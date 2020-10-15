Sports

MLB-ALSCS, NLCS

Championships series continues

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Astros tapped rookie right-hander Luis Garcia to start Game 5 of the AL Championship Series while the Tampa Bay Rays chose to go with opener John Curtiss. Houston faced elimination for the second straight game. The Astros won 4-3 Wednesday night to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 3-1 in the best-of-7 series.

Garcia is making his first career postseason appearance. He was 0-1 with a 2.92 ERA in five appearances in the regular season, including one start. Curtiss is 0-0 with a 10.38 ERA in four appearances this postseason.

Meanwhile, Austin Barnes is back in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup to catch lefty ace Clayton Kershaw in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves. Barnes’ starts have come in each game Kershaw won, and Barnes was 4-for-5 batting in those games.

Kershaw was initially scheduled to pitch Game 2 of the NLCS two days ago before getting scratched because of back spasms. Atlanta has its same lineup as Game 2, all right-handers except for Freddie Freeman and switch-hitter Johan Camargo.

The Dodgers have five left-handed hitters to face Braves rookie right-hander Bryse Wilson.

NFL-NEWS

Falcons shut facility after 2nd positive test

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons say they have shut their facility following one new positive test for COVID-19.

Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list this week. The addition of a second unidentified person caused the Falcons to act out of caution. All team activity will be done virtually.

A team spokesman said the second person was not a player. The spokesman added that, barring any changes, the Falcons are expected to be back at their facility on Friday.

Davidson was the second Atlanta player to be placed on the COVID 19/reserve list in-season. Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell missed two games before returning for last week’s home loss to Carolina.

The Falcons’ decision follows outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots. Atlanta is still scheduled to play at Minnesota on Sunday.

In other NFL news:

— Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore returned to practice for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus, putting both players on track to be in the lineup when New England hosts Denver. Newton, who missed New England’s loss at Kansas City after his Oct. 2 positive test, was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Gilmore was activated from the list Thursday, following his Oct. 7 positive test. Practice squad player Bill Murray also returned from the COVID list Thursday.

— The Kansas City Chiefs will be without offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele and wide receiver Sammy Watkins when they visit the Buffalo Bills on Monday night for a game that was pushed back because of COVID-19 protocols. Osmele tore tendons in both of his knees and Watkins hurt his hamstring during Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, which also ended the Chiefs’ franchise-record 13-game win streak. Mike Remmers finished the game at guard and coach Andy Reid says he will get the start in Buffalo. Mecole Hardman will take most of the snaps in Watkins’s place.

— Quarterback Baker Mayfield’s sore ribs aren’t the only concern this week for the Cleveland Browns. Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home today feeling ill. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the team acted out of caution because of COVID-19 concerns while preparing for this week’s matchup against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers. Stefanski said Beckham did not test positive for the coronavirus. The team will find out the result of Beckham’s most recent test tomorrow. As for Mayfield, Stefanski said he has improved and was able to do some throwing in practice yesterday.

NFL-OBIT-FRED DEAN

Fred Dean, fearsome pass rusher of 49ers’ dynasty, dies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fearsome NFL pass rusher Fred Dean has died. The Pro Football Hall of Fame says the former San Francisco 49ers star died Wednesday night at age 68. Ex-teammate Dwight Hicks says Dean was hospitalized last week with the coronavirus and was on a ventilator.

Dean was a key part of the launch of the 49ers dynasty. He was an undersized pass rusher who began his career as a second-round pick with the San Diego Chargers in 1975 and ended it in the Hall of Fame after being named an All-Pro twice and making four Pro Bowls. Dean was an All-Pro for the Chargers in 1980 but had his biggest impact after being traded to San Francisco during the 1981 season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Cincinnati-Tulsa postponed due to Bearcats’ COVID-19 issues

UNDATED (AP) — No. 8 Cincinnati’s game at Tulsa on Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among Bearcats players.

The American Athletic Conference announced Thursday the game is being rescheduled for Dec. 5.

The number of players who have tested positive or have been quarantined through contact tracing has not been revealed by Cincinnati. The school has not been making those numbers public throughout its testing of athletes.

Cincinnati is next scheduled to play Oct. 24 at No. 17 SMU.

Overall, it is the major college fifth game that had been slated to be played this week to be rescheduled, and the fourth since Sunday. The Southeastern Conference has called off two games, including LSU at No. 10 Florida, the first postponements in the league since it began Sept. 26.

Meanwhile, Nick Saban won’t be allowed to coach No. 2 Alabama from home against third-ranked Georgia per SEC and NCAA guidelines. The Southeastern Conference follows protocols set forth by the CDC for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19. Saban is self-isolating at home and according to an interpretation of NCAA rules coaches aren’t allowed to use technology to call in plays or communicate with the team during a game while in quarantine because of COVID-19.

The 68-year-old Saban remains asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19 and Alabama said in statement that he was evaluated by team doctor Jimmy Robinson Thursday “and is doing fine.” The school added Saban “is continuing to self-isolate and will remain in the SEC testing protocol while being evaluated daily.”

The number of games involving FBS teams to be postponed and canceled since Aug. 26 is now 30.

NBA-NEWS

AP source: Tyronn Lue agrees to become next Clippers coach

UNDATED (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Tyronn Lue (TY’-rahn LOO) has agreed to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. The person tells The Associated Press that final terms are still being worked out.

Lue would replace Doc Rivers, who coached the Clippers for the last seven seasons. Lue was on Rivers’ staff this season when the Clippers wasted a 3-1 lead over Denver and lost in the Western Conference semifinals.

Lue went 128-83 in parts of four seasons as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, taking over at the midpoint of the 2015-16 season and leading them to their first NBA title. He left the Cavs after six games of the 2018-19 season.

In other NBA news:

— Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Rockets have made the playoffs 10 times since Morey was hired in 2007, including the last eight seasons. Morey was responsible for the blockbuster trade that brought James Harden to Houston from Oklahoma City. He also caused a rift between the NBA and Chinese government last year when he tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. The Rockets reached the Western Conference finals twice under Morey but were unable to win their first championship since the team captured consecutive titles in 1994-95.

TENNIS-QUERRY-VIRUS

Querrey said to leave Russia despite virus positive

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Organizers of the St. Petersburg Open say U.S. tennis player Sam Querrey (KWEER’-ee) was placed in isolation by Russian authorities after testing positive for the coronavirus but left the country on a private plane.

The tournament says Querrey tested positive on Sunday, the day before main draw play started. He was withdrawn from the competition and was asked to isolate together at a hotel with his wife and young son.

In a statement, the tournament said Querrey did not open the door to doctors who came to examine the family on Monday, saying his baby son was sleeping, and the family then left the hotel before a second scheduled examination the next day.