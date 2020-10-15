Sports

MLB-ALCS, NLCS

Astros extend their season with walk-off homer

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Astros have forced a Game 6 in the American League Championship Series.

Carlos Correa launched a walk-off home run to center field off Nick Anderson in the bottom of the ninth to end the Astros’ 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Houston wasted leads of 1-0 and 3-1 before Correa’s sixth home run of the postseason.

Houston’s offense began in the same manner it finished. George Springer opened the scoring by homering on the first pitch by John Curtiss in the bottom of the fifth. Michael Brantley added a two-run single that gave the Astros a 3-1 lead, but the Rays eventually tied it on solo blasts by Randy Arozarena (ah-RAH’-zah-RAY’-nah) and Ji-Man Choi.

Seven Houston hurlers combined on a seven-hitter. Ryan Pressly worked 1 1/3 innings to get the win.

Brandon Lowe (low) also homered for the Rays, who will make another attempt on Friday to win their first pennant in 12 years.

The Atlanta Braves are threatening to take a three-games-to-one lead in the National League Championship Series.

The Braves led the Los Angeles Dodgers, 7-1 going into the seventh inning, thanks to a six-run sixth off Clayton Kershaw and the L.A. bullpen. The game was tied 1-1 until Freddie Freeman and Marcel Ozuna (oh-ZOO’-nah) hit consecutive RBI doubles. Dansby Swanson added a two-run double and scored the fifth run of the sixth on Austin Riley’s single.

Ozuna also has a homer for Atlanta, which is coming off Wednesday’s 15-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Braves starter Bryse (brys) Wilson was terrific over six innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five. Wilson’s only mistake was a third-inning homer by Edwin Rios.

Kershaw was reached for four runs and seven hits over five-plus innings.

NFL-NEWS

Falcons shut facility after 2nd positive test

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons say they have shut their facility following one new positive test for COVID-19.

Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list this week. The addition of a second unidentified person caused the Falcons to act out of caution.

A team spokesman said the second person was not a player. The spokesman added that, barring any changes, the Falcons are expected to be back at their facility on Friday.

In other NFL news:

— The Chiefs have signed Le’Veon (LEH’-vee-ahn) Bell, two days after he was released by the Jets. The move gives the defending Super Bowl champs greater running back depth behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has been one of the league’s most impressive rookies this season.

— Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore returned to practice for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus. That puts both players on track to be in the lineup when New England hosts Denver on Sunday.

— The Chiefs will be without offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele and wide receiver Sammy Watkins when they visit the Buffalo Bills on Monday. Osmele tore tendons in both of his knees and Watkins hurt his hamstring during Sunday’s loss to the Raiders.

— Quarterback Baker Mayfield’s sore ribs aren’t the only concern this week for the Browns. Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home today feeling ill. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the team acted out of caution because of COVID-19 concerns while preparing for this week’s matchup against the unbeaten Steelers. Stefanski said Beckham did not test positive for the coronavirus.

NFL-OBIT-FRED DEAN

Fred Dean, fearsome pass rusher of 49ers’ dynasty, dies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fearsome NFL pass rusher Fred Dean has died. The Pro Football Hall of Fame says the former San Francisco 49ers star died Wednesday night at age 68. Ex-teammate Dwight Hicks says Dean was hospitalized last week with the coronavirus and was on a ventilator.

Dean was a key part of the launch of the 49ers dynasty. He was an undersized pass rusher who began his career as a second-round pick with the San Diego Chargers in 1975 and ended it in the Hall of Fame after being named an All-Pro twice and making four Pro Bowls.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Cincinnati-Tulsa postponed due to Bearcats’ COVID-19 issues

UNDATED (AP) — Cincinnati’s game at Tulsa on Saturday has been postponed to Dec. 5 because of positive COVID-19 tests among Bearcats players.

The number of players who have tested positive or have been quarantined through contact tracing has not been revealed by Cincinnati. The school has not been making those numbers public throughout its testing of athletes.

The eighth-ranked Bearcats are next scheduled to play Oct. 24 at No. 17 SMU.

Overall, it is the fifth major college game that had been slated to be played this week to be rescheduled, and the fourth since Sunday.

Nick Saban won’t be allowed to coach No. 2 Alabama from home against third-ranked Georgia per NCAA guidelines. The coach remains asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID, and the school says Saban is “doing fine.” Saban also can’t be in the stadium while testing positive for COVID-19.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-FSU-BOWDEN

Bowden released from hospital

UNDATED (AP) — Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden has been released from a hospital after being treated for COVID-19.

A family friend said the 90-year-old college Hall of Famer was back home after a weeklong stay at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

He was hospitalized Oct. 6, three days after testing positive for COVID-19. He had received word of the positive test a few days after returning to his Tallahassee home from a lengthy hospital stay for an infection in his leg.

NBA-NEWS

Lue agrees to become next Clippers coach

UNDATED (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Tyronn Lue (TY’-rahn LOO) has agreed to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. The person tells The Associated Press that final terms are still being worked out.

Lue would replace Doc Rivers, who coached the Clippers for the last seven seasons. Lue was on Rivers’ staff this season when the Clippers wasted a 3-1 lead over Denver and lost in the Western Conference semifinals.

Lue went 128-83 in parts of four seasons as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, taking over at the midpoint of the 2015-16 season and leading them to their first NBA title. He left the Cavs after six games of the 2018-19 season.

In other NBA news:

— Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down on his own accord, effective Nov. 1. The Rockets have made the playoffs 10 times since Morey was hired in 2007, including the last eight seasons for the longest active streak in the NBA. Morey caused an international uproar last year when he tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, which caused businesses in China to cut ties with the Rockets.

PGA-CJ OPEN

Hatton has lead in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyrell Hatton fired a 7-under 65 to take a one-shot lead through one round of the PGA’s CJ Open at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

Hatton got off to a blazing start and was 5 under through his first five holes.

Xander Schauffele (SHOW’-flee) birdied the par-5 18th for a 66 that leaves him in a second-place tie with Russell Henley.

Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan were another shot behind.

TENNIS-QUERRY-VIRUS

Querrey said to leave Russia despite positive virus test

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Organizers of the St. Petersburg Open say U.S. tennis player Sam Querrey (KWEER’-ee) was placed in isolation by Russian authorities after testing positive for the coronavirus but left the country on a private plane.

The tournament says Querrey tested positive on Sunday, the day before main draw play started. He was withdrawn from the competition and was asked to isolate together at a hotel with his wife and young son.

In a statement, the tournament said Querrey did not open the door to doctors who came to examine the family on Monday, saying his baby son was sleeping. The statement added that the family then left the hotel before a second scheduled examination the next day.