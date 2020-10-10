Sports

TOP-25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Mizzou’s goal-line stand helps beat No. 17 LSU, 45-41

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Connor Bazelak threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns, and Missouri’s maligned defense stopped No. 17 LSU four times at the 1-yard line in the final minute, allowing the Tigers to escape with a 45-41 comeback victory on Saturday in a shootout moved from Baton Rouge because of Hurricane Delta.

Larry Rountree added 119 yards rushing and Tyler Badie had touchdowns on the ground and through the air for Mizzou (1-2), which gave new coach Eli Drinkwitz his first win in thrilling fashion at Faurot Field. The defending national champions, who were 0 for 10 on third down, fell to 1-2 for the first time since 1994.

In other top 25 action:

— Michael Carter ran for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns to help eighth-ranked North Carolina beat No. 19 Virginia Tech 56-45. Javonte Williams also ran for a career-best 169 yards and two scores of his own. UNC finished with its highest scoring output ever against the Hokies along with 656 total yards for the No. 2 total ever posted against Virginia Tech’s defense. Khalil Herbert ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Hokies.

— Isaiah Spiller rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 21 Texas A&M beat fourth-ranked Florida 41-38 on Seth Small’s 26-yard field goal as time expired. Spiller helped get the Aggies get into position for Small’s decisive kick, giving Jimbo Fisher his first win over a top-five team since taking over as Texas A&M coach. Kellen Mond threw a 51-yard pass to Caleb Chapman for a tying TD with about 4½ minutes to go.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

No positive tests allow Patriots, Titans, Jets to work in person

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots had no positive COVID-19 tests Saturday, and both teams are getting back into their facilities.

The Titans will be returning for the first time since the NFL closed them down Sept. 29, while the Patriots had worked remotely the past three days.

The Titans now have had no positive test results four of the past six days.

The Titans are scheduled to play Buffalo on Tuesday night, with the Patriots hosting Denver on Monday.

The Jets scheduled a walk-through at their facility on Saturday. All players and coaches tested negative for COVID-19 after being sent home from their training facility Friday because of a presumptive positive coronavirus test for one player.

The Jets game Sunday against Arizona will be played on time. The Titans are scheduled to play Buffalo on Tuesday night, with the Patriots hosting Denver on Monday.

NHL FREE AGENCY

Many top NHL free agents remain unsigned 24 hours in

UNDATED (AP) — It’s 24 hours into NHL free agency and several of the top players are still available.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forwards Taylor Hall, Mike Hoffman and Tyler Toffoli have yet to sign new contracts. It’s the first time since Zach Parise and Ryan Suter in 2012 that some of the best free agents didn’t sign on the first day.

Even Torey Krug inked his seven-year deal with St. Louis on Friday night.

With the big fish still out there, teams took care of some smaller but still meaningful contracts Saturday. Detroit signed goaltender Thomas Greiss, and Boston added forward Craig Smith.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Poland’s Iga Swiatek beats Sofia Kenin for French Open title

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek has beaten Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the French Open final to become the first Polish tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles championship.

Swiatek is 19 years old, unseeded and ranked just 54th. She never had won a tour-level tournament until now.

Kenin is a 21-year-old American who was trying to claim her second major title of 2020 after winning the Australian Open in February. She was 16-1 in Grand Slam matches until Saturday.

But Kenin ran into the talented Swiatek, who is the first woman to win the title at Roland Garros without dropping a set since Justine Henin in 2007.