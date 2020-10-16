Sports

MLB-CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Astros extend season, Braves go up 3-1

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Astros have forced a Game 6 in the American League Championship Series.

Carlos Correa launched a walk-off home run to center field off Nick Anderson in the bottom of the ninth to end the Astros’ 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Houston wasted leads of 1-0 and 3-1 before Correa’s sixth home run of the postseason.

Houston’s offense began in the same manner it finished. George Springer opened the scoring by homering on the first pitch by John Curtiss in the bottom of the fifth. Michael Brantley added a two-run single that gave the Astros a 3-1 lead, but the Rays eventually tied it on solo blasts by Randy Arozarena (ah-RAH’-zah-RAY’-nah) and Ji-Man Choi.

Seven Houston hurlers combined on a seven-hitter. Ryan Pressly worked 1 1/3 innings to get the win.

Brandon Lowe (low) also homered for the Rays, who will make another attempt on Friday to win their first pennant in 12 years.

The Atlanta Braves are one win from ending a two-decade World Series drought after a 10-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series.

The Braves have a 3-1 series lead. A win Friday sends them to their first World Series since 1999.

Marcell Ozuna had four hits, including two solo homers and an RBI double in their decisive six-run sixth inning.

Braves starter Bryse (brys) Wilson was terrific over six innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five in his postseason debut. Wilson’s only mistake was a third-inning, solo homer by Edwin Rios.

Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw took the loss when he didn’t make it out of the sixth.

NFL-NEWS

Colts close practice facility after positive tests for virus

UNDATED (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts say they have closed their practice facility after “several individuals” tested positive for COVID-19. The Colts wrote on Twitter that the team will work remotely. The team says “we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested positive for COVID-19. The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests.” The Colts add that “the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols.” The Colts are scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

It’s the latest disruption to NFL plans caused by COVID-19. The Atlanta Falcons closed their facility Thursday following a second positive test for COVID-19, the Tennessee Titans played Tuesday following a 16-day layoff because of an outbreak, and the New England Patriots have twice had their original Week 5 matchup against Denver postponed following four positive coronavirus tests by players. They’re set to play Sunday.

In other NFL news:

— The Chiefs have signed Le’Veon (LEH’-vee-ahn) Bell, two days after he was released by the Jets. The move gives the defending Super Bowl champs greater running back depth behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has been one of the league’s most impressive rookies this season.

— Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore returned to practice for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus. That puts both players on track to be in the lineup when New England hosts Denver on Sunday.

— The Chiefs will be without offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele and wide receiver Sammy Watkins when they visit the Buffalo Bills on Monday. Osmele tore tendons in both of his knees and Watkins hurt his hamstring during Sunday’s loss to the Raiders.

— Quarterback Baker Mayfield’s sore ribs aren’t the only concern this week for the Browns. Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home Thursday feeling ill. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the team acted out of caution because of COVID-19 concerns while preparing for this week’s matchup against the unbeaten Steelers. Stefanski said Beckham did not test positive for the coronavirus.

NFL-OBIT-FRED DEAN

Fred Dean, fearsome pass rusher of 49ers’ dynasty, dies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fearsome NFL pass rusher Fred Dean has died. The Pro Football Hall of Fame says the former San Francisco 49ers star died Wednesday night at age 68. Ex-teammate Dwight Hicks says Dean was hospitalized last week with the coronavirus and was on a ventilator.

Dean was a key part of the launch of the 49ers dynasty. He was an undersized pass rusher who began his career as a second-round pick with the San Diego Chargers in 1975 and ended it in the Hall of Fame after being named an All-Pro twice and making four Pro Bowls.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Cincinnati-Tulsa postponed due to Bearcats’ COVID-19 issues

UNDATED (AP) — Cincinnati’s game at Tulsa on Saturday has been postponed to Dec. 5 because of positive COVID-19 tests among Bearcats players.

The number of players who have tested positive or have been quarantined through contact tracing has not been revealed by Cincinnati. The school has not been making those numbers public throughout its testing of athletes.

The eighth-ranked Bearcats are next scheduled to play Oct. 24 at No. 17 SMU.

