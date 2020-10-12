Sports

MLB-NLCS-FANS

Fans will be back at Dodgers-Braves playoff game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — For the first time since spring training shut in mid-March because of the virus, fans will permitted back in the ballpark. They will be allowed into Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas this evening, when the Dodgers and Braves meet in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series.

About 11,500 tickets were available, sold in groups of four with each of those pods separated by at least six feet. That’s about 28% of the 40,518 capacity at the new $1.2 billion home of the Texas Rangers.

There aren’t any fans inside Petco Park in San Diego for the ALCS between Houston and Tampa Bay.

MLB-NLCS

Buehler against Fried in NLCS opener

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Walker Buehler, troublesome finger blister and all, starts the opener for the Dodgers when they play Atlanta in the NL Championship Series at Arlington, Texas.

The right-hander has made two starts in this postseason, and has been limited to eight innings because of the blister. He’s struck out 16 and is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA.

Lefty Max Fried goes for the Braves. The 26-year-old lefty was 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA in the regular season. He threw seven shutout innings against Cincinnati in the wild-card round, then scuffled in a start versus Miami in the Division Series.

MLB-ALCS

Charlie Morton again faces former team

SAN DIEGO (AP) — After getting the win for Houston in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Charlie Morton beat the Astros for Tampa Bay in Game 3 of last year’s AL Division Series. Morton again faces his former team when he starts Game 2 of the AL Championship Series at Petco Park this afternoon, with the Rays leading 1-0.

Lance McCullers Jr. is scheduled to start Game 2 for the Astros. Morton and McCullers have enjoyed a lot of success when pitching in the same game, albeit on the same side.

Morton got the win and McCullers earned the save when the Astros beat the Yankees in Game 7 of the 2017 ALCS. Then in the World Series, McCullers started Game 7 and Morton wound up with the win.

MLB-OBIT-JOE MORGAN

Former Reds star Joe Morgan dead at 77

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan has died. A family spokesman says he died at his home Sunday in Danville, California. Morgan was suffering from a nerve condition, a form of polyneuropathy.

He became the sparkplug of the Big Red Machine and the prototype for baseball’s artificial turf era. Morgan was a two-time NL Most Valuable Player, a 10-time All-Star and won five Gold Gloves. He could hit a home run, steal a base and disrupt any game with his daring. Most of all, the 5-foot-7 dynamo known for flapping his left elbow drove a Cincinnati team featuring the likes of Pete Rose, Johnny Bench and Tony Perez to World Series titles in 1975 and ’76.

Joe Morgan was 77 years old.

NFL-FALCONS-INTERIM COACH

Morris named interim Falcons coach

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have named defensive coordinator Raheem Morris interim head coach after firing Dan Quinn.

Morris is in his sixth season with the Falcons and his first full season as defensive coordinator.

The Falcons fired Quinn on Sunday night, hours after the team fell to 0-5 for the first time since 1997 with a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Falcons owner Arthur Blank also fired longtime general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

Morris could become a candidate for the full-time job if the Falcons, who play at Minnesota on Sunday, can revive their season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Bills-Titans game remains on schedule for Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills’ game with Tennessee remains on schedule for Tuesday night after the Titans had no positives.

The New England Patriots also returned no positives after the NFL pushed back their game with Denver to Sunday.

The latest testing results come a day after the NFL juggled the schedule affecting nine teams after both the Patriots and Titans had a positive result apiece Sunday. Both teams closed their facilities but the NFL gave the Titans permission for an afternoon practice involving only players, coaches and trainers.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Chargers meet Saints in Monday night action

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Justin Herbert was 7 years old when Drew Brees left his final game for the Chargers with a career-threatening shoulder injury. They’re set to be on opposite sidelines a decade and a half later in a Monday night matchup. Now Herbert is a promising Chargers rookie QB. Brees is a Saints icon and the NFL’s all-time leading passer.

The Chargers have lost three straight but have been competitive. They even took defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City to overtime.

The Saints are looking more like the three-time defending NFC South champs after a 35-29 win in Detroit last week.

NBA-FINALS-ARRESTS

67 arrests as fans, some rowdy, cheer Lakers win in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say 67 people have been arrested during a downtown celebration after the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th National Basketball Association championship.

Police say as of early Monday there were 61 arrests for failure to disperse, five for looting and one for vandalism. One officer suffered a hand injury.

The Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 Sunday night in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to win the NBA Finals in six games. The sounds of fireworks immediately reverberated across Los Angeles and fans went to the Staples Center to celebrate despite admonitions to stay away.