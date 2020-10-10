Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

No positive tests allow Patriots, Titans to work in person

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots had no positive COVID-19 tests Saturday, and both teams are getting back into their facilities.

The Titans will be returning for the first time since the NFL closed them down Sept. 29, while the Patriots had worked remotely the past three days.

The Titans now have had no positive test results four of the past six days.

The Titans are scheduled to play Buffalo on Tuesday night, with the Patriots hosting Denver on Monday.

Bill Belichick says the Patriots are looking forward to getting back in their building.

TOP-25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Three intriguing matchups kick off college football schedule.

UNDATED (AP) — There are sexier games on the schedule, most notably No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson, but No. 19 Virginia Tech and No. 8 North Carolina are probably the best bet to provide four quarters of competitive football, when they meet in Chapel Hill at noon.

The Tar Heels are trying to start 3-0 for the first time since 2011. The Hokies are 2-0, despite playing each of their games with a thin roster because of COVID-19 issues. Virginia Tech has yet to have quarterback Hendon Hooker or defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton participate on game day, and last week beat Duke without its top four cornerbacks.

That would be less than ideal against North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and talented receivers Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome.

Another noon Eastern start between two ranked teams has No. 4 Florida in College Station to play No. 21 Texas A&M . A&M didn’t put up much of a fight against No. 2 Alabama last week, but this seems like a more realistic measuring stick for Aggies’ coach Jimbo Fisher’s rebuild. The Gators look like legit contenders in the SEC East.

No. 17 LSU is trying to build on a dominant victory at Vanderbilt last week and continue climbing back up the rankings when it visits winless Missouri. The game was supposed to be in LSU’s Tiger Stadium, but was moved because of the threat of Hurricane Delta. LSU QB Myles Brennan makes his third career start after passing for nearly 700 yards and seven TDs in his first two games. Missouri to be without seven players because of a positive test for COVID-19.

The storm threat also postponed No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette game against Coastal Carolina until Oct. 14.

And No. 22 Texas visits Oklahoma for the first Red River Showdown with both teams coming off a loss since 2014. And the annual border rivalry, typically one of the marquee games of the college season, is going to have a very different feel this year. The State Fair is closed and the attendance will be limited to just under 25,000. And everyone must wear a mask.

In mid-afternoon starts:

No. 3 Georgia tries to maintain its recent dominance over Tennessee when the No. 14 Volunteers visit Athens. The average score in Georgia’s three-game winning streak over Tennessee is 41-9. But the Vols come in on an eight-game winning streak.

Arkansas and No. 13 Auburn have flipped the script somewhat. The Razorbacks just snapped a 20-game Southeastern Conference losing streak with a win over Mississippi State. The Tigers fell from the Top 10 with a woeful offensive performance in a loss at No. 3 Georgia. The teams will be looking to jump-start two of the league’s least productive offenses and running games.

By contrast, No. 15 BYU’s has outgained its opponents by more than 370 yards through three games and lead the nation in total offense (585.7) and total defense (214.3). BYU hosts UTSA in another mid-afternoon start.

No. 24 Iowa State is out to its best Big 12 start since going 3-0 in 2002. Now the Cyclones must guard against a letdown coming off a huge win over Oklahoma. Texas Tech pays a visit looking for a breakthrough after blowing fourth-quarter leads in their last two games.

In evening games:

Perhaps the highlight in the day’s schedule has No. 7 Miami visiting top-ranked Clemson at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Miami quarterback D’Eriq King has emerged as a Heisman contender, completing 67 percent of his passes and accounted for seven touchdowns without an interception in an offense that can highlight his arm or his legs. The Hurricanes will try to prove themselves worthy Atlantic Coast Conference contenders against the league’s five-time champion, Clemson. Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the presumptive favorite for the Heisman.

No. 2 Alabama visits Mississippi, where new coach Lane Kiffin gets the chance to snap one of the more interesting streaks in college football. Kiffin faces his old boss, Nick Saban, who last week improved to 20-0 when facing teams led by one of his his former assistant coaches. The Crimson Tide hammered Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team. On the field, Alabama-Ole Miss has chance to be a fun matchup between two high-scoring teams.

Notre Dame players have shaken off the COVID-19 cases that hit their program. They have expressed no worries about their own health and no desire to blame teammates. The fifth-ranked Fighting Irish will host Florida State tonight after not playing the past two weekends, idled once by the outbreak while the other was a bye week. The Seminoles are coming off their first win of the season and are 1-2.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Kenin vs. Swiatek French Open final underway

PARIS (AP) — The women’s French Open final between fourth-seeded American Sofia Kenin and unseeded teen Iga Swiatek has begun on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Kenin is looking to win her second major title of the year after winning the Australian Open.

The 19-year-old Swiatek is bidding to become the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam title. The 54th-ranked Swiatek is the second lowest-ranked woman to reach the final in Paris since the WTA rankings were introduced in 1975.