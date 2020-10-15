Sports

MLB-NLCS

Kershaw could start Game 4 for Dodgers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw could pitch Game 4 of the NL Championship Series Thursday night if his back continues to improve.

The left-hander was scratched from his scheduled Game 2 start because of back spasms, and manager Dave Roberts decided to stick with left-hander Julio Urías for Game 3 against Atlanta Wednesday night. Los Angeles stormed to a 15-3 victory that cut its series deficit to 2-1.

The Braves will start rookie right-hander Bryse Wilson, who has just seven professional starts and none in the postseason. He hasn’t pitched since the regular-season finale Sept. 27.

MLB-ALCS

Game 5 pitchers TBD

SAN DIEGO (AP) — With their season on the line for a second straight night, the Astros aren’t sure who will pitch Game 5 of their AL Championship Series against Tampa Bay. Veteran right-hander Zack Greinke (GREHN’-kee) delivered six gutsy innings in a 4-3 Game 4 victory for Houston’s first win of the series, and usual No. 5 starter Cristian Javier followed Greinke by throwing 35 pitches over two-plus innings.

A bullpen game seems likely, and the Rays may counter with a similar strategy after using only Jose Alvarado and Aaron Slegers out of the bullpen last night in Game 4. Nick Anderson, Diego Castillo, Peter Fairbanks and the rest of their deep, vaunted relief corps should be rested.

Tampa Bay remains one win from going to the World Series for the second time in franchise history, while Houston is trying to match the 2004 Boston Red Sox as the only teams to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Falcons shut facility after 2nd positive

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons say they have shut their facility following one new positive test for COVID-19.

Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list this week. The addition of a second unidentified person caused the Falcons to act out of caution. All team activity will be done virtually.

Davidson was the second Atlanta player to be placed on the COVID 19/reserve list in-season. Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell missed two games before returning for last week’s home loss to Carolina.

The Falcons’ decision follows outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots. Atlanta is still scheduled to play at Minnesota on Sunday.

NFL-OBIT-FRED DEAN

Fred Dean, fearsome pass rusher of 49ers’ dynasty, dies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fearsome NFL pass rusher Fred Dean has died. The Pro Football Hall of Fame says the former San Francisco 49ers star died Wednesday night at age 68. Ex-teammate Dwight Hicks says Dean was hospitalized last week with the coronavirus and was on a ventilator.

Dean was a key part of the launch of the 49ers dynasty. He was an undersized pass rusher who began his career as a second-round pick with the San Diego Chargers in 1975 and ended it in the Hall of Fame after being named an All-Pro twice and making four Pro Bowls. Dean was an All-Pro for the Chargers in 1980 but had his biggest impact after being traded to San Francisco during the 1981 season.

TENNIS-QUERRY-VIRUS

Querrey said to leave Russia despite virus positive

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Organizers of the St. Petersburg Open say U.S. tennis player Sam Querrey (KWEER’-ee) was placed in isolation by Russian authorities after testing positive for the coronavirus but left the country on a private plane.

The tournament says Querrey tested positive on Sunday, the day before main draw play started. He was withdrawn from the competition and was asked to isolate together at a hotel with his wife and young son.

In a statement, the tournament said Querrey did not open the door to doctors who came to examine the family on Monday, saying his baby son was sleeping, and the family then left the hotel before a second scheduled examination the next day.