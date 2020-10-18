Sports

MLB-CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Braves and Dodgers set for Game 7

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are set for just the second Game 7 in the National League Championship Series in 15 seasons.

Ian Anderson gets the ball Sunday night for the Braves, who are looking to bounce back after blowing a 3-1 series lead. If Tony Gonsolin goes for the Dodgers, it will be the first winner-take-all postseason game started by two rookies.

The Dodgers forced the deciding game Saturday with a second straight victory, 3-1. Hours later, Tampa Bay beat Houston in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. This is the first time both league championship series have gone the distance since 2004.

The Rays clinched their second trip to the World Series with a 4-2 win over the Astros. Rays rookie sensation Randy Arozarena (ah-roh-zah-RAY’-nah) hit his seventh home run of the postseason and was chosen as the ALCS MVP.

Game 1 of the Fall Classic is Tuesday night at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Ace Tyler Glasnow is lined up to start the opener for the Rays against the winner of the Braves-Dodgers game.

MLB-MARLINS-HILL

Marlins part with exec Michael Hill after 19 seasons

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins executive Michael Hill’s 19-season tenure with the franchise has ended. CEO Derek Jeter says Hill won’t be back next season.

Hill was president of baseball operations for the past six years and provided continuity after a 2017 change in ownership. He joined the Marlins’ front office in 2002, and the next year they won the World Series. But this year’s 31-29 finish was their first above .500 since 2009, and they made the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

Hill had a hand in the record $325 million, 13-year contract Giancarlo Stanton signed with the Marlins in 2014. He later was involved in trading Stanton and All-Stars Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, Dee Gordon and J.T. Realmuto as the Marlins rebuilt from the farm system up under Jeter.

Hill helped steer the Marlins through a coronavirus outbreak that nearly derailed their season.

T25 FOOTBALL-POLL

Clemson remains overwhelming No. 1 over Alabama

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson easily held off Alabama to retain the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll, extending its longest run atop the poll to seven weeks.

Clemson has been No. 1 since the preseason. The Tigers have been top-ranked 23 times in school history but never more than five times in a season before this year.

The Crimson Tide ran away from Georgia to make the case to be No. 1, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Tigers. Clemson beat Georgia Tech by 66 points, the most lopsided Atlantic Coast Conference football game ever. The Tigers received 54 first-place votes out of 62. The Crimson Tide got the remaining eight.

Notre Dame moved up to No. 3, No. 4 Georgia dropped one spot and Ohio State moved up to No. 5 a week before the Big Ten starts playing. Oklahoma State is No. 6, with Texas A&M, Penn State, Cincinnati and Florida rounding out the top 10.

North Carolina took a big fall, dropping nine spots to No. 14 after losing at Florida State.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

NC State loses QB Leary to leg injury

UNDATED (AP) — Starting quarterback Devin Leary could miss the rest of the regular season for No. 23 North Carolina State after having surgery Sunday for a leg injury suffered in a win against Duke.

In a post on the program’s Twitter account, the school said Leary had surgery a day after breaking the fibula bone in his left leg. He is expected to miss four to eight weeks.

Leary was knocked from Saturday’s game after taking a hard hit on a keeper from Duke’s Lummie Young IV, who was ejected for targeting.

In other college football news:

— Purdue says football coach Jeff Brohm has tested positive for the coronavirus. The athletic department says in a statement that Brohm is awaiting a second test to confirm the initial result. The school in Indiana says he is isolating at his home. He is expected to speak with reporters during his regularly scheduled Zoom call Monday morning. The Boilermakers are scheduled to host Iowa in their season opener Saturday when the Big Ten Conference begins its virus-delayed, eight-game, conference-only season.

NFL-GIANTS-BOARD INJURED

Giants’ Board carted off, taken to hospital

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants wide receiver C.J. Board was carted off the field early in the third quarter Sunday after taking a big hit from Washington safety Deshazor Everett while trying to catch a low pass.

He was diagnosed with a concussion and a neck injury and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

PGA-CJ CUP-DAY

Day withdraws from final round of CJ Cup with neck injury

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Jason Day is out of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek with a neck injury. The former world No. 1 finished one hole Sunday and was short of the green on No. 2 when he pulled out. The PGA Tour did not disclose the nature of the injury.

Day was in the second-last group of the final round. He was five shots out of the lead and going for his first victory in more than two years.

Day has a history of nagging injuries in the back and neck area. This is the third time in the last six years he has withdrawn on the weekend. He is in the field for the Zozo Championship next week in California.