Overall, it is the fifth major college game that had been slated to be played this week to be rescheduled, and the fourth since Sunday.

Nick Saban won’t be allowed to coach No. 2 Alabama from home against third-ranked Georgia per NCAA guidelines. The coach remains asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID, and the school says Saban is “doing fine.” Saban also can’t be in the stadium while testing positive for COVID-19.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-FSU-BOWDEN

Bowden released from hospital

UNDATED (AP) — Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden has been released from a hospital after being treated for COVID-19.

A family friend said the 90-year-old college Hall of Famer was back home after a weeklong stay at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

He was hospitalized Oct. 6, three days after testing positive for COVID-19. He had received word of the positive test a few days after returning to his Tallahassee home from a lengthy hospital stay for an infection in his leg.

NBA-NEWS

Lue agrees to become next Clippers coach

UNDATED (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Tyronn Lue (TY’-rahn LOO) has agreed to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. The person tells The Associated Press that final terms are still being worked out.

Lue would replace Doc Rivers, who coached the Clippers for the last seven seasons. Lue was on Rivers’ staff this season when the Clippers wasted a 3-1 lead over Denver and lost in the Western Conference semifinals.

Lue went 128-83 in parts of four seasons as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, taking over at the midpoint of the 2015-16 season and leading them to their first NBA title. He left the Cavs after six games of the 2018-19 season.

In other NBA news:

— Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down on his own accord, effective Nov. 1. The Rockets have made the playoffs 10 times since Morey was hired in 2007, including the last eight seasons for the longest active streak in the NBA. Morey caused an international uproar last year when he tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, which caused businesses in China to cut ties with the Rockets.

PGA-CJ OPEN

Hatton has lead in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyrell Hatton fired a 7-under 65 to take a one-shot lead through one round of the PGA’s CJ Open at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

Hatton got off to a blazing start and was 5 under through his first five holes.

Xander Schauffele (SHOW’-flee) birdied the par-5 18th for a 66 that leaves him in a second-place tie with Russell Henley.

Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan were another shot behind.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Swiss organizers plan for World Cup ski season without fans

UNDATED (AP) — Alpine skiing’s World Cup starts its 2020-21 season Saturday amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases across Europe. The season is surrounded by many questions concerning the 38 men’s and 34 women’s races on the current calendar as the further spreading of the virus and travel restrictions could take its toll.

At least the start in Soelden, Austria, has a familiar touch with a women’s giant slalom on Saturday and a men’s race Sunday. But no fans will be allowed on the hill when Federica Brignone and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde start the defense of their overall titles.

The Swiss ski federation says it is working with local organizers to have competitions without the public as coronavirus cases peak in the Alpine nation ahead of the winter sports season.

In other sports news related to the pandemic:

— The Wimbledon tennis tournament is planning its comeback in 2021. Wimbledon was the only Grand Slam tournament canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the All England Club announced plans Friday for its return next year. The tournament, canceled this year for the first time since 1945, is scheduled to run next year from June 28-July 11. It could be held at full capacity, reduced capacity or without fans, the club said. All of the options are dependent on the status of government and public health guidelines.

— Organizers of the St. Petersburg Open say U.S. tennis player Sam Querrey (KWEER’-ee) was placed in isolation by Russian authorities after testing positive for the coronavirus but left the country on a private plane. The tournament says Querrey tested positive on Sunday, the day before main draw play started. He was withdrawn from the competition and was asked to isolate together at a hotel with his wife and young son. The tournament said Querrey did not open the door to doctors who came to examine the family on Monday, saying his baby son was sleeping. The statement added that the family then left the hotel before a second scheduled examination the next day.

2022 OLYMPICS-UIGHURS

More questions on human rights for Beijing Winter Olympics

UNDATED (AP)— A coalition of human-rights groups has met with the International Olympic Committee over calls to pull the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing.

The online meeting included the IOC member who heads up preparations for the Beijing Games and representatives of human-rights groups focused on Tibet, Hong Kong and the western region of Xinjiang.

The IOC says awarding the games to a county is not an endorsement of its political system.

The human-rights groups are asking why the Olympics should be held in China if the country has interned at least 1 million Uighur (WEE’-gur) Muslims in work camps or re-education camps.