lost its Chairman of the Board.

New York Yankees great Whitey Ford has died at 91. A family member tells The Associated Press on Friday that Ford died at his Long Island home Thursday night. The cause was not known.

Ford’s .690 winning percentage was the best of any pitcher in the 20th century, going 236-106 in a 16-year career that began in 1950. He earned a major league-record 10 World Series victories, with eight coming between 1955 and 1961.

Ford was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974 along with his best friend on the Yankees, Mickey Mantle. He had been the second-oldest living Hall of Fame member, behind only 92-year-old Tommy Lasorda.

The Yankees wore Ford’s No. 16 on their left uniform sleeves for their final AL Division Series game against the Rays.

NFL-PANDEMIC

Jets cleared of COVID-19 after scare

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Jets say they’ve received a clean bill of health.

The Jets have announced that all players and coaches have tested negative for COVID-19. The news comes after players and coaches were sent home from their training facility after a player received a presumptive positive coronavirus result. That player was retested later Friday.

The news means the 0-4 Jets can host the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday as scheduled.

Earlier in the day, the Tennessee Titans received some good news. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the Titans had no positive test results hours after the NFL rescheduled their game with Buffalo to Tuesday night.

The Titans’ outbreak currently is at 23, but now they have gone three of the past five days without a positive test.

NFL-NEWS

Garoppolo returning

UNDATED (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo will return as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers this weekend after missing the past two games with a sprained ankle.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo will start Sunday at home against the Miami Dolphins. Shanahan wanted to see how Garoppolo made it through a full week of practice before making his decision.

In other NFL moves:

— Cowboys Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith is having season-ending neck surgery. It’s another blow to a Dallas offensive line that will be without both starting tackles for the rest of the year. Smith injured the neck in practice the week after the opener and missed two games before returning for Sunday’s loss to the Browns.

— Dolphins rookie left tackle Austin Jackson is going on injured reserve because of an ankle injury. The first-round draft pick will likely be replaced by Julie’n Davenport, who started eight games for Miami last year. Coach Brian Flores didn’t rule out Jackson returning this season.

— The Browns will be without defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi against the Colts due to an abdominal injury. Ogunjobi has been dominant up front for the Browns, who lead the NFL with 11 takeaways. He got hurt in last weekend’s win over Dallas and didn’t practice this week.

— The Colts will face Cleveland on Sunday without starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo and Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard. Both were injured in last weekend’s victory at Chicago and did not practice this week.

— The Chargers have placed running back Austin Ekeler on injured reserve, making him the seventh Los Angeles starter to go on IR this season. Ekeler was injured during the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. He led the AFC with 378 scrimmage yards after the first three games.

— Longtime Steelers offensive lineman and radio broadcaster Tunch Ilkin has been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The 63-year-old Ilkin played 13 seasons in Pittsburgh from 1980-93. He joined the team’s radio team in 1998 and currently serves as a color analyst.

NHL MOVES

Goalie carousel on Day 1 of NHL free agency

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Capitals lost one Vezina (VEH’-zih-nuh) Trophy-winning goaltender and gained another on Friday as the NHL’s free agent signing period opened.

The Caps signed goaltender 38-year-old Henrik Lundqvist to a one-year, $1.5 million contract to replace Braden Holtby. The Canucks signed Holtby to a two-year, two-year, $8.6 million deal after letting Jacob Markstrom leave in free agency.

Holtby struggled this past season, posting a career-high 3.11 goals-against average and a career-worst .897 save percentage.

Markstrom has fled Vancouver for a six-year, $36 package with the Flames. Markstrom compiled 23 wins, a 2.75 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.

In other moves:

— Goaltender Cam Talbot is a former Flame after accepting a three, year, $11 million package with the Wild. Talbot appeared in 26 games for Calgary this past season, logging a 2.63 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

— Anton Khudobin (hoo-DOH’-bihn) is staying with the Stars after taking a three-year, $10 million contract. The 34-year-old goaltender led the NHL with a .930 save percentage during the regular season. He later carried the banged-up Stars to the Cup Final in the Edmonton bubble with a .917 and 2.69 goals-against average playoffs.

— The Lightning have placed forward Tyler Johnson on waivers in a salary cap move. Johnson had four goals and seven points in 25 playoff games. He has three years remaining on a seven-year, $35 million contract that includes a no-trade clause.

— The Capitals continued to remake their blue line by signing Justin Schultz to a two-year, $8 million pact. The move came days after the team learned Michal Kempny would miss 6-8 months with a torn Achilles tendon and signed blueliner Brenden Dillon for $15.6 million over four years.

— Veteran forward Wayne Simmonds has accepted a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Maple Leafs. The 12-year veteran split last season between New Jersey and Buffalo.

— Center Paul Stastny (STAS’-nee) is returning to the Jets after a trade with the Golden Knights. Vegas gets a conditional 2022 fourth-round draft pick in dealing the 14th-year forward.

— The rebuilding Red Wings agreed to a one-year deal with 33-year-old winger Bobby Ryan, who is hoping to revive his career after battling alcohol issues. Ryan missed more than two months of last season in Ottawa after entering the NHL/NHLPA players assistance program in November, 2019.

— The Blackhawks have worked out a two-year, $7.4 million contract extension with rookie of the year finalist Dominik Kubalik. Chicago also signed goalie Malcolm Subban (SOO’-ban) to a two-year, $1.7 million contract.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Rafael Nadal reaches 13th French Open final

PARIS (AP) — It will be top-seed Novak Djokovic (JOH’-koh-vihch) against defending champ and No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s French Open final.

Djokovic survived a roller coaster of momentum in what became a five-setter, blowing a two-sets-to-love lead before disposing of fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Djokovic wasted a match point in the third set before carving out a 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 victory to reach the French Open final for the fifth time.

Nadal will be making his 13th final appearance at Roland Garros following a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 win over Diego Schwartzman. The 12th-seeded Schwartzman came back from being down a break to tie the third set, 5-5 before losing to Nadal for the 10th time in 11 meetings.

Nadal will be gunning for his 13th French Open title, extending his own record. Nadal also gets a chance to tie Roger Federer for the men’s record of 20 Slam titles. He has never lost at Roland Garros when reaching the semifinals.

Djokovic has earned just one of his 17 Grand Slam titles on the Paris clay. The Serbian is 29-26 all time against Nadal, but the Spaniard holds a 9-6 edge in slams and is 6-1 versus Djokovic in major finals.

Saturday’s women’s final will have fourth seed Sofia Kenin against Iga Swiatek. Kenin is seeking her second straight Grand Slam title.

LPGA-WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Kim has lead in LPGA major

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Sei Young Kim birdied five of the final six holes as darkness fell at Aronimink for a 5-under 65 and the second-round lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The 27-year-old South Korean closed with a 6-under 29 on the front nine and finished one shot ahead of Jennifer Kupcho, Anna Nordqvist, Carlota Ciganda and Danielle Kang. Kupcho moved into contention with a 65.

PGA-SHRINERS

Five-way tie through 36 at Shriners

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Cantlay is part of a five-way tie for the lead heading into the third round of the PGA’s Shriners Children’s Hospital Open.

Cantlay ran off four straight birdies at the midway point of his round and got up-and-down from a bunker on the par-5 ninth to cap off a 6-under 65.

Martin Laird hit his second shot into 4 feet for eagle on his closing hole at the ninth for a 63. Peter Malnati sank a 15-footer for eagle from the fringe on No. 9 to close out his 62. Laird and Manati joined Cantlay at 14-under 128, along with Brian Harman and Austin Cook.