Sports

MLB-NLCS-FANS

Fans will be back at Dodgers-Braves playoff game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — For the first time since spring training shut in mid-March because of the virus, fans will permitted back in the ballpark. They will be allowed into Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas this evening, when the Dodgers and Braves meet in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series.

About 11,500 tickets were available, sold in groups of four with each of those pods separated by at least six feet. That’s about 28% of the 40,518 capacity at the new $1.2 billion home of the Texas Rangers.

There aren’t any fans inside Petco Park in San Diego for the ALCS between Houston and Tampa Bay.

MLB-NLCS

Buehler against Fried in NLCS opener

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Walker Buehler, troublesome finger blister and all, starts the opener for the Dodgers when they play Atlanta in the NL Championship Series at Arlington, Texas.

The right-hander has made two starts in this postseason, and has been limited to eight innings because of the blister. He’s struck out 16 and is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA.

Lefty Max Fried goes for the Braves. The 26-year-old lefty was 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA in the regular season. He threw seven shutout innings against Cincinnati in the wild-card round, then scuffled in a start versus Miami in the Division Series.

The Dodgers have added left-hander Alex Wood as an extra pitcher for the National League Championship Series. The Atlanta Braves have the same 15 pitchers and 13 position players they had for their NL Division Series. The Dodgers also have back infielder Edwin Rios after he missed the last round with a groin injury. Wood missed a month of the shortened season because of a shoulder injury. Los Angeles is going with 15 pitchers, after having 14 in the NL Division Series against San Diego. Speedy outfielder Terrance Gore was left off the NLCS roster. Rios replaces Gavin Lux.

MLB-OBIT-JOE MORGAN

Former Reds star Joe Morgan dead at 77

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan has died. A family spokesman says he died at his home Sunday in Danville, California. Morgan was suffering from a nerve condition, a form of polyneuropathy.

He became the sparkplug of the Big Red Machine and the prototype for baseball’s artificial turf era. Morgan was a two-time NL Most Valuable Player, a 10-time All-Star and won five Gold Gloves. He could hit a home run, steal a base and disrupt any game with his daring. Most of all, the 5-foot-7 dynamo known for flapping his left elbow drove a Cincinnati team featuring the likes of Pete Rose, Johnny Bench and Tony Perez to World Series titles in 1975 and ’76.

Joe Morgan was 77 years old.

MLB-WHITE SOX-RENTERIA

Renteria is out as White Sox manager

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and manager Rick Renteria have agreed to split following a disappointing finish to a breakout season in which the team made the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

The White Sox announced Monday that Renteria won’t return after he led them to a 35-25 record in his pandemic-shortened fourth year. They ended a string of seven consecutive losing seasons with their first playoff appearance since 2008.

The White Sox held a three-game lead in the AL Central before losing seven of their final eight to finish tied for second with Cleveland, one game behind Minnesota. Chicago then got knocked out by Oakland in three games in their wild-card series.

Renteria drew criticism for some questionable decisions down the stretch.

NFL-FALCONS-INTERIM COACH

Morris named interim Falcons coach

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have named defensive coordinator Raheem Morris interim head coach after firing Dan Quinn.

Morris is in his sixth season with the Falcons and his first full season as defensive coordinator.

The Falcons fired Quinn on Sunday night, hours after the team fell to 0-5 for the first time since 1997 with a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Falcons owner Arthur Blank also fired longtime general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

Morris could become a candidate for the full-time job if the Falcons, who play at Minnesota on Sunday, can revive their season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Bills-Titans game remains on schedule for Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills’ game with Tennessee remains on schedule for Tuesday night after the Titans had no positives.

The New England Patriots also returned no positives after the NFL pushed back their game with Denver to Sunday.

The latest testing results come a day after the NFL juggled the schedule affecting nine teams after both the Patriots and Titans had a positive result apiece Sunday. Both teams closed their facilities but the NFL gave the Titans permission for an afternoon practice involving only players, coaches and trainers.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Chargers meet Saints in Monday night action

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Justin Herbert was 7 years old when Drew Brees left his final game for the Chargers with a career-threatening shoulder injury. They’re set to be on opposite sidelines a decade and a half later in a Monday night matchup. Now Herbert is a promising Chargers rookie QB. Brees is a Saints icon and the NFL’s all-time leading passer.

The Chargers have lost three straight but have been competitive. They even took defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City to overtime.

The Saints are looking more like the three-time defending NFC South champs after a 35-29 win in Detroit last week.

NBA-FINALS-ARRESTS

67 arrests as fans, some rowdy, cheer Lakers win in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say 67 people have been arrested during a downtown celebration after the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th National Basketball Association championship.

Police say as of early Monday there were 61 arrests for failure to disperse, five for looting and one for vandalism. One officer suffered a hand injury.

The Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 Sunday night in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to win the NBA Finals in six games. The sounds of fireworks immediately reverberated across Los Angeles and fans went to the Staples Center to celebrate despite admonitions to stay away.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-KANSAS STATE-THOMPSON

Kansas State QB Thompson is out for the season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his throwing shoulder. That leaves freshman Will Howard to lead the No. 22 Wildcats the rest of the way.

Thompson was hurt two weeks ago when Texas Tech’s Rico Jeffers drove him into the ground after unloading a pass in the Wildcats’ 31-21 victory. The Red Raiders were penalized and Jeffers was ejected for the late hit.

The Wildcats are off before facing Kansas on Oct. 24.

NHL-CANADIENS-TOFFOLI

Toffoli signs four-year deal with Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Tyler Toffoli to a four-year deal. It carries an average annual value of $4.25 million. Toffoli played 10 regular-season games for the Vancouver Canucks this season after being acquired in a February trade from the Los Angeles Kings.

In other NHL activity:

— The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with No. 1 draft pick Alexis Lafrenière on a three-year, entry-level contract. Lafrenière signed a day after turning 19 and less than a week since New York selected him first overall. The Quebec-born left winger is expected to play in the NHL right away when next season begins. The league is targeting a Jan. 1 start.

¬— The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Mattias Janmark, adding a veteran forward to help make up for the loss of Brandon Saad. Janmark’s contract carries a salary-cap hit of $2.25 million. Saad was traded to Colorado on Saturday, and the 27-year-old Janmark could step into his role on Chicago’s penalty-killing unit.

OBIT-CHARLIE MOORE

Charlie Moore, 1952 Olympic 400 hurdles champion, dies at 91

Charlie Moore, the 400-meter hurdles champion at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, has died. He was 91.

Moore died Thursday from pancreatic cancer, according to World Athletics. Cornell University also confirmed the passing of the school’s former athletic director and star athlete. Moore won the 400 hurdles in the rain in 1952 in 50.8 seconds to tie the Olympic record he set in the quarterfinals. Moore also earned a silver medal in Helsinki on the United States’ 1,600-meter relay team. After the Olympics, he set a world record of 51.6 in the 440 hurdles at the British Empire Games in London.

Charles Moore Jr. grew up in Pennsylvania and was a standout at Mercersburg Academy before going on to Cornell. He was inducted into Cornell’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 1978 and the USA Track and Field Hall in 1999.

Moore donated his two Olympic medals to Mercersburg Academy. Moore went on to become a successful business executive, investment fund manager, athletics administrator and later an author and philanthropist.