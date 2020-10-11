Sports

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

AP Top 25: LSU drops out of poll for first time since 2017

UNDATED (AP) — LSU is out of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since 2017 and is the first defending national champion to drop from the rankings in nine years.

No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia held steady at the top of the rankings, setting up a top-three matchup Saturday when the Crimson Tide hosts the Bulldogs.

Clemson received 59 first-place votes. Alabama got two and Georgia one.

Notre Dame moved up to No. 4 and North Carolina is No. 5.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Nadal beats Djokovic for 13th French Open title

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal has beaten Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in the French Open final to win his 20th Grand Slam title.

That ties Roger Federer’s record for most major tennis championships by a man.

Nadal won his 13th trophy at Roland Garros and improved his career mark at the clay-court tournament to 100-2. That includes a combined 26-0 in semifinals and finals.

This was Djokovic’s first loss in 2020 in a match played to its conclusion. He came into Sunday with a 37-1 record this year. The only setback until now was when Djokovic was disqualified at the U.S. Open last month.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Raiders surprise Chiefs with 40-32 win

UNDATED (AP) — Derek Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, outplaying Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes along the way, and the Las Vegas Raiders nearly shut out the potent Kansas City offense in the second half to rally for a 40-32 victory Sunday that ended the Chiefs’ franchise-record 13-game winning streak.

Josh Jacobs scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, Daniel Carlson added a field goal a few minutes later, and Mahomes was intercepted on fourth down to set up another touchdown by Jacobs that make it 40-24 with 5:26 left.

Mahomes led the Chiefs quickly downfield, hitting Travis Kelce for a touchdown and Darrel Williams for the 2-point try to make it a one-possession game.

But after the Raiders recovered the squib quick, Jacobs rumbled for a first down as the Chiefs used up their timeouts, and Carr sneaked for a first down on fourth-and-1 near midfield with 2 minutes left to allow Las Vegas to end its five-game skid against Kansas City.

The Chiefs had won seven in a row over their longtime rival at Arrowhead Stadium, where Carr had been especially bad in losing each of his six starts. But he was simply spectacular with a relatively quiet 17,000 fans in the building, helping to guide the Raiders to their first win in Kansas City since Oct. 28, 2012.

Mahomes spent the entire game trying to escape the Las Vegas pass rush, which manhandled the Chiefs offensive line, and finished with 340 yards passing and two touchdowns along with an interception. Kelce had 108 yards receiving.

Elsewhere in game action:

— Rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool scored four touchdowns, including the clincher with 2:59 remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers remained unbeaten with a 38-29 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Claypool finished with seven receptions for 110 yards and three scores. He also added a 2-yard rushing touchdown on the ground as the Steelers improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1979.

— Teddy Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, Juston Burris made a huge interception in the end zone and the Carolina Panthers held on for a 23-16 victory over winless Atlanta. The Falcons dropped to 0-5 for the first time since 1997, turning up the heat even more on embattled coach Dan Quinn. Carolina won its third in a row to improve to 3-2 on the season. The Panthers built a 20-7 halftime lead behind Bridgewater’s touchdown passes to D.J. Moore and Mike Davis. Atlanta rallied, but Burris picked off a badly underthrown pass from Matt Ryan.

— The Baltimore Ravens sacked Joe Burrow seven times, forced the Bengals rookie into a pair of turnovers and effectively stuffed Cincinnati’s running game in a meticulous 27-3 victory Sunday. Baltimore stout defensive performance was punctuated by Patrick Queen’s 52-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, went 19 for 37 for 180 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

— Jared Goff threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another, and the Los Angeles Rams improved to 4-1 by beating Washington 30-10 in Alex Smith’s return. The Rams are off to a strong start in the tough NFC West after missing the playoffs last season. They’ve now swept the NFC East. Smith played his first NFL game 693 days since breaking his right tibia and fibula. Now 36, Smith underwent 17 surgeries and survived a life-threatening infection to work toward this return.

