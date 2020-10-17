Sports

MLB-CHAMPIONSHIPS SERIES

Game 7 in ALCS, Game 6 in NLCS Dodgers force Game 6

UNDATED (AP) — The American League Championship Series will be decided Saturday night, after the Houston Astros forced a Game 7 by beating the Tampa Bay Rays for the third straight day.

The Astros are now one win from their third World Series in four seasons. They’re hoping to join the Boston Red Sox as the only teams to rally from a 3-0 deficit to win a seven-game series.

The Tampa Bay Rays are one win away from their second trip to the World Series, just as they have been since Wednesday when they had a 3-0 series lead. That means they’re also one loss away from matching the worst playoff collapse in 116 years of postseason baseball, when the Yankees blew a similar lead against Boston in the 2004 World Series.

Charlie Morton will start Game 7 for the Rays against Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr. They’ll share the mound in an elimination game for the first time since doing so as teammates in 2017. McCullers started and Morton closed for the Astros in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series against the Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers try again to avoid elimination when they face the Atlanta Braves Saturday afternoon in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series. The Dodgers are now down three games to two after beating the Braves 7-3 in Game 5.

Walker Buehler (BYOO’-lur) starts for Los Angeles against Max Fried (freed) at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. They met in the opener and both gave up one run before Atlanta scored four times in the ninth inning for a 5-1 victory.

The Braves haven’t been to the World Series since 1999, the Dodgers haven’t won the title since 1988.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Jaguars working remotely after positive COVID-19 test

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are the latest NFL team dealing with a positive COVID-19 test.

The Jaguars released a statement Saturday saying a practice squad player was confirmed as testing positive for the coronavirus a day earlier. The player has been quarantined, and the team is reviewing contact tracing data to determine what further precautions need to be taken.

Jacksonville decided to hold football activities remotely Saturday as part of NFL protocols.

The 1-4 Jaguars host 1-3 Detroit on Sunday and plan to play as scheduled.

New England canceled practice Friday and later placed center James Ferentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He became the fifth player on the team to test positive for the virus.

In Indianapolis, there were four positive tests that came up negative upon retesting. Atlanta returned to its facility one day after abandoning it when the Falcons had a second positive.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Georgia-Alabama in spotlight with schedule disrupted

UNDATED (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic is packing a punch in college football this week, nowhere harder than in the Southeastern Conference.

Alabama coach Nick Saban might not be on the sideline when the No. 2 Crimson Tide hosts No. 3 Georgia Saturday night in perhaps the biggest game of the season. Saban tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Unless he has three subsequent negative tests over three days, he will be unable to leave isolation.

LSU’s game at No. 10 Florida and Vanderbilt’s visit to Missouri also have been postponed.

Two other games involving Top 10 teams also are off: No. 7 Oklahoma State at Baylor and No. 8 Cincinnati at Tulsa.

FIU-Charlotte and Southern Miss-UTEP in Conference USA were postponed, as was the matchup between Appalachian State and Georgia Southern, which hurriedly scheduled a replacement home game against independent Massachusetts.

No. 1 Clemson, No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 North Carolina all are double-digit favorites as they look to stay unbeaten in the ACC. The Tigers head to Georgia Tech, the Irish host Louisville and the Tar Heels visit Florida State.