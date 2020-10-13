Sports

MLB-NLDS

Rookie gets the start for the Braves

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Off to an impressive start in his first postseason, rookie Ian Anderson tries to give Atlanta a 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series when he faces Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw.

After making only six regular-season starts, the 22-year-old Anderson has won both his playoff games, permitting just five hits while striking out 17 in 11 2/3 scoreless innings. Kershaw has produced mixed results in October throughout his illustrious career, but the three-time Cy Young Award winner is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA in two playoff starts this year — including a 13-strikeout gem in the first-round clincher against Milwaukee. He is 11-11 with a 4.23 ERA all-time in the postseason.

Both pitchers will be tested at the Texas Rangers’ new ballpark: The Dodgers and Braves ranked 1-2 in the majors in runs and homers this year.

The Braves won the series opener 5-1 with a four-run ninth that included a tiebreaking homer from Austin Riley and a two-run shot by Ozzie Albies.

MLB-ALDS

Astros hope to bounce back

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros face a 2-0 hole against Tampa Bay in the AL Championship Series and have hardly looked like a club that’s won two of the past three AL pennants. Altuve made two throwing errors from second base during a 4-2 defeat in Game 2, including a short-hop toss that preceded a three-run homer by Manuel Margot.

Rays left-hander Ryan Yarbrough will start Game 3, giving towering righty Tyler Glasnow an extra day to recover after he pitched on two days’ rest in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the Yankees. Houston will turn to right-hander Jose Urquidy.

Tampa Bay relievers have stranded each of the first 17 runners they’ve inherited in these playoffs, matching the 2006 Cardinals for the longest such streak to start a postseason, according to MLB.com.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Titans-Bills game expected to take place

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have no positive tests, and they will host the Buffalo Bills as rescheduled for tonight. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Bills, unbeaten in four games, left for Nashville last night, but the Titans needed another day without a positive test for the game to go forward. The Titans, who are 3-and-0, had the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak with eight testing positive Sept. 29 when their facility was shut down. The outbreak reached a total of 24 players and personnel.

Tennessee now has gone without a positive test on six of the past nine days, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans commented on all the test results.

The Titans last played Sept. 27, a 31-30 win in Minnesota over the Vikings. They returned to their facility Saturday and were allowed by the NFL to practice Sunday with only players, coaches and trainers after a staff member tested positive.

SOCCER-RONALDO-VIRUS

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Portuguese soccer federation says Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The federation says Ronaldo is doing well and has no symptoms. He has been dropped from the country’s Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday.

Ronaldo played in the 0-0 draw at France in the Nations League on Sunday. He also played in the 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week.

The federation says Ronaldo’s result prompted another round of tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It says everyone else tested negative.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWDEN

Bowden says he’s improving after contracting COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden says he’s recovering from COVID-19. The 90-year-old Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat he’s “doing good.”

Bowden has been hospitalized for a week in Tallahassee. He told the paper he’s walking around his room. He said the virus hit him hard, giving him a fever, but that is now behind him.

Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years, retiring after the 2009 season. He’s second on the career victories list in major college football with 357, behind only the late Joe Paterno of Penn State. He won national championships in 1993 and 1999.