— The Arizona Cardinals beat up a winless team from New York’s rotten NFL apple. Kyler Murray ran for a touchdown and threw another as the Cardinals snapped a two-game losing streak with a 30-10 victory over the Jets. It put Jets coach Adam Gase’s future further in jeopardy after an 0-5 start.

— Deshaun Watson threw for a season-high 359 yards and three touchdowns and the Houston Texans got their first win of the season, a 30-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wake of coach Bill O’Brien’s firing. Romeo Crennel was named interim coach and at 73, he become the oldest coach in NFL history, passing Hall of Famer George Halas, who was 72 in his last game with Bears in 1967.

NFL-NEWS

NFL does major juggling of schedule due to coronavirus

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has done major juggling to the regular-season schedule due to coronavirus outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.

Nine teams are being affected, some over a period of weeks through Nov. 22: New England, Tennessee, Denver, Buffalo, Kansas City, Miami, the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Jacksonville.

Denver’s game at New England, originally scheduled for Sunday and then moved to Monday night when the Patriots had more positive COVID-19 tests, now will be played next Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City’s game at Buffalo, which was supposed to be played Thursday night, has been moved back to Monday, Oct. 19.

In other virus-related NFL news: — Broncos coach Vic Fangio says he told his team not to complain about its game against New England getting postponed a second time Sunday following the Patriots’ fourth positive coronavirus test. Fangio says it’s nobody’s fault and the COVID-19 infections just as easily could have come from the Broncos. Several Broncos have complained they’re paying the price for the Patriots’ virus outbreak.

— Jimmy Garoppolo has been benched at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. C.J. Beathard took over to start the second half with San Francisco trailing Miami 30-7. Garoppolo went 7 for 17 for 77 yards with a pair of interceptions in the final two minutes of the first half for the Niners. Garoppolo had missed the previous two games with a sprained ankle.

NHL MOVES

Stars sign Faksa, Red Wings sign Namestnikov

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Stars have re-signed center Radek Faksa to a $16.25 million, five-year contract. The versatile forward fills various special teams roles for the Stars. Faksa had 20 points and finished seventh on the team with 11 goals in 66 games during the pandemic-shortened season.

The Detroit Red Wings have signed free agent center Vladislav Namestnikov to a $4 million, two-year contract. Namestnikov has eight seasons of NHL experience after splitting last year between Ottawa and Colorado.

GOLF-KPMG WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Sei Young Kim wins 1st major at Women’s PGA Championship.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Sei Young Kim shot a sensational 7-under 63 in the final round to seal her first major title at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, winning the major that had eluded her so far in her career.

The 27-year-old South Korean finished at 14-under 266.

Kim had 10 wins entering the tournament, which made her the winningest active player without a major championship.

Her 63 was the best round of the tournament. She finished five shots ahead of runner-up Inbee Park, who closed with a solid 65.

PGA-TOUR CHAMPIONS

Els wins in rain in North Carolina for 2nd Champions title

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Ernie Els birdied the final two holes, running in a 30-footer in the rain on the last, for a 6-under 66 and a one-stroke victory over Colin Montgomerie in the SAS Championship.

Jim Furyk missed a chance to become the first player to win his first three PGA Tour Champions events, closing with a 70 to tie for ninth at 8 under.

PGA EUROPEAN TOUR

Hatton completes career goal by winning BMW PGA Championship

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton held off a final-round challenge by Victor Perez to win the BMW PGA Championship by four strokes.

It gave the English player a first victory on home soil at a tournament that inspired him to become a professional and his the biggest win of his career.

Hatton shot 5-under 67 to finish on 19-under 269 overall and capped a week when he shot in the 60s every round around Wentworth’s storied West Course.

KORN FERRY TOUR

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. (AP) — Trey Mullinax started with a three-shot lead and had to rally down the stretch with birdies on two of his last three holes for 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory in the Orange County National Championship.

In the final Korn Ferry Tour event of the year, Mullinax won for the second time on the circuit. He also won in 2016.

Brandon Wu (65) and Stephan Jaeger (67) tied for second.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down golf for three months, the Korn Ferry Tour season will resume next year, with no one graduating to the PGA Tour until the end of the 2021 season.